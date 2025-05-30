MGID, the global advertising platform, has announced a new partnership with Digiseg, a privacy-focused data provider, to integrate household-based targeting into MGID’s platform. The collaboration enables advertisers in the US, India, and several European markets — including Germany, Greece, Poland, Turkey, and Ukraine — to activate Digiseg’s privacy-first audience segments across MGID’s native ad inventory.

This strategic partnership brings a powerful solution to advertisers navigating increasing privacy regulations and tracking limitations. Digiseg’s technology allows marketers to target real-world household characteristics without relying on cookies, personal data, or tracking, ensuring compatibility across all media environments, including signal-poor platforms such as iOS, Safari, CTV, and audio.

The integration of Digiseg into MGID’s offering includes:

Privacy-first audience targeting: Advertisers can reach audiences based on household-level characteristics, without tracking or cookies, ensuring compliance and scalability in a privacy-first ecosystem.

Advertisers can reach audiences based on household-level characteristics, without tracking or cookies, ensuring compliance and scalability in a privacy-first ecosystem. Full-platform compatibility: Digiseg’s cohort-based data works across all devices, browsers, and operating systems—including environments where conventional targeting methods are ineffective.

Digiseg’s cohort-based data works across all devices, browsers, and operating systems—including environments where conventional targeting methods are ineffective. Expanded reach with performance focus: Marketers gain access to scalable, high-performing audiences within MGID’s native supply, unlocking additional reach while maintaining campaign effectiveness and brand safety.

“Our collaboration with MGID makes it easier for advertisers to tap into privacy-first targeting at scale on native supply,”

said Andrew Furst, Chief Commercial Officer at Digiseg.

“MGID’s focus on performance and respect for user privacy aligns perfectly with our approach, and we’re excited to help their partners unlock the value of household-based audience data across MGID's markets.”

“This partnership underscores our continued commitment to privacy-first innovation,”

said Oleksii Borysov, Vice President of Product at MGID.

“Integrating Digiseg’s technology into our platform enables advertisers to reach audiences effectively, even in environments where traditional identifiers are no longer viable. It's a forward-thinking solution to a pressing industry need.”

With the addition of Digiseg, MGID further strengthens its position as a performance-focused, privacy-compliant advertising platform. This partnership supports advertisers in future-proofing their targeting strategies across key global regions, including markets where consumer privacy expectations and regulatory demands are rapidly evolving.