Rich media ads give people something to do, not just something to look at, helping brands earn more attention and learn more from every interaction.

One of the most common questions advertisers ask is, "How do we get people to actually engage with our ads?" Rich media ads may be the missing piece. Instead of asking users to simply look at a creative, they invite them to tap, swipe, scratch, spin, watch a video or even play a game.

That extra layer of interaction makes campaigns more memorable and gives advertisers deeper insights than a click alone. Throughout this guide, we'll explore today's most popular rich media formats, where they work best and how to get the most from them.

What Are Rich Media Ads?

💡 Rich media ads combine text, images, video, animation, audio and interactive elements into a single ad experience. Instead of simply displaying a message, they encourage users to take part by tapping, swiping, scratching, spinning, scrolling or exploring the creative.

Think about the last ad that made you stop for a few seconds. Maybe you rotated a car to see it from every angle, revealed a before-and-after image with a slider or watched a product demo without leaving the page. That's rich media in action.

The biggest advantage isn't just that these ads look more engaging. Every interaction gives advertisers a better understanding of what captures attention and what encourages people to keep exploring. Alongside clicks and impressions, brands can measure engagement, video completion, interactions and other signals that help optimize future campaigns.

For publishers, rich media can also create a more engaging experience when the creative fits naturally within the page and loads efficiently. When done well, it's a win-win:

users get a more interesting ad experience;

advertisers collect deeper insights;

publishers benefit from high-quality creatives that don't feel out of place.

Rich Media vs. Standard Display vs. Native Ads

So, how do these formats compare in practice?

All three have their place in a marketing strategy, but they solve different challenges. Standard display ads are quick to produce and ideal for broad reach. Native ads blend naturally into the surrounding content, making them well suited for content discovery and consideration. Rich media ads take more creative effort but reward brands with deeper engagement and more opportunities to understand how people interact with a campaign.

Think of it this way:

Standard display ads are designed to deliver a message quickly.

are designed to deliver a message quickly. Native ads are designed to feel like a natural part of the browsing experience.

are designed to feel like a natural part of the browsing experience. Rich media ads are designed to encourage interaction and exploration.

Here's a side-by-side comparison.

Feature Standard display ads Native ads Rich Media ads Appearance Traditional banners Matches the surrounding content Interactive creative experience User interaction Clicks Clicks and content engagement Taps, swipes, video plays, scrolling, product exploration and more Engagement Good for quick visibility Strong for trust and content discovery High engagement through interactive experiences Production effort Low Medium Medium to high Performance insights Impressions and clicks Impressions, clicks, CTR Impressions, clicks, engagement, interaction events, video completion and more Best for Promotions, retargeting, awareness campaigns Content marketing, product discovery, consideration Product launches, storytelling, interactive brand and performance campaigns

So which one should you choose? If speed, simplicity and reach are your priorities, standard display ads remain a solid option. If you want your message to blend naturally into the user experience, native advertising is often the better fit. When your goal is to capture attention, encourage interaction and create a more memorable experience, rich media offers the greatest creative flexibility.

Types of Rich Media Ads

One of the biggest advantages of rich media is flexibility. You don't have to build a complex interactive experience every time. Sometimes a simple animation is enough. In other cases, giving users something to explore can make all the difference.

Here are some of the most popular rich media formats brands use today.

Interactive Banners

This is the most common entry point into rich media. Instead of displaying a static image, banners can include animations, hover effects, parallax scrolling, flip transitions, expandable sections and clickable hotspots that encourage users to engage with the creative.

Best for: Product promotions, seasonal campaigns, retail offers

Interactive Video Ads

Video already attracts attention. Adding interactive elements like product cards, hotspots or clickable CTAs makes it even more engaging and lets users take action without leaving the experience.

Best for: Product launches, automotive, travel, entertainment

360° and 3D Product Views

Want to show every angle of a product? Interactive 360° creatives let users rotate, zoom and explore products before clicking through. They're especially useful when visuals help drive purchasing decisions.

Best for: Automotive, consumer electronics, furniture, luxury goods

Gamified Ads

Scratch cards, spin-to-win wheels, quizzes and simple games transform an ad into a small interactive experience. They naturally encourage users to spend more time with the creative.

Best for: Retail, FMCG, mobile apps, entertainment

Interactive Carousels

Instead of showing one message, carousel ads let users browse multiple products, features or offers within a single creative.

Best for: Ecommerce, fashion, beauty, marketplaces

Before-and-After Sliders

These ads let users drag a divider across the image to compare two versions side by side. They're simple to use and immediately demonstrate change or transformation.

Best for: Beauty, fitness, home improvement, software

Expandable Ads

Expandable ads start in a compact format and reveal additional content only after a user clicks, taps or hovers over the creative. This gives advertisers more room for storytelling without taking up extra space on the page by default.

