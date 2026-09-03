MGID, a global advertising platform, has announced a partnership with Mediaite to implement AI-powered native advertising and content recommendation solutions across the publisher’s digital ecosystem.

Under the terms of the agreement, the partnership connects MGID’s global advertiser base directly with millions of monthly users. Known for expert-led coverage of high-profile legal and political news & analysis, Mediaite offers a premium environment for brand storytelling. By integrating MGID’s performance-driven native advertising solutions, Mediaite will leverage MGID’s AI-powered technology and diverse ad formats to deliver relevant content to a highly informed and loyal audience.

“Mediaite has built a reputation for delivering timely, expert analysis on the most significant news media stories in the US,”

said Ivan Doruda, CEO at MGID.

“Its readers are discerning, and expect the best possible experience across both content and the advertising that funds it. We are committed to supporting their growth and journalistic mission by delivering monetization solutions that respect the editorial integrity of their publications and give brands exclusive access to their engaged, high-value audiences.”

“As our audience continues to grow across on Mediaite, it is vital that we have a monetization partner as committed to its needs as we are,”

said Andrew Eisbrouch, President at Mediaite.