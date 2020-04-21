Native ads are designed to fit the original content of a website or application. It allows these ads to appear unintrusive for users, avoid adblockers and catch just the right amount of users’ attention. As a result, the audience can discover the offers being advertised and CTR rates grow higher, compared to similar campaigns with display ads.

As a savvy marketer, you are probably looking for new channels to expand your campaigns and consider native advertising as an option. We are here to help you enter native advertising and shorten your path to success.

Continue reading if you want to know more about crafting your own native advertising campaign, as well as find out about the specific tools and new features of our self-serve platform.

Benefits of the MGID platform

At MGID, we use our own TAG certified anti-fraud solution

and

Anura fraud detection tool in order to ensure the sustainability of traffic quality. Also, we have an in-house team of analytics who manually check traffic on a regular basis. As a result, we can guarantee that 96% of MGID traffic is fraud free.

We are constantly working on adding new features and optimization capabilities to our platform. Inside your dashboard, you can find a few really gold tools - traffic insights and selective bidding. The Traffic insights tool is the almanac of MGID traffic. With it, you can pre-assess what MGID can do for you and how much it will cost you.

Selective bidding, our second powerful tool, allows you to increase or decrease your bid for particular traffic sources. Using it, you can set the bids for different placements based on their performance and optimize your campaigns on a granular level. It also calculates how much traffic you can get if you increase your bid and helps you to scale the campaigns in the right way.

Recently, we added two new features to our platform, the potential audience reach and predictive price recommendation engine. The first tool enables you to see the approximate number of impressions your campaign can deliver (with dynamic updates). And the latter helps you to check the potential of your creative and recommends bids before the campaign launch.

Running your campaign

Once you set the goals and estimated the budget, you have to properly fund the account balance and choose a specific name for the campaign so that you can trace and navigate different campaigns in the future. The next step is to choose the type of campaign, which will either be a product or content promotion. Pay attention to choosing the right category as well, as it will streamline the further moderation process.

The next step is targeting. We have already mentioned the MGID optimization features you can use in this process, i.e. traffic insights, selective bidding, audience reach and price recommendation engines. Using the traffic insights tool, you can see the best-performing geo’s and target groups, as well as the level of competition in each geo.

By default, you can adjust the target audience to traffic from certain geos, countries, browsers, devices, etc. We do recommend testing several approaches prior to setting some serious reach within our platform. These approaches should be launched as separate campaigns and differentiated based on the key characteristics of the traffic, for example, mobile and desktop traffic.

Next, you should schedule the campaign. To start, we recommend setting at least several days as the test period for your campaign so that you can evaluate the best-performing hours of the day for your products. Then, you can set the time frame according to the statistics you gathered the first time.

To make sure that you do not exceed your budget, you will be able to set the limits on your campaign - by the budget spent, number of conversions or clicks. You can also set up the conversion sensor or use the UTM links to track the traffic received from the MGID platform.

Once you are done with setting your campaign targeting, you have to move on to making creatives and passing through the content moderation process. The key elements of any ad creative are the copy or title, thumbnail, and link. They have to be combined in a well-balanced and catchy manner and comply with creative guidelines - you can find these requirements on your dashboard.

Ads in English are checked within 24 hours once you uploaded them on the platform, while content moderation in other languages can take up to three business days. Check our article about the content moderation, if you want to streamline the process and eliminate the risks of campaign rejection.

Bottom line

Depending on your product and marketing goals, native ads may be the best-performing channel and traffic source. Using the MGID platform, you can easily adjust targeting with selective bidding and traffic insights tools, advertise with premium publishers, and get high-quality traffic in any region of your choice.

As you can see from this guide, it is very simple to launch the campaign and start advertising on our platform. Do not hesitate to ask your account manager or support manager if you are unsure about working with the dashboard tools, targeting or making creatives for your campaign.