Best for: Product launches, brand storytelling, consumer electronics, automotive

Which Rich Media Format Should You Choose?

With so many options available, choosing the right format can feel overwhelming. The good news is that it usually comes down to one question: what do you want people to do?

If your goal is to tell a story, interactive video may be the right fit. If you want users to explore a product, a 360° experience or carousel can work better. Looking to drive participation? Gamified formats are hard to ignore.

Here's a quick comparison to help you decide.

Format Best use case Typical engagement Production effort Recommended vertical Interactive banner Promotions, product launches Medium Low Retail, Finance, Ecommerce Interactive video Storytelling, product demos High High Automotive, Travel, Entertainment 360° / 3D experience Product exploration High High Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Furniture Gamified ads Campaign engagement, lead generation Very high Medium FMCG, Retail, Mobile Apps Carousel Multiple products or features Medium to high Medium Fashion, Beauty, Ecommerce Before-and-after slider Product comparisons High Medium Beauty, Fitness, Home Improvement Expandable ads Product storytelling, feature showcases High Medium Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Technology

✔️ Quick tip: If you're launching your first rich media campaign, start with one interactive element instead of combining multiple effects in a single creative.

There's no single "best" rich media format. The right choice depends on your campaign objective, audience and creative assets. Matching the format to the user's intent almost always delivers better results than choosing the most visually impressive option.

Real Rich Media Campaigns in Action

Seeing rich media in action is the easiest way to understand how different interactive elements can support different campaign goals. Here are a few examples from well-known brands.

Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani

Format: Before-and-after slider

Campaign goal: Showcase product transformation

Why it works: Users reveal the difference themselves, making the product benefit much more memorable

Starbucks

Starbucks

Format: Interactive banner

Campaign goal: Product launch

Why it works: Gentle animation naturally draws attention while keeping the message simple and easy to follow

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren

Format: Interactive banner (flip parallax)

Campaign goal: Brand storytelling

Why it works: The flip animation reveals additional content only after interaction, rewarding curiosity without overwhelming the user

Cartier

Cartier

Format: Interactive video carousel

Campaign goal: Product discovery

Why it works: Video and product browsing happen within one seamless experience, encouraging users to keep exploring

Ford

Ford

Format: 360° product experience

Campaign goal: Showcase product details

Why it works: Letting users explore the vehicle from every angle creates a stronger sense of involvement before they click through

What Results Can You Expect from Rich Media Ads?

Rich media campaigns generate more than clicks. Because users actively interact with the creative, advertisers can understand how people engage, not just whether they clicked.

Depending on the format and campaign objective, rich media can help increase attention, encourage longer interaction and provide richer performance insights than standard display ads.

Some of the most valuable metrics include:

Impressions — how many times your ad was displayed. Engagement rate — how many users interacted with the creative. Interaction events — taps, swipes, spins, product views or other actions. Video completion rate — how many people watched the video to the end. Viewability — whether the ad had a genuine chance to be seen. CTR — how many users clicked the ad

What can you do with this data? Rich media insights help advertisers:

Identify which creatives capture the most attention.

Compare different messages, visuals and interactive elements.

Understand how users engage before they click.

Make smarter creative and media buying decisions over time.

The more you understand how people interact with your ads, the easier it becomes to refine your creative strategy and improve future campaigns.

Why Brands Invest in Rich Media

Rich media campaigns require more planning than standard display ads, but they also unlock opportunities that static creatives simply can't offer. The goal is to create experiences that people genuinely want to interact with.

Some of the biggest advantages include:

Higher engagement: Interactive elements encourage users to spend more time with the creative instead of scrolling past it.

Interactive elements encourage users to spend more time with the creative instead of scrolling past it. Better storytelling: Video, animation and interactive features make it easier to explain products, demonstrate features and build stronger brand recall.

Video, animation and interactive features make it easier to explain products, demonstrate features and build stronger brand recall. More actionable insights: Rich media reveals how users interact with the creative, helping advertisers optimize future campaigns based on real engagement.

Rich media reveals how users interact with the creative, helping advertisers optimize future campaigns based on real engagement. Greater creative flexibility: From product launches to lead generation campaigns, different rich media formats can support a wide range of marketing goals.

Of course, the format alone doesn't guarantee success. The best results come from matching the creative experience to the audience, campaign objective and stage of the customer journey.

Rich Media on Mobile: Keep It Fast

Most rich media campaigns today are viewed on mobile devices, where every second counts. A visually impressive creative won't perform well if it loads slowly or interrupts the browsing experience.

When designing rich media for mobile, keep a few best practices in mind:

Optimize creative assets: This helps reduce loading time without sacrificing visual quality. Design for touch-first interactions: Taps and swipes feel natural on mobile, while overly complex interactions often don't. Pay attention to Core Web Vitals and viewability: Lightweight creatives are more likely to be seen and interacted with. Keep navigation intuitive: Users should immediately understand how to interact with the ad without extra instructions.

