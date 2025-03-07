Digital advertising faces many challenges — ad blocking, fraud, shrinking revenues and audience engagement. Publishers are constantly under pressure to balance generating income with providing a good user experience. This is where ad quality plays a crucial role.

Unlike poor-quality ads, high-quality ads drive long-term success by increasing revenue, fostering trust and strengthening relationships with premium advertisers. Platforms like MGID are leading this movement, helping publishers achieve high standards and unlock the full potential of quality advertising one ad at a time.

The Role of Moderation in Upholding Ad Standards

Quality ads aren’t just about revenue — they enhance user experience and build trust. While low-quality ads frustrate users and damage trust, high-quality ads create positive user experiences, which in turn maintains engagement and bolsters loyalty. When ads align with content, they feel natural and keep audiences engaged. According to research by GeoEdge and Digiday, 76% of consumers say unpleasant or deceptive ads harm their perception of a website, and 66% are less likely to return after encountering such ads.

These findings highlight the importance of prioritizing ad quality. Well-designed ads with clear messaging achieve higher click-through rates (CTR) and conversions. This boosts short-term revenue and makes publishers more appealing to premium advertisers, fostering sustainable growth.

As mentioned, low-quality ads can damage trust. In fact, users tend to blame publishers for prioritizing revenue over user experience when they encounter bad ads. High-quality ads, by contrast, help protect a publisher’s reputation by aligning with editorial standards and audience expectations.

High ad quality starts with a smart moderation process combining automation and human oversight. Machine learning tools quickly flag issues like deceptive and fraudulent ads, filtering them out before they ever reach users. Automated moderation speeds up the process and provides clear reports to catch violations early.

Not everything can be handled by machines, though. Human moderators step in to address cultural, contextual and regional nuances that automation might miss. Localized teams ensure ads are appropriate for specific audiences and align with publisher standards.

From Clickbait to Click Factor: Building Trust and Engagement Through Quality Ads

Clickbait ads use sensationalist tactics to grab attention, often leading to misleading content that leaves users dissatisfied not only in their experience but also in the publisher. In contrast, ads with genuine "click factor" engage audiences through relevance and authenticity, which fosters a positive experience for users.

MGID focuses on creating ads that resonate without resorting to deceptive practices. By collaborating with advertisers, MGID designs creatives that align with publisher standards and appeal to specific audiences. This approach enhances user engagement while safeguarding the publisher’s reputation.

Users no longer tolerate sketchy offers or scams pushed by clickbait ads: 76% of publishers report that users have encountered clickbait ads on their sites, leading to declines in trust and satisfaction. By focusing on authentic engagement and meaningful content, MGID helps publishers maintain user trust and achieve better outcomes for all stakeholders.

"Ad quality is essential when choosing a monetization partner because it impacts user experience, platform trust and advertiser success. High-quality ads ensure relevant and non-intrusive content, keeping users engaged and loyal. We balance revenue and user experience by working with partners who deliver optimized, user-friendly ads that enhance value without disrupting the browsing experience. MGID has consistently met these needs, making them a trusted partner in our monetization efforts,”

said Arief Rizqi Masardi, Head Division of Ads Operation, detik.com.

MGID’s advertiser Alexandro Wibowo, COO of sribu.com said,

“Ad quality isn’t just important — it’s essential. It’s what keeps our audience engaged, builds trust and protects the reputation we’ve worked hard to create. Working with MGID has been such a great fit. They’ve helped us reach new audiences, scale our marketing efforts and deliver real impact — all while making sure our users have a great experience with non-intrusive, targeted ads. MGID isn’t just a platform for us; they’ve become a true partner in helping us grow the right way.”

Conclusion

Ad quality is essential for publishers. It helps keep users happy, protects brand reputation and drives revenue. Quality ads create a positive experience that keeps users coming back, while low-quality ads drive users away and undermine trust.

MGID supports publishers in delivering better ads through smart technology and human oversight. By prioritizing quality, MGID ensures publishers can meet their goals while maintaining credibility and trust with their audiences.

Choosing better ads isn’t just about making money. It’s about creating a better digital experience for everyone involved. For publishers, it’s an investment in long-term success.