MGID, the global advertising platform, today announces the release of CPA Tune. This powerful self-optimizing system utilizes machine learning to maximize conversions and efficiency at scale across native advertising campaigns. This launch follows the launch of MGID’s CTR Guard, which monitors campaigns for ad fatigue to keep creatives fresh and effective. CPA Tune focuses on the next step: what happens after the click, and how these outcomes can be predicted and optimized.

Early adopters of CPA Tune have already reported:

155% higher average conversion rate (CVR)

Up to 300% CVR growth in specific verticals and markets

Strongest CVR growth observed in the US — the top-performing market for CPA Tune

Lower CPAs through smarter audience targeting

With its autonomous, AI-powered, real-time cost per click (CPC) bid adjustment engine, CPA Tune allows performance marketers to hit their cost per acquisition (CPA) targets with minimal manual effort, ensuring their best-performing creatives reach the most valuable users. CPA Tune represents a new era in native advertising, which has historically been transacted on traffic alone. Now, performance marketers can prioritize hard business outcomes, not just clicks.

The Audiences That Matter, Delivered Automatically

CPA Tune is tailored for performance-focused advertisers who want to move on from brute force scale and reach only the audiences that matter to their business outcomes. Using historical performance data for the campaign’s vertical along with user behavior and intent signals, the CPA Tune algorithm dynamically adjusts CPC bids in real-time to place ads in front of higher-converting traffic.

Advertisers simply:

Set a realistic CPA goal Ensure conversion tracking is in place Allocate a daily budget (5–7x their CPA target)

From there, the algorithm handles the rest, reducing the need for daily tweaks to placements and bids while constantly learning how to drive CPA even lower. As effective as the engine is today, it will only improve over time.

Flexible and Fully Transparent

With CPA Tune, every click is optimized to improve conversion potential. The model requires a short learning period — around 10 conversions and seven days — to stabilize and deliver consistent performance.

CPA Tune is also highly flexible. Advertisers can pause and adjust their campaigns at any time. Creative, budget, and targeting controls remain unchanged, ensuring that optimization happens behind the scenes while customers maintain full strategic oversight.

“Between our fatigue-fighting CTR Guard and our conversion-boosting CPA Tune, MGID is not just talking about AI’s potential; we’re proving that the technology can deliver its promise of solving complex problems with simple interfaces,”

said Oleksii Borysov, VP of Product at MGID.

“CPA Tune is designed to bring the benefits of automated CPA bidding — as seen in walled gardens such as Google or Meta — to native advertising on the open web. It helps performance marketers punch above their weight, driving tangible improvements in a couple of clicks without sacrificing control or transparency.”

CPA Tune is now available to MGID advertisers worldwide.