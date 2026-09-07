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Articles tagged with

Audience Reach

12584
19 min read
What Are Brand Health Metrics
Advertisers
What Are Brand Health Metrics and How Native Advertising Can...

Did you know that a campaign can generate zero clicks and still change how thousands of people...

Sep 7, 2026 • 19 min read
7831
5 min read
WNIP How Can Publishers Make the Most of the Humble Website
Thought Leadership
As the “Platformisation” of Content Continues, How Can Publi...

As audiences fragment across platforms, publisher websites remain the place where loyalty, dat...

Sep 4, 2026 • 5 min read
7446
22 min read
Advertisers
Rich Media Ads: Formats, Examples and When to Use Them

Rich media ads give people something to do, not just something to look at, helping brands earn...

Aug 5, 2026 • 22 min read
12715
10 min read
Content Creator vs Influencer
Advertisers
Content Creator vs. Influencer: What's the Difference for Br...

The terms content creator and influencer are often used interchangeably, but they describe two...

Aug 4, 2026 • 10 min read
11929
9 min read
The Attention Crisis
Advertisers
The Attention Crisis: How to Win Back-to-School Campaigns Wh...

Back-to-school shoppers are ready to invest time in content that helps them choose wisely. The...

Jul 27, 2026 • 9 min read
11524
6 min read
Publishers Are Losing More Than Traffic
Publishers
Publishers Are Losing More Than Traffic: The New Value Chall...

While AI still depends on publisher content, publishers are increasingly losing the ability to...

Jun 19, 2026 • 6 min read
15945
Guide
1 min read
Answer Engine Optimization
Guides
Answer Engine Optimization (AEO): How to Optimize Content fo...

In this guide, we explore how Answer Engine Optimization works and why visibility in AI-genera...

Jun 12, 2026 • 1 min read

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