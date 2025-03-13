Articles tagged with
Optimization Tips
3 min read
MGID’s new AI tool, CTR Guard, improves viewable CTR by an a...
MGID, the global advertising platform, today announces the launch of CTR Guard, an innovative ...
Mar 13, 2025 • 3 min read
4 min read
Tackling Ad Fatigue with AI: Meet MGID's CTR Guard
Ad fatigue is a common issue in the digital advertising landscape. As users repeatedly see the...
Mar 11, 2025 • 4 min read
1 min read
MGID's Sources Optimization: More Control and Transparency f...
Managing ad campaigns effectively requires more than just any old data set — it requires the r...
Feb 11, 2025 • 1 min read
5 min read
Discover What’s New: Must-Know Product Updates
We are back with the latest news in our product update series, filled with advanced tools and ...
Nov 1, 2024 • 5 min read
5 min read
Advanced Reporting: The Key to Successful Monetization
In the fast-paced world of digital publishing, staying ahead means making informed decisions b...
Oct 25, 2024 • 5 min read
15 min read
Optimization Strategies to Elevate Your Ad Campaigns
Imagine getting better results from your ads at better rates. That’s what campaign optimizatio...
Aug 28, 2024 • 15 min read
3 min read
Introducing the Updated Simple JS Code
MGID is excited to present our latest integration solution — Simple JS. This single JavaScript...
Aug 8, 2024 • 3 min read