MGID, the global advertising platform, has today announced the appointment of Matthew Villa as Head of Sales, US, doubling down on its investment in the region. Villa will lead MGID’s client acquisition team in the US by building long-lasting relationships with the leading direct response brands and agencies in the market. He will also work to grow the US sales team’s presence, helping to support publisher development initiatives that expand traffic distribution channels.

Villa brings over 15 years of digital advertising experience to the role, having held Director and VP-level positions at Adblade, Red-Spark.com, and Tap Native. He is responsible for multi-million dollar revenue growth across multiple performance-based advertising companies and helped build digital ad companies into profitable businesses from the ground up.

Matthew Villa commented: “Building relationships has been a major aspect of each role throughout my career, and I’m looking forward to cultivating this at MGID as I continue to connect with some of the biggest brands and agencies in the US. The adtech landscape is continually evolving, with publishers and marketers having to adapt to data privacy and targeting updates at every turn.”

“I’m excited to continue to bring the native advertising solutions to the market that so many rely on to help them adapt to these challenges.”

Sergii Denysenko, CEO at MGID, commented: “We’re really pleased to welcome Matthew to MGID, with North America remaining a key region for us; one with huge potential for further growth.”