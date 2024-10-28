At MGID, we are constantly updating our AI advertising solutions to support campaign optimization and enhance advertiser interaction with AI. The latest CTR Guard update brings even more control, precision and creative intelligence to advertisers’ workflow, helping to take campaign performance to the next level.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s new and why it’s a real game-changer.

Manual Creative Generation Trigger: Take Control of Your Ads

Until now, CTR Guard has worked behind the scenes, automatically generating new creatives when the system detects ad fatigue or declining CTRs.

However, what if you could decide when and how to refresh your ads yourself? Now you can! With Manual Creative Generation Trigger, advertisers can manually launch AI-powered creative generation directly from any campaign, which eliminates the need for automated prompts.

What’s new:

Trigger on demand: Pick any creative within a campaign and start generation instantly.

Pick your strategy: Choose one generation type or apply all at once for broader testing.

How it works:

Open your campaign and select a creative.

Click Generate Ad .

. Choose your preferred generation strategy (or select all).

Choose a campaign.

Confirm and the system will notify you when the new ads are ready.

This feature puts advertisers in the driver’s seat, allowing faster iterations, more targeted tests and deeper creative engagement, all while leveraging CTR Guard’s intelligence.

Headline Generation With Approach by Category: Craft Context That Converts

Headlines make or break ad performance. That’s why CTR Guard now generates them with category-specific logic, aligning copy style and message with the right-fit audience.

Instead of generic phrasing, the system now applies proven narrative frameworks that have historically performed best within each vertical, such as:

Problem/Solution;

Direct Benefit & Value Proposition;

Aspirational Storytelling.

What’s new:

Headlines are generated using an approach-by-vertical logic .

. Copy automatically adjusts to align with each vertical’s most effective triggers , boosting engagement and content quality.

, boosting engagement and content quality. No setup required — it’s active for all new creative generations.

Why it matters: Different audiences react to different emotional and logical signals. By aligning headline approaches with each vertical’s behavioral patterns, CTR Guard ensures your creatives are more relevant, compelling and click-worthy.

Smarter. Faster. More Human

With these updates, CTR Guard evolves from an automated assistant to a collaborative AI partner, giving advertisers both creative freedom and strategic intelligence to keep CTRs high and campaigns ahead of the curve.

Try the new CTR Guard features today and experience more control and more clicks.

Want to learn more? Watch our recent webinar! There, Olya Chaban and Karina Klymenko discuss how CTR Guard tackles creative fatigue with AI-powered generation, performance-based triggers and category-optimized headlines, perform a live demo and share real campaign results.