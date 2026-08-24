What worked a few months ago may not be what converts today. User interests shift, traffic performance changes and new opportunities can appear quickly. For campaign optimization, keeping up with those changes can make all the difference.

CPA Tune is getting better at doing exactly that. Its upgraded prediction technology reads current performance and context more precisely, helping identify valuable traffic and put your budget where it has a better chance to convert.

A Better Read on What’s Likely to Convert

What makes good optimization great depends on its response to the latest shifts in user behavior. The upgraded CPA Tune has improved its reaction to changing user behavior in three ways:

It pays more attention to recent behavior: Instead of relying too heavily on months of historical data, user activity now plays a bigger role in bidding decisions, helping the model adapt faster to changes. It looks at performance more granularly: By evaluating specific traffic combinations rather than broad averages, it can spot promising segments that wider patterns might miss. It reads user interest more precisely: Interest signals now reflect the actual ad content someone saw, giving a sharper picture of what people genuinely care about.

For advertisers, this adds up to more relevant traffic, better-informed bidding decisions and more efficient use of campaign spend automatically.

Sharper Predictions, Stronger Results

Compared to the previous version of the prediction model, the new model delivers clear improvements across both CPA Tune strategies.

For MaxConversions campaigns:

+15% CVR

+20% client revenue

MaxConversions found more opportunities to convert, resulting in better overall ROI.

For Target CPA campaigns:

+13% CVR

+25% client revenue

Here too, revenue growth significantly outpaced conversion growth, improving overall ROI.

An Upgrade That Works Automatically

As of August 6, 2026, the upgraded prediction technology has been running automatically across product campaigns with CPA Tune enabled. No changes are required on the advertiser’s side.

There’s no need to restart campaigns, adjust your Target CPA or enable a new optimization mode. Whether you use Target CPA for cost control or MaxConversions for growth, CPA Tune now makes smarter optimization decisions behind the scenes using the same campaign setup you already have.

The Evolution of CPA Tune

CPA Tune started with a simple goal: help advertisers optimize for conversions rather than clicks. With Target CPA and MaxConversions, it evolved to support different performance goals, from maintaining acquisition costs to scaling conversion volume.

Now, the technology powering both strategies is more precise, responding faster to changing user interests, traffic patterns and campaign performance, so advertisers can scale with more confidence.

As CPA Tune continues to evolve, advertisers benefit from optimization that adapts as fast as the market does, turning more campaign opportunities into measurable results.