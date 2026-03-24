The needs of the digital advertising landscape is constantly shifting, and like its larger landscape, advertising campaigns naturally progress through various stages, from initial testing and stabilization to active scaling and optimization. Each of these phases demands a distinct approach to optimization.

This is precisely why MGID’s CPA Tune is evolving. What started as an AI-powered shift from click-based optimization to conversion-driven performance is now expanding into a broader AI optimization suite with the introduction of MaxConversions.

Why One Optimization Strategy Isn’t Enough

Different advertisers and different growth phases require different optimization logic.

Some advertisers want strict CPA efficiency: They operate with fixed acquisition targets and need predictable and stable performance.

They operate with fixed acquisition targets and need predictable and stable performance. Others prioritize volume and scale: They aim to increase budgets, enter new markets or capture seasonal demand as efficiently as possible.

They aim to increase budgets, enter new markets or capture seasonal demand as efficiently as possible. Market conditions shift: Сompetition and user behavior change constantly, so a strategy focused only on cost control may protect margins, but restrict growth opportunities.

Stability and scale have vastly different optimization priorities. MaxConversions is built for the moment when growth matters more than strict cost control.

Introducing MaxConversions

MaxConversions is focused on fully utilizing the campaign budget while maximizing the total number of conversions generated.

Instead of enforcing strict CPA adherence, this strategy prioritizes:

Reaching daily budget caps;

Capturing available demand;

Accelerating growth;

Scaling volume efficiently.

The target CPA value still matters and is required, but it works as a directional bidding benchmark rather than a rigid limit. This allows the algorithm to respond more dynamically when growth opportunities appear yet have a clear understanding of thresholds.

CPA Tune vs. MaxConversions: Conceptual Comparison Table

While both strategies operate within the CPA Tune framework, their performance priorities differ.

Feature CPA Tune (Traditional) MaxConversions Primary focus Target CPA efficiency Maximum conversion volume Best for Margin protection Scaling and growth Strategy type Cost control Volume acceleration Ideal stage Optimization Exploration and scaling

MaxConversions extends CPA Tune’s logic by prioritizing scale when growth becomes the main objective.

Real-World Situations

So how do you decide which strategy fits your campaign? The answer depends on your current growth stage and business objective.

Use Target CPA when:

You have tight budget and low margins.

You need predictable fact CPA.

You prefer budget protection over volume.

Use MaxConversions when:

You’re starting a new campaign and need more data.

You’re scaling the campaign.

You’re running seasonal pushes.

You're ok with paying a bit more for qualified leads.

CPA Tune as a Growth Engine

CPA Tune began as a smarter way to optimize for conversions. Now, with MaxConversions, it becomes a full AI optimization tool set, capable of supporting both stabilization and high-scale expansion stages.

Performance marketing isn’t static, and your optimization strategy shouldn’t be either. If your goal is to maximize available demand and scale efficiently, MaxConversions is the next step in the evolution of CPA Tune.