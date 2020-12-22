In case you were wondering whether it is possible to create massive-scale campaigns that run on autopilot for a long period of time and bring positive ROI, there may be a little down. To bring sustainable profits, most native campaigns require constant assessment and optimization.

However, with a few fast rules that we’re going to tell you, optimization and scaling are not that hard.

The testing phase cannot be ignored

This initial step is key for further optimization and scaling. At this stage, you can test different marketing approaches, landing pages, and creatives. When testing, allocate a separate budget, which our account managers can advise on for each geo.

It is always better to start with the most basic settings, medium CPC and to only adjust geo for the test. These tests are likely to produce negative ROI, but they will provide valuable insights for further optimization, blacklists, and whitelists.

Analyzing the testing phase can help you to identify the best-converting ads, landing pages, time, widgets, traffic sources, or other data patterns. Once you determine that, do not be afraid to bid higher with these settings.

Use Selective Bidding and Price Recommendation Engine

These are two key features on our platform to optimize campaign settings and get maximum results. Selective Bidding allows advertisers to identify and remove the non-converting traffic sources and maximize the ROI for the best-performing ones.

The Price Recommendation Engine gives a clear view of how your bid affects positions in the auction, takes all targeting parameters into account, and shows what percentage of available traffic your campaigns are getting. With this feature, advertisers can set the optimal CPC and assess the expected reach.

Controllable differentiated approach

You should continuously and dynamically adjust ad creatives, widgets and targeting settings in use – add new ones and exclude underperformers. Remember that fresh and unusual creatives are the source of your competitive advantage. It can be recommended to split the budget 80/20: 80% allocated to proven creative strategies and 20% to experiments.

To scale and increase efficiency at once, we recommend adding campaigns with new targeting or settings and keeping the working campaigns in rotation while their ROI is positive. One common tactic is creating two sets of campaigns for different OS, browsers, or other settings — with low and high CPC rates.

Blacklists and whitelists

Once you put your campaign in rotation, you will notice that some widgets are more efficient than others. The testing phase will give you the first glance at the widgets’ CTR and their costs per conversion. Then, you have to dynamically adjust coefficients for widgets IDs and blacklist zero-performing ones.

Typically, the widgets with high CTR but little conversions may pull your advertising budget, so you may lower bids on them. On the other hand, you would want to increase bids on the most efficient traffic sources and see if this can bring the campaign to the next level. Finally, if some widgets prove to be totally futile, it is reasonable to exclude them from the campaign by blacklisting them.

Keep your creatives and headline copies fresh

As a rule of thumb, you would want 4-6 active ad units for each campaign. However, note that thumbnails usually get burnt out pretty fast, whereas you can use the same headlines for a longer period of time. Depending on the scale you’re running, we recommend to update ad creatives every 1-3 weeks.

You should continuously monitor the performance of chosen creatives, add new ones, and exclude underperformers. Remember that new unusual creatives are the source of your competitive advantage.

Finally, when scaling your campaign, do not forget to track all necessary KPIs and metrics along the marketing funnel because they will help you to identify problems at the specific stage. For example, high CTR but low conversions may signal issues with the landing page (unattractive for users, not optimized for mobile, irrelevant to advertising messages).