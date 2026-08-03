Artificial intelligence is transforming digital advertising, making creative production faster, more accessible and more efficient than ever before. As AI becomes a standard part of the creative process, transparency becomes equally important.

At MGID, transparency is one of the core principles behind our generative AI ecosystem. We believe users deserve to know when AI has been involved in creating advertising content and visuals. More importantly, advertisers and publishers deserve AI tools that are designed with responsibility and safety at its core.

AI Transparency Built Into Every Creative

Since launching MGID's generative AI creative tools, we've automatically identified every creative that was generated or significantly edited using AI. Now, we are extending that transparency directly to users.

Depending on the creative and applicable local requirements, an AI disclosure label may appear directly on the ad. By clicking the AI ⓘ icon, users can access the AI Information section, which will indicate that the advertisement was created or substantially modified using MGID’s generative AI tools. This reflects our ongoing transparency-first approach and will be expanded across markets as part of our commitment.

In addition, the disclosure is added automatically whenever advertisers use MGID's AI-powered generation or editing capabilities — no setup or manual labeling required.

We believe transparency should remain consistent regardless of how AI content is created. That's why, alongside automatic disclosures for MGID-generated creatives, we encourage advertisers to apply clear AI disclosures wherever AI plays a meaningful role in content creation, in line with our Terms of Service and responsible advertising principles.

Our commitment is simple: transparency that is seamless, consistent and trustworthy.

Transparency Is Only the Beginning

Responsible AI usage goes far beyond disclosure; in fact, every AI-powered creative produced through MGID is governed by a comprehensive compliance framework designed to prevent harmful or misleading content before it reaches users.

Our policies prohibit AI-generated content involving:

deepfakes or deceptive synthetic media;

look-alikes intended to imitate public figures;

fictional products or fabricated claims;

political or socially manipulative messaging;

cultural, religious and\or ethnic offense;

harmful stereotypes or discriminatory content;

fraudulent or intentionally misleading advertising;

any content that violates MGID advertising policies.

One of the biggest challenges in AI moderation is that many systems only review content after it has been created. At MGID, our approach is different. We operate on the belief that AI compliance should begin during generation.

Our AI models are continuously trained using internal safety policies that reduce the likelihood of prohibited content being created in the first place. Every completed creative then passes through a second layer of automated and manual moderation before becoming eligible for distribution. These safeguards are constantly evolving. We incorporate new moderation cases, emerging abuse patterns and regulatory developments into our systems daily, allowing us to proactively strengthen protections instead of reacting after violations occur.

Why It Matters for Publishers

For publishers, responsible AI means greater confidence in the advertising displayed on their properties, improved brand safety and reduced exposure to misleading or harmful content. By combining automatic AI disclosures, proactive compliance controls and continuously evolving moderation safeguards, MGID enables publishers to confidently monetize AI-assisted advertising without compromising user trust.