The best mobile rich media experiences feel like a natural part of the page. They capture attention quickly, respond smoothly and let users interact without slowing everything else down.

AI-Generated Rich Media Creatives

Creating rich media campaigns used to be a lengthy process. Every new idea often meant another design request, another round of revisions and another version to produce.

AI is changing that. Today, creative teams can generate multiple variations of the same rich media ad in a fraction of the time. Headlines, images, product recommendations, backgrounds and even calls to action can all be adapted for different audiences, devices or campaign goals.

Instead of building one creative, brands can test dozens of variations at once. That opens the door to faster experimentation and more informed creative decisions.

Some of the most common AI-powered use cases include:

Generating multiple creative variations for A/B testing.

for A/B testing. Adapting messaging for different audiences or regions.

for different audiences or regions. Personalizing product recommendations based on user interests.

based on user interests. Refreshing creatives without rebuilding the entire campaign.

without rebuilding the entire campaign. Scaling campaigns across multiple markets while keeping branding consistent.

AI can speed up production, but it doesn't replace good creative thinking. The strongest campaigns still start with a clear idea, while AI helps teams produce, test and optimize more variations than would be practical manually.

How to Create Rich Media Ads

A great rich media campaign doesn't start with animation or special effects. It starts with a clear plan. Before your designer opens a single creative tool, make sure you know what the campaign is trying to achieve.

1. Start with a Clear Goal

Ask yourself one simple question: what should people do after interacting with the ad?

Your objective will influence everything from the format you choose to the way the creative is designed.

Common goals include:

Building brand awareness

Showcasing a new product

Driving website traffic

Generating leads

Increasing online sales

2. Choose the Right Format

Not every campaign needs the most interactive format.

A simple banner with subtle animation may work perfectly for a seasonal promotion, while a product launch could benefit from interactive video or a 360° experience.

Just as importantly, think about who will see your ad. The most engaging creative won't deliver results if it reaches the wrong audience.

Before moving into production, ask yourself:

Who is this campaign for?

What are they trying to achieve or learn?

Which format feels most natural for that stage of their journey?

Always choose the format that supports both your message and your audience.

3. Prepare Your Creative Assets

The smoother the preparation, the faster production becomes.

Make sure you have:

Brand guidelines

High-quality images or videos

Logos and fonts

Ad copy

Call-to-action

Landing page URL

4. Design for Interaction

Every interaction should have a purpose.

Ask yourself:

What should users tap?

What should they discover?

Does every animation help tell the story?

If an interaction doesn't improve the experience, it's probably unnecessary.

5. Optimize Before Launch

Before publishing your campaign, test it across different devices and browsers.

Pay special attention to:

Mobile responsiveness

Loading speed

Viewability

Touch interactions

CTA visibility

Also check the platform's technical requirements before submitting your creative. Most advertising platforms don't allow autoplay audio, require autoplay video to start muted and prohibit disruptive elements like pop-ups or surveys. They may also limit the number of external requests, cookies and other resources a creative can load.

Meeting these requirements isn't just about passing moderation. Lightweight, well-optimized creatives typically load faster, deliver a smoother user experience and are more likely to achieve better viewability.

6. Measure, Learn and Improve

Launching the campaign is only the beginning.

Review engagement data, compare creative variations and keep refining the experience. Small adjustments to messaging, visuals or interactions can make a noticeable difference over time.

Who Should Build Your Rich Media Campaign?

There isn't a single right approach. The best option depends on your budget, internal resources and campaign complexity.

Option Best for In-house team Brands with experienced designers and developers Creative agency Large campaigns that require custom concepts and production Advertising platform Brands looking for creative support alongside campaign setup and optimization

If you're just getting started, working with an advertising platform can be a practical way to combine creative production, campaign management and performance optimization in one place.

Rich Media Production Brief: What Your Designer Needs

A strong creative brief saves time, reduces revisions and helps everyone work toward the same goal. Before production begins, make sure your designer or creative team has everything they need.

Item What to include Campaign goal Brand awareness, lead generation, sales or another primary objective Target audience Who the campaign is for and any relevant audience insights Rich media format Interactive video, carousel, 360°, gamified ad, expandable ad or another format Key message The one thing users should remember Creative assets Images, videos, logos, brand guidelines and fonts Call to action What users should do after interacting with the ad Landing page Final destination URL Technical requirements Dimensions, file specifications and platform requirements Timeline Delivery, review and launch dates

✔️ Pro tip: One clear creative direction almost always leads to a stronger result than trying to fit five different messages into one rich media ad.

A few extra details can make an even bigger difference:

Share examples of creatives you like.

Explain what success looks like before production starts.

Keep feedback in one place to avoid conflicting revisions.

