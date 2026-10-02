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Articles tagged with

Video Monetization

51
9 min read
Why Publishers Are Investing in Video to Grow Revenue in the AI Era
Publishers
Why Publishers Are Investing in Video to Grow Revenue in the...

With AI, users’ questions are answered before they even reach a publisher’s page. Now, publis...

Oct 2, 2026 • 9 min read
17028
20 min read
Outstream Video Ads Explained
Advertisers
Outstream Video Ads Explained: How They Work and When to Use...

Learn how outstream video ads work, where they appear and how they expand video advertising be...

Jul 13, 2026 • 20 min read
308
15 min read
Advertisers
Everything You Need to Know About Mobile Video Advertising

What is video advertising on mobile? Isn’t it the same as video advertising on a desktop compu...

Oct 4, 2024 • 15 min read
6529
16 min read
Advertisers
The Ultimate Native Video Advertising Handbook

In the realm of advertising, the allure of video content is undeniable. With its dynamic natur...

Feb 2, 2024 • 16 min read
9904
13 min read
Ad Tech Insights
Native Advertising Trends for 2024: A Retrospective and Forw...

Native advertising has grown significantly, fueled by the phenomenon of banner blindness. User...

Jan 12, 2024 • 13 min read
3596
2 min read
Product News
MGID First Ad Platform to Integrate With Google Web Stories

MGID, the global advertising platform, has announced the integration of Google Web Stories, fo...

Apr 25, 2023 • 2 min read
2382
8 min read
Thought Leadership
2020 Was a Rollercoaster, How Can Digital Media Stay on Trac...

It’s no exaggeration to say 2020 has proved a genuine rollercoaster for digital media. While o...

Dec 22, 2020 • 8 min read

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