MGID is excited to present our latest integration solution — Simple JS. This single JavaScript code simplifies the implementation process for publishers, offering a faster load time and enhanced technical efficiency. Read on to find out more about how Simple JS can benefit you!

What is Simple JS?

Simple JS Code is MGID's new widget installation code, designed to replace the previous Short Code. It eases the burden on publishers by offering a streamlined and simplified implementation process. After placing the Simple JS code in the head section of your page code, you can experience numerous benefits that will enhance your website's performance and ease of use.

To understand how Simple JS differs from our legacy code, consider this:

If you place only one widget on your website, the size and loading time of both Simple JS and the legacy code are quite similar. For Multiple widgets: In 90% of cases, where multiple widgets are added to a website, the size of the new Simple JS code is 2-3 times smaller than the legacy code. This significant reduction in size translates to a substantial performance advantage.

Benefits of Simple JS

Integration with Minimal Involvement

Once you insert the Simple JS code to the head section, the solution will automatically manage widget loading. In addition, you can add an extra line of code in the body section for specific placements. Flexible widget management: MGID handles widget settings and adjustments on our platform, reducing the need for additional code changes on your site.

MGID handles widget settings and adjustments on our platform, reducing the need for additional code changes on your site. Tech team efficiency: By managing integration and widget management, your tech team can focus on other critical projects.

By managing integration and widget management, your tech team can focus on other critical projects. Seamless solution integration: MGID can integrate additional MGID solutions for monetization or engagement effortlessly upon request.

Note: AMP integration requires AMP installation code. Integration via GAM requires adding both website-level tag and widget container inside the GAM ad unit.

Enhanced Technical Performance

Centralized widget loading: Consolidation of features into a single Simple JS file reduces page load time (PLT).

Consolidation of features into a single Simple JS file reduces page load time (PLT). Streamlined processes for SPAs: Simple JS eliminates the need for additional JS widgets for new articles, enhancing performance for single-page applications (SPA).

Simple JS eliminates the need for additional JS widgets for new articles, enhancing performance for single-page applications (SPA). Accurate page views: Placing the code in the section ensures more precise data collection.

Simple JS ensures your ads remain relevant and compelling. Our targeting setup, based on article categories, guarantees your users receive pertinent ads, maintaining engagement and monetization even amidst changing privacy norms.

How to Upgrade MGID Codes on Your Website

Implementing the latest version of MGID’s Simple JS code is straightforward and offers significant benefits for website performance and management. To help you with this process, we have created detailed instructions for various platforms. Choose the most suitable method for your website from the options below:

These guides will walk you through the installation process, ensuring a smooth transition to the new Simple JS code and helping you leverage its benefits effectively.

Conclusion

Designed to make your ad integration process easier and more efficient, MGID’s Simple JS code boosts website performance and monetization potential. With our upgraded solutions, MGID continues to lead in digital advertising innovation, offering tools that simplify and enhance your advertising efforts.

Ready to upgrade? Follow the provided instructions, embrace the new Simple JS code and unlock the full potential of your digital advertising with MGID. If you haven’t joined us yet, register today and let's work together to achieve outstanding results!