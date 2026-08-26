More demand sources often maximizes monetization. But enabling Google demand within MGID widgets can mean more competition, stronger monetization and higher total page yield without disrupting the setup publishers already have.

Publishers looking to maximize monetization often work with several demand sources across the same page. Although this begs the question: if Google Ad Manager (GAM) or another monetization partner is already running on the site, does it still make sense to enable Google demand within MGID widgets?

The short answer is yes. Adding Google demand to MGID widgets creates additional competition for native inventory without replacing or taking revenue away from existing banner placements.

Separate Placements, Separate Auctions

The main concern is cannibalization. The fear is if Google demand is already present elsewhere on the page, publishers may assume that enabling it within MGID simply shifts revenue from one placement to another.

However, placements are monetized independently. A display banner, native widget and video placement represent separate inventory, with auctions taking place for each individual ad opportunity.

Within an MGID widget, Google demand is simply one more advertiser bid competing in that placement's auction alongside MGID's existing demand sources. If Google demand wins within an MGID widget, it wins the auction for that native placement. It does not take over or replace the auctions running for banner placements elsewhere on the page.

This means that adding Google demand to an MGID widget creates more competition for that specific native placement rather than pulling demand away from the rest of the page.

As a result, publishers can keep their existing GAM or banner setup while expanding the pool of demand competing within MGID inventory.

Different Formats Tap Into Different Demand

There is another reason additional demand can create incremental value. Advertiser demand isn’t distributed evenly across every ad format. Different formats attract different campaign types, objectives and advertiser budgets. Native placements tend to support performance and content-discovery goals. Display inventory tends to serve a broader range of brand and awareness objectives.

For publishers, this means that enabling Google demand within MGID gives native inventory access to a pool of advertisers who may not otherwise bid on that placement at all.

✅ More demand sources → more competition for the impression → a better opportunity to maximize its value.

What About Duplicate Ads?

Another common concern is whether using Google demand across different placements could result in the same user seeing duplicate ads on one page.

There are two factors that help reduce this risk:

Creative controls: Google applies controls to manage how creatives are served across inventory.

Google applies controls to manage how creatives are served across inventory. Different formats: MGID native widgets and standard display banners are visually distinct in format, size and presentation.

Differentiating native widgets from standard display placements helps maintain a consistent user experience while allowing both formats to be monetized on the same page.

Does More Demand Mean More Page Load?

Adding a demand source may sound like adding another layer to the publisher's ad stack, which could raise concerns about page load. In this case, however, Google demand competes within an MGID placement that already exists and is already being monetized.

There is no need to create an additional ad slot or replace the existing GAM setup. Since no new placement is being added, there is no additional ad call, script or render that could slow the page down.

The result is more competition within an existing monetization opportunity without adding another ad placement or any extra load to the page.

Why Demand Diversification Matters

No single monetization partner has access to every advertiser or performs best within every format. That is why diversification is an important part of publisher monetization strategy. Rather than relying on one demand source, publishers can allow different partners to compete where they are most effective.

A publisher can, for example:

continue monetizing display banners through its existing GAM setup;

use MGID for native placements;

enable additional demand, including Google demand, within those MGID widgets;

allow each placement to maximize its own monetization opportunities independently.

The goal is to increase the amount of qualified demand competing for the inventory publishers already have.

More Competition, Same Setup

Enabling Google demand within MGID widgets adds another source of competition specifically for their native inventory while keeping the rest of their setup intact.

The potential benefits are straightforward:

more competition within MGID native placements;

within MGID native placements; access to additional advertiser demand for native inventory;

for native inventory; greater demand diversification across the page;

across the page; no need to replace existing GAM or banner placements;

or banner placements; more opportunities to maximize total page yield.

In short, adding Google demand to MGID is a way to extract more value from inventory that publishers already have.

Ready to bring additional demand to your native placements? Reach out to your MGID account manager to enable Google demand in your widgets. It takes just a few minutes to set up, with no changes required to your existing GAM or banner configuration.