MGID, the global advertising platform, has launched a new dashboard for MGID Ads, its self-service advertising campaign planning and execution suite. The new platform presents users with a new, more powerful intuitive interface that surfaces numerous AI-powered features, doubling the speed of campaign setup.

Users will be guided through MGID Ads with informative tooltips through the entire campaign creation process, from creative development to ad placement, leveraging extensive data analytics for maximum performance alongside a CPC calculation feature, a step-by-step tracking setup, and AI-generated creatives.

The new dashboard has increased campaign metrics from 9 to 27 whilst 100 creatives can now be launched simultaneously in the time it previously took to launch one. Asynchronous validation also instantly alerts users of potential errors, with detailed descriptions of how to resolve them.

“Advertisers always have more to do than there are people to do it, so we’ve overhauled MGID Ads to make it as easy as possible to work efficiently with native ads.,” said Matthew Villa, Head of Sales US at MGID.