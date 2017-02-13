Macros simplify complex variable pass-throughs and content for both tracking and client facing ad copy.

There are two distinctly different applications and functionalities available when employing a macro:

Reporting (URL) macros easily handle reporting parameters relevant to campaign performance. These could be pretty much any common data sets, used by almost all tracking systems – affiliate ID, source ID, sub IDs, conversion counts and order values, etc. All you need is to correctly map (name) the appropriate fields, and you’re ready to go.

Here are some of the most common reporting macros used in the MGID network:

{campaign_id} – ID of the campaign. This macro is used to help the client-advertiser (and sales - and - account managers) to identify his campaigns (clients' campaigns) within our system.

These are the geo-sensitive macros, which insert actual user’s location (instead of {City}) and country (instead of {Country}) into the ad.

Here is an example - Let’s say your headline is: “Robert from {City} uses this trick to make money.”

New York users will see: “Robert from New York uses this trick to make money.” Visitors from Toronto will be presented with: “Robert from Toronto uses this trick to make money.”

In New York: “Pamela from USA Cooks This Dish Twice a Week.” In Toronto: “Pamela from Canada Cooks This Dish Twice a Week.”