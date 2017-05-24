Valuable ContentThe first step in cleaning up your content is to ensure that it’s original and valuable. Viewing the same content repeatedly is of little value to online audiences. So, images that have been screenshotted, recropped, or reposted from other web sources will become a huge red flag during Facebook’s content refurbish. Also, articles or landing pages with little to no meaningful content will be frowned up, such as galleries with one image per page. Shoot for creating authentic content that is yours originally, or properly sourced and credited, and is thoroughly saturated with valuable copy and images.
Well-written copyAnother essential element of great content is the actual quality of writing and grammar of your ads and articles. Your audience should be able to clearly understand and gain knowledge from your content. Sites like
Relevant, clean experienceOne of Facebook’s main goals with publishing standards, and other platforms all over the Internet, is to enhance the relevance and aesthetic of the entire content-viewing experience for users, from beginning to end. This means not only thumbnails and headlines but also the pages these ads link to. Creating relevant content that does not contain malicious, shocking or offensive material should be your goal as a publisher, including posted ads and linked site material. Additionally, strive to create an uninterrupted, coherent viewing experience for your audience when reading content. This means avoiding ad placement that overlaps intended content, or pop-up or side bar ads that follow users when scrolling down pages. Clean, aesthetically pleasing design is not only Facebook-compliant— it is one key to ensure users come back again and again.
Straightforward, engaging strategyMany publishers believe that misleading or sensationalized content will increase their chances of achieving the seemingly elusive, quintessential virality. But many of the most successful companies have achieved viral effects without misleading or shocking their audience into clicks.
Ultimately, investing the time, effort and money into your content is the key to ensuring your website is in alignment with Facebook’s new publisher standards. By following the above guidelines, you can sustain your ability to continue creating monetizable content and yielding impressive traffic on your high quality content.