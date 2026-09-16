MGID, the global advertising platform, today announces the launch of a major upgrade to CPA Tune, its automated bid optimization engine. Backed by data from over 30,000 tracked conversions across 13 verticals and 19 markets, CPA Tune now delivers an average 237% higher conversion rate than before and cuts cost per conversion by 39%.

CPA Tune utilizes machine learning to maximize conversions and efficiency at scale across MGID’s native advertising campaigns. By analyzing historic campaign data and real-time behavioral and intent signals, its model predicts which inventory is most likely to drive conversions at a chosen cost per acquisition (CPA) target, dynamically adjusting cost per click (CPC) bids to place ads in front of higher-converting traffic. Following a year of machine-learning refinements, the upgraded engine now delivers a 13–15% CVR uplift and a 20–25% boost in client revenue over the launch model.

Clients can select from two distinct variations of CPA Tune: Target CPA, which optimizes bids within a strict CPA threshold to maintain cost efficiency; and MaxConversions, which maximizes traffic opportunities with a flexible CPA threshold that fully utilizes campaign budgets.

Though machine learning models naturally improve over time, MGID’s engineers steered CPA Tune towards three targeted optimizations which allow the upgraded model to more swiftly respond to changes in user behavior:

More responsive to recent signals: The model reads recent performance alongside the long-term record instead of weighing that record alone. It can tell a placement that has always worked from one that just started working — or one that's cooling off — and bids accordingly.

The model reads recent performance alongside the long-term record instead of weighing that record alone. It can tell a placement that has always worked from one that just started working — or one that's cooling off — and bids accordingly. More granular traffic segmentation: By evaluating overlapping traffic combinations, it can spot high-performing segments missed by broader analysis.

By evaluating overlapping traffic combinations, it can spot high-performing segments missed by broader analysis. More precise understanding of interest: The upgraded CPA Tune reads intent better. Interest now comes from the actual ad someone engaged with, not the campaign behind it. And it counts what people converted on, not just what they clicked.

The upgraded model is now live in both Target CPA and MaxConversions strategies. After just one year, target CPA Tune campaigns achieve 15% higher CVR and a 20% increase in client revenues over the launch model, while MaxConversions campaigns achieve 13% higher CVR and a 25% increase in client revenues. No changes are required on the client side to activate the upgraded model.

“We knew by the nature of machine learning technology that CPA Tune would improve over time, but the upgraded model has exceeded our expectations,”

said Ivan Doruda, CEO at MGID.

“Make no mistake, however: we did not sit idly by and watch the model learn. This upgrade was the result of deliberate and targeted engineering from our team to improve the data the model is fed and refine its outputs towards the needs of our clients.”