MGID, the global advertising platform, has today announced its partnership with Patch.com, one of the largest sources of hyperlocal news in the United States, reaching over 25 million unique visitors per month. This exclusive partnership will focus on driving and optimizing effective monetization and audience development through content recommendations from MGID’s advertiser network.

As well as optimizing monetization, with MGID’s native advertising technology, Patch.com is empowered to improve user experience and boost engagement metrics through strategically recirculated content. This content is recommended contextually based on page category, helping Patch.com attract new, engaged readers and lessen its reliance on search and social platforms. Furthermore, MGID enables Patch.com to monitor and analyze content performance for more informed decision-making, while also increasing user retention, time spent on site, and overall engagement through personalized experiences and AI-powered ad placements.

“With Patch.com, we are adding a hyperlocal news and information website to our own, expanding publisher network in the US,”

explains Sergii Denysenko, CEO of MGID.

“This partnership will empower Patch.com to significantly boost both user experience and monetization, drive tangible outcomes for their business.”

Will Figueroa, President of Patch.com, commented,