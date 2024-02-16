As 2023 has come and gone, we are finding ourselves in a new era of advertising: an era that — if you haven’t been paying attention — has been years in the making. This year, 2024, is set to unfold a new future of advertising with AI, AR/VR and engagement-centric advertising at the helm, redefining what success will look like for your campaign.
What does that mean for you, the advertiser? It means evolving your advertising approach is of the utmost importance to stay competitive and relevant in this new future of advertising. Because what worked in the past will not work in the future.
Join us in examining what it means to have a successful creative approach in the 2024 digital advertising landscape.
Table of contents
Chapter 1
Where Do We Go From Here?
To walk away from the familiar to the unknown can feel daunting. Although, with each step, you are walking towards what is exciting, untapped and most importantly, what works. The same old creative approaches you’ve used in the past are exactly that: in the past, and that’s where they will stay.
New creatives and alternative visions must be made in order to make a mark. We’ve seen it time and time again; those who fail to adapt to the changing world are at risk of falling behind.
Harness the technological advancements that are reshaping the digital landscape. Don’t be afraid to get creative with your vision by using AI, Photoshop, etc.. Mastering these tools will set you up for success and set you apart from your competitors. The best time to begin using them was yesterday!
Chapter 2
Your New Creative Vision And MGID
Now that you understand the importance alternative creative visions will have on your advertising success, you may be wondering: what’s next?
First, we advise exploring AI technology. Text-to-image AI has revolutionized visual design, and as the technology continues to advance and infiltrate all corners of the internet, AI will play an increasingly integral role in shaping the future of visual approaches. What once took a whole team now only takes you, a laptop and a handful of prompts to create new, engaging imagery. With MGID’s generative AI image creation feature and our video guides, the transition to a new vision is seamless.
Additionally, MGID’s Creative Team can help you explore new areas of creativity and design, allowing you to stand out in the sea of unvaried designs.
- Employ MGID’s Creative Team of expert designers.
- Utilize MGID’s text-to-image model, now available for free to all clients.
- Sit back as our team creates new, successful creative approaches for your campaigns.
Because in all reality, users are tired of affiliate approaches. With our expertise, we’ve helped hundreds of clients embark on the journey to create better advertisements. Read on to discover our recommendations for Ad Creatives, along with some sample ads from some of our most successful campaigns!
Chapter 3
General Recommendations: Ad Creatives
- Avoiding generalized approaches The trend of testing working approaches in creatives has led to users no longer understanding what product is being advertised. The uniformity of headlines, object placement, and color schemes based on the algorithm of “working creatives” has ultimately led to “ad blindness” and stopped being effective. Creatives tailored to specific product characteristics, brand colors, personalized headlines — that’s what deserves attention for quality creatives today.
- Visual navigation and key features on thumbnails Buttons with relevant text indicating what the user is getting, key features or ingredients highlighted in the visual area, bring tangible results.
- Analysis of regional social interests In continuation of the first point, it is important not to use popular global trends and localize creatives to the interests, culture, and trends of the region. Analysis is best done at least 7 days before starting work on a campaign to determine what people are specifically returning to, what they repost, and what they laugh at. Google Trends and TikTok are the best options for analysis.
Chapter 4
Quality India: Sample Creative Concepts
For one of our Indian campaigns, we tested a new creative approach. Look at the comparison of creatives from with similar creative concepts, but different visual implementation. Category ‒ Health and Beauty.
As you can see, a fresh creative approach can have a significant impact on conversion rates. By experimenting with different visual elements, you can optimize your campaigns to better resonate with the target audience, resulting in higher conversion rates and improved return on investment.
An average CTR increase ‒ 38%.
Chapter 5
Embark On The Design Revolution
We hope we have impressed upon you the importance of new, alternative creative visions. As they say, a new year is the perfect time for personal and professional growth. Start anew and master new skills that will advance your advertising campaign: this is your chance to stand out.
As always, MGID is by your side, as you embark on your own design revolution. With the help of our Creative Team and MGID’s newest AI text-to-image feature, we are committed to ensuring your success and bringing your vision to life through unique and captivating ads. So, send us a creative request, we’re here to help!
