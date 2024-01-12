Native advertising has grown significantly, fueled by the phenomenon of banner blindness. Users, bombarded by repetitive banner ads, tend to overlook or ignore them. This shift prompts marketers to reassess ad budget allocation and explore more effective avenues.

Navigating the native landscape reveals intensifying competition. If you're already using native advertising, you benefit from avoiding the default dismissal banner ads face. However, this raises the stakes, requiring a keen understanding of the latest trends shaping native advertising evolution.

In this retrospective and forward glance, we'll unravel the past to understand the present and glimpse into the future of native advertising trends. Get ready to uncover the secrets and challenges that have molded native advertising, decoding "what was" to illuminate "what is now" in this fascinating evolution.

Top Native Advertising Trends You Can’t Ignore

Two key forces drive the latest trends in native advertising: the quest for engagement and the importance of privacy. Brace yourselves — the competition is heating up, demanding advertisers not only to seize audience attention but to master the art of retention. And here's the golden rule — do it all while respecting user privacy. No one enjoys a stalker, be it a person or a bot. So, for foolproof strategies that resonate, buckle up and dive into the top industry trends for native advertising you need to know.

Trend #1: From Cookie-Based Targeting to Cookieless Future

How It Was Before: The Cookie-Based Era

In the heyday of cookie-based targeting, websites employed cookies as data packets to store users' personal information, preferences and browsing activities. These cookies were essentially text files containing identifiers that allowed sites to recognize returning visitors and gather insights into their behavior. The primary goal was to enhance user experience by delivering personalized content and targeted advertisements based on the accumulated data.

However, this practice raised significant privacy concerns. Users found themselves under constant surveillance, with their online activities meticulously tracked and utilized for targeted advertising. This approach not only invaded users' privacy but also led to issues like ad fatigue, where users were bombarded with repetitive and sometimes irrelevant ads. Moreover, the widespread use of cookies fueled concerns about data breaches, unauthorized access and the overall security of personal information.

How It Will Be: The Move to Cookie-Free Targeting

In the shift toward a cookie-free targeting landscape, the term "cookieless" emerges as a key concept. This signifies the ability to track user information without relying on traditional cookies. Instead, tracking mechanisms will transition to:

Server-side tracking: The tracking system will generate a unique identifier for users based on various device characteristics such as the operating system, language settings and more. This server-side approach aims to achieve a more privacy-conscious method of user identification.

The tracking system will generate a unique identifier for users based on various device characteristics such as the operating system, language settings and more. This server-side approach aims to achieve a more privacy-conscious method of user identification. IP address tracking: Tracking user activity will pivot to the use of IP addresses. By associating user behavior with their IP address, websites can still monitor actions without deploying cookies. Importantly, this method maintains a level of user anonymity, particularly as many home networks utilize dynamic IP addressing, where the IP address changes randomly.

Navigating the Cookieless Future: A Respectful Revolution

Why are advertisers making the shift to a cookieless future? Well, imagine if someone showed up at your doorstep asking to document every detail of your life – chances are, you'd slam the door. Similarly, users are increasingly reluctant to grant permission for extensive data gathering. No one wants a random site they visited for curious gerbil anecdotes to tail them across the vast web.

Yet, the journey toward a cookieless future isn't just about appearing less like an online detective. It's a response to evolving browser practices; browsers like Mozilla Firefox and Apple Safari already default to disabling third-party cookies. Google is poised to complete the trifecta by bidding adieu to third-party cookies entirely by mid-2024.

But fear not, respecting user privacy doesn't mean venturing into the unknown. Through clever workarounds, advertisers can utilize tools that track crucial metrics:

Events tracking: Keep tabs on submissions, clicks, and views on your site, providing insights without invading user privacy.

Keep tabs on submissions, clicks, and views on your site, providing insights without invading user privacy. API tracking: Seamlessly monitor user interactions on third-party platforms, enhancing your understanding of audience behavior.

Seamlessly monitor user interactions on third-party platforms, enhancing your understanding of audience behavior. Server logs analysis: Delve into the wealth of information logged when someone attempts to access your site, offering valuable insights without compromising user privacy.

So, as the digital realm bids farewell to cookies, advertisers armed with respect for user privacy and savvy tracking alternatives are poised to navigate this revolution with finesse. The future is cookieless, but it's also a future where privacy and personalized experiences coexist harmoniously.

Trend #2: From Static Display Ads to Rich Media

How It Was Before: Static Display Ads Era

Static display ads, characterized by fixed graphics or images without interactive features, were the advertising standard in the earlier days of digital marketing. These ads served their purpose initially, providing a straightforward way for brands to showcase products or convey messages.

However, over time, static display ads started to face challenges. Their lack of interactivity made them susceptible to banner blindness, a phenomenon where users subconsciously ignore display ads due to their repetitive and unengaging nature. This decline in effectiveness prompted advertisers to seek more innovative and attention-grabbing solutions.

