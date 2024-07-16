MGID, a leading global advertising platform, is thrilled to announce a strategic alliance with ClickBank, a trusted partner for product sellers and affiliate marketers. This partnership aims to integrate ClickBank's robust e-commerce platform and extensive affiliate marketplace with MGID's specialized performance-driven advertising and AI-powered targeting, delivering enhanced services to their clients.

A Synergistic Partnership

MGID, known for its innovative advertising solutions, has earned a reputation for delivering performance-driven campaigns. Our comprehensive AI-driven environment optimizes the entire advertising process — from creative development to ad placement — leveraging extensive data analytics to maximize audience reach and campaign performance.

By joining forces with ClickBank's marketplace of top product sellers and e-commerce brands, MGID ensures that advertisers can achieve unparalleled results in their marketing endeavors. Leadership Insights

"We are excited about this collaboration," said Matthew Villa, Head of Sales at MGID US. "This partnership seamlessly combines ClickBank's high-quality offers with MGID's premium traffic, innovative ad formats and performance-driven advertising solutions. It's a step forward in providing unparalleled opportunities for our clients."

"The partnership between MGID and ClickBank is an exciting step forward aimed at helping our affiliates simultaneously achieve their conversion and revenue goals. As more and more affiliates embrace native advertising, this partnership allows us to unite toward the ultimate goal of our shared clients: higher conversions." – Mychal Lowman, ClickBank Affiliate Business Development Manager

Special Incentives for New Clients

To commemorate this exciting partnership, MGID is offering a special bonus for new clients from ClickBank. For a limited time, new clients can sign up to receive a 25% top-up of their campaign budget, significantly enhancing their advertising potential from day one. This initiative underscores the commitment of both ClickBank and MGID to provide their clients with powerful tools and opportunities for growth.