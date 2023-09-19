MGID, the global advertising platform, has expanded its partnership with GeoEdge, the premier provider of ad security and quality solutions for the online and mobile advertising ecosystem. The expansion follows a successful, years-long partnership, over which several types of cloaking practices were identified across tens of thousands of scenarios.

Through this reaffirmed, long-term collaboration with GeoEdge, MGID’s compliance team can ensure that campaigns launched through its platform are protected with cutting-edge advertising content security. MGID’s robust suite of security features includes:

Up-to-date threat detection algorithms: GeoEdge systematically updates algorithms for tracking existing and potential threats, focusing on verticals identified by MGID’s compliance team as sensitive. This enables the anticipation and immediate reaction to violations.

AI-modelled grouping violations: AI models build violation scenarios to pre-empt prohibited practices at the content and ad creation campaign stage so that MGID's AI-generated creatives are compliant by default.

Enhanced manual verification resources: Specialised regional teams monitor the status of advertising content in rotation 24/7, paying attention to even the smallest violation details, such as borrowed design elements and fake statements.

Zero-tolerance for malware and malicious content: Any hint of malware, malicious content, or phishing practices is blocked by MGID without exception, or subjected to additional review, before entering the system.

Robust verification system: All MGID clients must undergo personal verification and submit required documentation before commencing activity on its platform, through processes called KYC (know your customer) and KYB (know your business).

“Digital advertising is caught in an endless arms race between legitimate actors and fraudsters that siphon ad spend from the supply chain, impacting advertisers, publishers, and users,” commented Sergii Denysenko, CEO of MGID.

“To protect our clients and the wider open web, we seek partnerships with leading innovators, such as GeoEdge, in the fight against deceptive and fraudulent ads. The results of our collaboration so far speak for themselves, and we look forward to our continued work together.”

“Escalating threats from malicious actors present persistent challenges across the entire digital advertising supply chain. As these cyber adversaries refine their tactics, MGID leverages GeoEdge's insights into the threat environment, empowering MGID to combat malvertising and protect its partners from cybercriminal activities.” - Amnon Siev, CEO of GeoEdge.