How It Will Be: The Rich Media Adoption

Unlike the static ads of the past, rich media combines text, videos, images, animations and other elements to create interactive campaigns that captivate audiences. In the present landscape, rich media is already actively utilized, offering advertisers a versatile toolkit to combat ad fatigue and regain user attention. Last year's article on rich media highlighted its effectiveness in overcoming banner blindness and rekindling audience interest. Rich media campaigns employ various formats, with three main types standing out:

Dividers: An interactive element allowing users to slide left or right, emphasizing product transformations (before/after scenarios).

An interactive element allowing users to slide left or right, emphasizing product transformations (before/after scenarios). Flip parallax: Featuring two sides, users swipe to reveal each side, creating curiosity and encouraging clicks.

Featuring two sides, users swipe to reveal each side, creating curiosity and encouraging clicks. 360 video box: Users can click on the ad and explore the product from every angle, ideal for showcasing detailed views, especially for products like cars.

Enhancing Native Ads with Rich Media: Breaking the Mold

The experimentation with rich media isn't confined to banner ads; it's a game-changer for native advertising too. Native ads, known for their adaptability to various formats, seamlessly blend into the publisher's site, following the cardinal rule of native integration.

Native ads, enhanced by rich media, present an interactive twist that goes beyond passive viewing. Clicking on a native ad becomes more than just consuming content; it transforms into an engaging experience, encouraging users to take meaningful actions.

So, step beyond the conventional and explore the dynamic realm of rich media in native advertising. It's not just about capturing attention; it's about inspiring interaction and driving impactful responses from your audience.

Trend #3: From Stock Photo Libraries to AI-Generated Ad Creatives

How It Was Before: Monotonous Reusable Photos

Before the era of AI-generated advertising creatives, advertisers navigated the creative landscape through conventional channels. They sought images from stock photo libraries, engaged in custom photoshoots by hiring photographers or collaborated with graphic designers to craft visually compelling content. These traditional methods demanded considerable time, effort and financial investment.

The introduction of AI in advertising signaled a paradigm shift, empowering advertisers to leverage technology for creative generation. AI-powered tools analyzed data, predicted trends and produced images, videos or entire ad campaigns, streamlining the creative process and introducing new possibilities for dynamic and personalized content.

How It Will Be: Leveraging AI for Ad Creatives

AI-generated creatives have gained widespread adoption and will continue to proliferate, driven by their versatility and efficiency. The appeal lies in AI tools suggesting ad formats, elements or videos, streamlining the creative process and sparing advertisers from starting from scratch. AI is revolutionizing ad creation in several impactful ways:

Scaling customization: AI identifies elements that historically appeal to a specific demographic and scales the creative to draw attention to those elements, ensuring personalized engagement.

AI identifies elements that historically appeal to a specific demographic and scales the creative to draw attention to those elements, ensuring personalized engagement. Iterative optimization: Beyond traditional split-testing, AI tests multiple ad versions, analyzing data to determine the most effective colors, elements, and combinations, refining creatives iteratively.

Beyond traditional split-testing, AI tests multiple ad versions, analyzing data to determine the most effective colors, elements, and combinations, refining creatives iteratively. Real-time monitoring: Providing accurate, real-time insights, AI enables advertisers to make on-the-fly adjustments, tweak creatives based on performance data, and promptly remove underperforming ads from rotation, enhancing overall campaign effectiveness.

AI-Driven Creativity Unleashed: MGID’s Image Creation Feature

MGID has been at the forefront of leveraging artificial intelligence to revolutionize advertising creatives, achieving remarkable success with its integration into the platform. Our AI image creation feature offers a huge number of possibilities for creating unique and appealing creatives. Even without prior experience, you can figure out a simple drop-down menu loaded with a diverse range of prompt examples. Tailored to inspire and kickstart creativity, these suggestions can be employed as-is or customized to align with specific visions.

The intuitive nature of this feature ensures users have access to a wide array of prompts, finely tuned to their individual needs. Now, users can effortlessly generate prompts for specific filters, further enhancing the creative process and offering a dynamic tool for crafting engaging ad content. MGID's commitment to AI-driven creativity propels advertisers into a realm of limitless possibilities, fostering a seamless and inspired ad creation experience.

Trend #4: From Informational Videos to the Power of Video Advertising

How It Was Before: The Evolution of Video on the Internet

In the early days of the internet, videos primarily served an informational role. They were utilized for sharing knowledge, tutorials, or entertainment. Websites with video content were limited, and the usage of videos for advertising purposes wasn't as prevalent. Videos were more about conveying information than acting as advertising vehicles.

As internet speeds improved and technology advanced, video consumption skyrocketed. Platforms like YouTube emerged, allowing users to upload and share videos globally. Initially, advertising within videos was subtle, with banners or short interruptions. However, as the popularity of video content surged, advertisers recognized the immense potential of leveraging videos to reach wider audiences.

