Welcome to our latest product update! We’re excited to introduce a new regular column where we share MGID’s recent enhancements and features. These updates are designed to streamline your experience, boost your productivity and enhance the overall functionality of our platform. Let’s dive into the newest improvements and see how they can elevate your experience with MGID.

For Publishers

Advanced Opportunities with Simple JS New Widget Code

Introducing the latest version of our integration code — Simple JS. This streamlined, single JavaScript solution simplifies implementation processes for publishers, offering faster load times and enhanced technical efficiency.

Simple JS Code replaces the previous Short Code, making widget installation easier for publishers. By placing the Simple JS code in the section of your page, you can significantly improve your website's performance.

Benefits of Simple JS

Effortless implementation: Add Simple JS to the section and watch the code automatically load all agreed-upon widgets. For specific placements, you can add an extra line of code in the section to ensure seamless performance.

Flexible management: MGID handles widget settings on our platform, freeing your tech team to focus on other projects.

Enhanced performance: Centralized widget loading from a single JS file reduces the page load time and improves performance, especially for single-page applications (SPA).

Simple JS ensures your ads remain relevant even as we move towards a cookieless future, using article category-based targeting to maintain user engagement and monetization.

Improved Reports Interface to Enhance Your Analytics

Gaining detailed insights into your website's monetization performance is vital for your publishing business. That's why MGID is thrilled to introduce our new, enhanced and fully customizable reports interface. This powerful tool is designed to elevate your analytics capabilities.

Explore a list of reports carefully prepared by MGID to meet publishers' most common analytic needs. This list saves you valuable time by eliminating the need to set up reports manually or from scratch.

Use a variety of filters to slice and dice information, revealing hidden correlations. Any experiments or customizations you make can be saved as new reports, ensuring future access with just a single click. Unleash your data’s potential with MGID’s reports interface!

MCM Integration

MGID is proud to be a Google MCM program partner, enabling us to invite publishers to join the Google Multiple Customer Management (MCM) program. Google MCM, a feature of Google Ad Manager (GAM) 360, allows publishers to link their inventory to Google Ad Exchange (AdX) through trusted third-party partners like MGID.

Google MCM creates a parent-child relationship between networks, with MGID as the parent publisher and the invited publisher as the child. This setup simplifies managing multiple ad accounts, providing publishers with efficient access to AdX and allowing partners to offer expert guidance and support. This collaboration helps optimize networks and inventory for better results.

Benefits of Google MCM

Increased revenue: Boost CPMs and revenue through expanded demand and competition for ad placements.

Efficient management: Simplify ad account management with streamlined access to AdX.

Expert support: Benefit from MGID's guidance and technical support to optimize your inventory.

As a Google MCM partner, MGID can invite you to join the program. By accepting our invitation, you enable MGID to monetize your traffic through the Google platform, increasing demand for your inventory and boosting CPMs and revenue. To join, simply share your GAM Network ID and email with MGID, place the MGID MCM ads.txt line on your websites and accept our invitation in your GAM account. Our Ad Operations team will handle the rest, ensuring seamless integration and enhanced monetization opportunities.

For Advertisers

Working with Creatives

New AI features: Ad Performance Prediction

The next feature we would like to introduce is our AI-powered tool for predicting ad performance, developed in partnership with Memorable AI. This new feature in the MGID Ads dashboard helps you analyze how your ads will perform, making it easier to decide which ad versions to use and understand the impact of creative elements on your performance.

Additionally, MGID offers a suite of AI tools for working with creatives, including:

Text-to-image generative AI: Use text prompts to create unique, impactful images that capture audience attention and drive engagement. Customize emotions, angles, lighting conditions and styles effortlessly.

Image-to-image generative AI: Transform your ideas into stunning visuals by infusing new styles, textures and elements into existing images, making your ads stand out.

Ad titles and descriptions generative AI: Create compelling, high-impact advertising texts using advanced AI algorithms to generate engaging titles and descriptions that resonate with your target audience.

For more information and video instructions on these features, check out our YouTube playlist.

Limits for Creatives

The new Limits for Creatives feature allows you to set budget or click limits for individual creatives within your campaigns. This feature addresses the challenge of testing new creatives when the benefits are uncertain, allowing you to experiment without risk of budget overruns. Additionally, it enables clearer budget allocation among creatives within a single campaign.

Here's how it works:

On the MGID Ads dashboard, you'll notice a new column called Limits Daily/Overall in the creatives list. Clicking on a value in this column opens a side panel with settings. By default, all creatives are created without limits and are marked as Unlimited. From there,you have the flexibility to choose either a Budget limit or a Clicks limit. Now, set daily and overall budgets separately or simultaneously to suit your campaign requirements.

Creatives Burnout

When executing a mass launch of creatives, you can easily include those that no longer show good results. To prevent this and make your daily analytics easier, we are sending you regular reports with creatives that are about to burn out. In this report, you’ll find creatives that have been in rotation for 10 days and more and have a CTR that has decreased by 15% or more within the last 3 days. This report will help you make timely decisions and replace burnt-out ads with new ones.

Conversion Tracking

Track Non-Unique Conversions via Postback

You can now track non-unique conversions via postback, similar to Pixel. This enhancement is especially useful when you have multiple conversions that need to be treated as distinct events, even if they share the same click_id.

When might this feature come in handy? Consider the scenario where your funnel includes both an initial order conversion and an upsell conversion within the same flow. Both of these conversions should be counted towards the total number of purchases, despite sharing the same click_id.

By default, our system counts unique conversions. However, we've added a switcher within the advanced settings under Conversion Tracking > Conversion Goal, allowing you to count all conversions. Simply turn off the switcher to enable this feature.

Postback Templates

Postback Templates is a feature that will significantly speed up your tracking setup process. You may have used this tool in our legacy dashboard; however, the new design offers a completely revamped user experience tailored to your needs.

Problem: To complete postback conversion tracking setup, you should know where to pass the {click_id} data from MGID to an external system and where the macro click_id is stored. However, such information varies from platform to platform as well as the macro for the revenue parameter.

Solution: With our postback templates, all this data is seamlessly added to the relevant blocks within the tracking setup process. We automatically create three conversion goals with default names, allowing you the flexibility to keep or modify them based on your specific needs.

With a postback template, tracking setup takes approximately 1 minute and all of the custom data is included automatically.

Postback templates in MGID Ads are available for platforms like Voluum, Binom, AdCombo and many others. Furthermore, we can add templates upon your request — anything to improve your effectiveness.

Conclusion

That's it for our latest product updates! We're constantly working to improve our platform and have several exciting updates in the pipeline that we can't wait to share with you. Stay tuned for more enhancements and features coming your way soon. Thank you for being a part of the MGID community, and we look forward to helping you achieve even greater success with our tools and services.