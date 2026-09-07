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Articles tagged with

Brand Marketing

12584
19 min read
What Are Brand Health Metrics
Advertisers
What Are Brand Health Metrics and How Native Advertising Can...

Did you know that a campaign can generate zero clicks and still change how thousands of people...

Sep 7, 2026 • 19 min read
7446
22 min read
Advertisers
Rich Media Ads: Formats, Examples and When to Use Them

Rich media ads give people something to do, not just something to look at, helping brands earn...

Aug 5, 2026 • 22 min read
4879
6 min read
Cynopsis
Thought Leadership
The Industrial Revolution Created the Luxury Market. Will th...

The industrial revolution flooded markets with mass produced goods, making now essential items...

Jan 22, 2026 • 6 min read
260
Guide
1 min read
Guide to UGC Platforms
Guides
Guide to UGC Platforms: Top Channels to Leverage in 2025

Are you looking to keep your audience engaged? You don’t have to do all the talking; in fact, ...

Jun 2, 2025 • 1 min read
10673
Guide
1 min read
Top Influencer Marketing Platforms
Guides
Top Influencer Marketing Platforms: Your Brand Matchmaking G...

If you want to get people talking about your brand, influencer marketing is one of the fastest...

May 26, 2025 • 1 min read
18873
17 min read
Brandformance
Advertisers
Brandformance: New Perspective on the Brand vs. Performance ...

In 1999, during the height of the dot-com boom, E*TRADE aired a Super Bowl ad featuring a danc...

Apr 4, 2025 • 17 min read
8194
Guide
1 min read
Key Performance Indicators
Guides
KPI in Marketing: Measuring What Matters

In marketing, setting achievable goals and measuring your progress towards them is crucial for...

Mar 20, 2025 • 1 min read

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