Give the creative team enough context to understand the audience, not just the design requirements.

The clearer the brief, the easier it becomes to turn a good idea into a campaign that performs well.

How Much Do Rich Media Ads Cost?

There's no fixed price for a rich media campaign. Production costs can vary significantly depending on the format, level of interactivity and the resources needed to bring the creative to life.

Some of the biggest cost factors include:

Creative complexity: A simple animated banner will cost far less than a fully interactive 360° or shoppable experience.

A simple animated banner will cost far less than a fully interactive 360° or shoppable experience. Production resources: Video, illustration, 3D assets and custom development all affect the final budget.

Video, illustration, 3D assets and custom development all affect the final budget. Campaign scale: Creating multiple versions for different markets, devices or audiences naturally requires more work.

Creating multiple versions for different markets, devices or audiences naturally requires more work. Media buying strategy: The overall investment will also depend on where the campaign runs and which pricing model you choose.

While rich media usually requires a larger upfront investment than standard display ads, it also creates more opportunities for engagement, creative testing and performance optimization. The right balance depends on your campaign goals, not simply on production cost.

You'll often see articles quoting fixed CPMs or production costs for rich media campaigns. Treat those figures as rough examples rather than benchmarks. Actual costs vary widely depending on the format, creative complexity, market, campaign scale and media buying strategy, so there isn't a single CPM or production cost that accurately represents every rich media campaign.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Even the most visually impressive rich media ad can underperform if the experience isn't designed with the user in mind. Here are a few common mistakes worth avoiding.

Making the creative interactive without a reason: Interaction should support the message, not distract from it. Every swipe, tap or animation should help users better understand the product or move them closer to taking action. Trying to say too much: Rich media gives you more creative freedom, but that doesn't mean every feature needs to appear in a single ad. One clear message is almost always more effective than five competing ones. Forgetting about mobile users: Most people will experience your campaign on a phone. Slow-loading assets, tiny buttons or overly complex interactions can quickly reduce engagement. Skipping testing: Small creative changes can have a measurable impact on performance. Test different headlines, visuals, calls to action and interactive elements instead of relying on a single version. Measuring clicks only: Clicks tell part of the story. Rich media campaigns also generate valuable engagement signals, including interaction events, video completion and time spent with the creative. Using outdated creative specifications: The IAB has replaced many of its legacy rich media guidelines with the New Ad Portfolio, which focuses on flexible, cross-screen creative formats. Building campaigns around outdated specifications or deprecated expandable formats can lead to rejected creatives or compatibility issues. Always review the latest platform and IAB requirements before launch.

FAQ on Rich Media Ads

What are rich media ads?

Rich media ads are interactive digital ads that combine elements like video, animation, audio and user interactions. Instead of simply displaying a message, they encourage people to tap, swipe, scroll, explore or interact with the creative.

What's the difference between rich media, native and standard display ads?

Standard display ads focus on broad reach, native ads blend naturally into surrounding content and rich media ads encourage users to interact through video, animation and other interactive elements. The right choice depends on your campaign goals, audience and the type of experience you want to create.

Are rich media ads the same as native ads?

No. Native ads match the look and feel of the surrounding content, while rich media refers to the interactive elements within an ad. The two approaches can also work together, allowing brands to deliver engaging experiences without disrupting the browsing experience.

Which industries are best suited for rich media ads?

Rich media performs especially well in industries where visuals and product exploration matter, including ecommerce, automotive, travel, beauty, consumer electronics and entertainment. That said, almost any industry can benefit from interactive creatives when they're aligned with the campaign objective.

Are rich media ads more expensive to produce?

In most cases, yes. Rich media creatives usually require more design and development than standard display ads. However, they also provide richer engagement data and can create stronger user experiences, making the additional investment worthwhile for many campaigns.

How do you measure rich media ad performance?

Clicks are only part of the picture. Rich media campaigns also generate metrics such as engagement rate, interaction events, video completion rate and viewability, helping advertisers understand how users interact with the creative.

Are rich media ads worth it?

Rich media isn't the right choice for every campaign. It usually requires a larger creative investment, but it also provides richer engagement data and more opportunities to capture attention. The best results come when the format matches your campaign goals and audience expectations.

Conclusion

Rich media ads have come a long way from simple animated banners. Today, they help brands tell richer stories, encourage meaningful interaction and learn far more about how people engage with their campaigns.

The format itself isn't what makes a campaign successful. The best results come from choosing the right experience for the right audience, keeping interactions purposeful and continuously testing new ideas. Whether that's an interactive video, a shoppable ad or a simple before-and-after slider, the goal is always the same: create something people genuinely want to explore.

If you're looking to bring rich media into your next campaign, MGID combines interactive creative formats with advanced targeting and optimization tools to help brands build engaging experiences that drive measurable results.