How It Will Be: The Rise of Video Advertising

Today, video advertising has become a dominant force, especially on platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. The power of video lies in its ability to convey a compelling narrative. Even without interactive elements, videos tell a complete story, leaving little to interpretation for viewers. This feature reduces the cognitive load on users, making it easier for them to grasp the ad's message and take prompt action. The visually captivating nature of videos attracts attention, making them a preferred choice for advertisers looking to make a memorable impact.

Insights into the Effectiveness of Native Video Ads

Native video ads, in particular, have demonstrated superior performance compared to pre-roll ads. According to a Nielsen report, native video ads outperformed pre-roll counterparts in various aspects:

All native video ads in the study performed better than pre-rolls.

An 82% increase in brand lift was observed compared to pre-roll ads.

Intent-to-purchase showed a significant 42% brand lift increase, emphasizing the effectiveness of native video in influencing consumer behavior.

These statistics underscore the value of native video advertising in delivering engaging content that resonates with audiences and drives meaningful brand interactions. The shift towards video dominance is not just a trend; it's a strategic move aligning with the preferences and behaviors of today's internet users.

What Does the Future of Native Advertising Look Like?

The digital native advertising trends we've explored aren't mere fleeting phenomena; they are the architects shaping the future of advertising. Envision a landscape where these trends seamlessly integrate into the digital marketing fabric, evolving into the new norm.

As we look ahead, anticipate a culmination — a moment when native advertising trends harmonize user engagement and privacy, reaching their zenith. Prepare for an era where strategies aren't just adopted but embraced as essential tools, crafting a dynamic force that shapes the digital narrative. The stage is set for a transformative era in native advertising.

Content Personalization Through AI

In our exploration of AI in native advertising, it's evident that the focus extends beyond engagement — it's about tailoring the perfect ad for the right audience, even in a post-cookie era. As we bid farewell to cookies, the horizon is painted with the promise of heightened content personalization, guided by the ever-evolving capabilities of AI.

Picture a future where AI, armed with advanced data processing and analytical prowess, crafts personalized content with unparalleled precision. The synergy between AI and user behavior paints an exciting trajectory. However, there's another crucial aspect AI must master — understanding the very fabric of the content hosting native ads. After all, in the realm of native advertising, the art lies in blending seamlessly while commanding attention.

Increased Use of Contextual Targeting

Welcome to contextual targeting — a strategic dance with first-party data to enrich user experiences and showcase ads that seamlessly blend with their interests. Imagine a future where this dynamic approach takes center stage, steering clear of cookie dependencies and aligning perfectly with users' immediate intentions.

Picture this: a user engrossed in a birdwatching page won't be bombarded with car ads from their recent searches. Why? Because relevance rules, and the content of the page becomes the compass guiding ad choices.

Here's why contextual targeting is the future of native advertising:

No more cookie worries: Bid farewell to the cookie era, as contextual targeting offers a reliable, cookie-independent alternative.

Bid farewell to the cookie era, as contextual targeting offers a reliable, cookie-independent alternative. Relevance rules: Imagine ads tailored to the page's content, ensuring users get information that aligns with their interests and actions.

Imagine ads tailored to the page's content, ensuring users get information that aligns with their interests and actions. Timing is everything: Contextual targeting taps into the user's present mindset, delivering ads precisely when they are most likely to take action.

Contextual targeting taps into the user's present mindset, delivering ads precisely when they are most likely to take action. Seamless user experience: Native advertising at its finest, where content and ads coalesce to create a smooth and engaging user journey.

Emphasis on Sustainable and Ethical Advertising

In the future, native advertising will focus more on sustainability and ethical practices, reflecting a broader societal shift toward responsible consumption. As people become more environmentally and socially aware, they prefer brands that embrace ethical advertising.

This change responds to a growing demand for authenticity and purpose in brand messaging. Advertisers aligning with values like environmental responsibility and social justice establish genuine connections with consumers.

Beyond meeting consumer expectations, adopting ethical practices is crucial for safeguarding a brand's reputation. In an age of heightened transparency, companies embracing sustainability contribute to positive change while maintaining credibility.

Conclusion: The Timeless Core of Native Advertising Beyond Trends

Imagine the early days of online ads when conversion rates soared to 44%. A distant memory now, given the saturation of ads. Take AT&T's 1993 ad as a nostalgic example. Today's users, jaded by the digital barrage, won't deliver such numbers. Yet, the fundamental principles persist: craft a resonant message for your audience where they engage. Amid evolving native advertising trends, this timeless wisdom remains vital.

For those navigating native advertising, staying abreast of industry developments is crucial. In the tech-driven landscape, change is constant, but don't discard the basics. They anchor you in the dynamic world of native advertising. Here's to success across all facets!