Storytelling in the digital space is different compared to filmmaking and other mediums. Here, you do not have much user attention and resources to develop a full storyline, and yet it has to be just as compelling and interesting for the audience.

Storytelling can not only make your audience much more engaged about the product itself, but also allow them to better memorize your brand message. According to one of the studies conducted by Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business, information weaved into stories is remembered up to 22 times more than standalone facts.

In native ad campaigns, stories can be used as an effective call to action, especially compared to more traditional communication through authority voice. Let’s discuss this approach further.

Within your narrative, what changes?

Storytelling creates interesting intrigue by showing the transformation in either the main character, their environment or perception of the audience. In advertising, this approach can be used in several ways:

success stories

This is the most popular, yet old school storytelling format. Nevertheless, it is very effective in persuading users into becoming customers. Furthermore, its flexible format can be used for any kind of service or product.

solve the problem

Going negative and showcasing the problem can also bring solid conversions, but here it is easy to become misguided and forget the transformational part. When applying this strategy stay focused on the solution, not the issue.

show all positive changes

Instead of crafting the success story with the main protagonist, you can also demonstrate all positive changes the advertised product brings in regards to life experience, body, career, etc. To fully display its positive effect, you have to fully understand what your product stands for and what problems it helps to solve for users.

Flesh out the details and strive for authenticity

Glossy and fabricated stories won’t be able to compel users. To make them believe the communicated narrative, add more true-to-life details into it, localize your story and keep in mind the portrait of your buyer persona and their environment.

However, do not try to make your story too sophisticated; it is more effective to add regular things that everyone can relate to. For example, if you’re selling TV in Italy, include the football match on a screen and add an Italian dish for more detail.

Make your creatives memorable in an emotional way

Conveying emotions and speaking about things that truly matter to your audience are always the best way to foster genuine connections with your product, and ultimately convert leads into customers. The first step, however, is finding out which emotional trigger would work best with your advertising message.

You have to figure out what your consumers care about and why. For example, you can talk about delicate issues that won’t be discussed with family members, friends, doctors, etc., but just be really mindful about ethical issues in that regard.

Another way is to apply the ‘7 sins’ of emotions approach. Applying this strategy, you have to choose one emotion that you can most easily appeal to with your storyline and try to make your audience ‘feel’ that emotion. For example, if you choose envy, make your visitors jealous of the clients.

Final word

Storytelling can elevate your campaign performance by building a better connection with the right customers. Getting it right means that you have crafted the narrative, gave it the substance by adding details and adapted it for the comprehension of your target audience. Don’t forget that great creative work emotionally moves users and speaks about things that are really important to them.