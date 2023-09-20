In the dynamic world of digital content creation, visuals play a pivotal role in capturing and retaining audience attention. Keeping this in mind, MGID is excited to announce a significant upgrade to our generative AI image creation feature. These enhancements promise to revolutionize the way you generate images for your campaigns, content and creative projects.

Let's take a closer look at what's new.

1. Enhanced Rendering Quality

One of the most notable improvements is the significant boost in the quality of rendered images. The level of detail, especially in renderings of people and faces, has been greatly enhanced. This means that the images generated are not only visually striking but also realistic and lifelike. Whether it's for an ad campaign or enriching your website content, this improvement ensures that your visuals stand out in the digital landscape.

2. Simplified Prompts for Impressive Results

Creating captivating images is now more accessible than ever. With this update, complex prompts are a thing of the past. In fact, a single word can now generate an impressive and visually appealing image. This streamlined process saves time and effort, allowing you to focus on what matters most: delivering engaging and impactful content. You will find more detailed guidelines for our updated prompt creation in our knowledge base.

3. Intuitive Prompt Suggestions

To further streamline the image creation process, we're introducing a drop-down menu with a range of prompt examples. These suggestions are designed to inspire and kickstart your creativity. You can use them as they are or customize them to align with your specific vision. This intuitive feature ensures that you have access to a wide array of prompts, tailored to your needs.

4. Keyword Integration for Precision

The new upgrade integrates keywords seamlessly into the image creation process. This means that you can now generate prompts for specific filters like:

emotion: peaceful, calm, serene, soothing, relaxed, bright, vibrant, dynamic, muted, bleak, ominous, threatening;

peaceful, calm, serene, soothing, relaxed, bright, vibrant, dynamic, muted, bleak, ominous, threatening; light: low light, gentle pink hue, gentle blue hue, strong pink hue, blue shadows, sunbeams, twilight, bright light, red light;

low light, gentle pink hue, gentle blue hue, strong pink hue, blue shadows, sunbeams, twilight, bright light, red light; angle: extreme long shot, medium shot, close-up, overhead view, low angle, over-the-shoulder shot, aerial view;

extreme long shot, medium shot, close-up, overhead view, low angle, over-the-shoulder shot, aerial view; style: 3D model, analog film, anime, cinematic, comic book, digital art, enhance, fantasy art, isometric, line art, low poly, modeling compound, neon punk, origami, photographic, pixel art, tile texture.

This level of precision and control empowers you to fine-tune your visuals, ensuring that they convey the exact message and tone you desire. It's a game changer for those who demand a high degree of customization in their visual content.

Enhanced AI Feature in Action

As an example, let's consider the prompt "Big fat red cat happy with new cat food can" and try to implement it in two styles – 3D model and photographic. Using this prompt, the updated AI service is able to perceive the elements – 3D model and photographic styles; a big, happy red cat; and a new can of cat food. The result is visually striking images that seamlessly blend these elements together, creating a whimsical and engaging visual narrative.

Conclusion

These enhancements mark a significant milestone in the evolution of MGID's AI image creation service. We believe that these improvements will not only streamline your creative process but also elevate the quality of your visuals.

We invite you to experience these exciting improvements firsthand. Head over to MGID now and give it a try. We're eager to hear your feedback and learn about the incredible visuals you've created.

Remember, in the competitive world of digital content, visuals are your secret weapon. With MGID's enhanced AI image creation service, you have the power to make your visuals truly stand out.

Elevate your visuals today with MGID!