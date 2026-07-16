Picture this: a campaign suddenly stops spending, a creative gets rejected, performance drops without an obvious reason. Every MGID advertiser has been there, and that's why we're introducing MIA (MGID Intelligent Assistant), an AI assistant built into the MGID platform.

The data is all there — in reports, campaign settings and the Help Center — but finding the answer often takes longer than making the decision itself. So, instead of navigating dashboards, comparing reports or searching documentation, you simply ask MIA a question. She reads your live account data, applies MGID's expertise and gives you a clear answer with practical next steps, all in one conversation.

How MIA Finds the Right Answer

Every question starts with an investigation.

MIA doesn't rely on generic, pre-written responses. Depending on what you ask, she may check campaign settings, compare performance reports, review moderation status or pull up MGID product guidance, sometimes several of these at once.

Behind the scenes, MIA can:

Analyze your live account and campaign data;

your live account and campaign data; Review campaign settings and performance reports;

campaign settings and performance reports; Apply MGID product knowledge and best practices;

MGID product knowledge and best practices; Follow structured diagnostic workflows for common advertiser scenarios.

Take a real example: "Why isn't my campaign spending?"

You: Why isn't my campaign spending?

MIA: Your campaign is active, your creatives are approved and your schedule is correct. Your current bid appears to be below the auction threshold, which may be limiting delivery. Consider reviewing your bid or checking the recommended bid range to help restore traffic.

Rather than checking one metric, MIA reviewed status, creative approval, balance, scheduling, bidding and targeting together, then helped identify what may be limiting delivery and what to check next.

You ask → MIA investigates → You get one clear answer

However, what you do with MIA’s findings is entirely up to you. While she gives you the diagnosis and the recommendation, the decision to act remains yours.

Questions MIA Can Answer Today

Here are some of the most common questions advertisers bring to MIA.

Why isn't my campaign spending?

MIA checks campaign status, creative approval, bidding, scheduling, targeting and account balance to find what's blocking delivery and highlights potential blockers.

Why was my creative rejected?

MIA explains what specifically failed review and helps you prepare it for resubmission.

How healthy is my account?

MIA reviews overall account performance, flags significant changes and points you to what deserves your attention first.

How can I improve CPA Tune performance?

By reviewing campaign performance, learning phase, budget, target CPA and configuration, MIA provides guidance tailored to the current state of your campaign.

What Makes MIA Different

Most AI assistants rely on public information or predefined responses. Unlike generic AI tools, MIA takes a different approach — every answer combines three things:

Live account data: MIA analyzes your campaigns, performance metrics, settings, moderation statuses and reports to understand what's happening in your account right now. MGID expertise: MIA applies platform-specific best practices and structured diagnostic workflows developed by MGID's product and performance teams. Product knowledge: MIA references the latest MGID Help Center content to explain platform features, policies and tools in the context of your campaigns.

MIA differs from a chatbot with pre-written answers in that she decides which data to pull, which reports to compare and which workflow applies. Then, MIA brings it all together into one answer built for your account.

What's Next for MIA

MIA gets sharper with user feedback and real advertiser use cases. Every piece of feedback helps us improve her diagnostic workflows, product knowledge and guidance.

MIA is just getting started. Based on real advertiser questions and feedback, we are continuously expanding what she can understand, analyze and explain across the MGID platform. Over time, MIA will grow into a more powerful assistant for campaign diagnostics, account insights, optimization guidance and everyday advertiser decisions.

Meet MIA within the MGID Dashboard

Whether you're troubleshooting a campaign, learning how a feature works or figuring out your next optimization move, MIA is waiting to assist in your MGID dashboard.

Stop digging for answers. Just ask.