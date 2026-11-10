Your AI can analyze performance, investigate issues and help plan your next moves. MGID already brings AI-powered assistance into its dashboard with MIA, its intelligent campaign assistant. Now, we're taking things a step further by making MGID campaign data and tools accessible from the AI workspace you already use.

What if you could bring your MGID campaigns into the AI workflow you already use? With MGID Advertiser API MCP, you can connect supported campaign data and actions to compatible AI tools like Claude Code and Cursor, making MGID part of your existing workflow.

What Is MGID Advertiser API MCP?

💡 MGID Advertiser API MCP is a tool that connects your advertising account to compatible AI assistants, enabling you to access campaign data and perform supported actions using natural language.

It works through Model Context Protocol (MCP), a standard that lets AI assistants communicate with external platforms. Once connected, your AI assistant can retrieve information from your MGID account and help with tasks such as checking statistics, reviewing campaign performance and managing campaigns.

MGID MCP is built for advertisers, agencies and media buying teams who already work with AI tools. If you manage several platforms from one AI workspace, MGID can now be one of them.

What Can You Do with MGID MCP?

With MGID MCP, you can go beyond asking your AI assistant general questions about advertising. You can work with information from your actual MGID account and use it to make campaign decisions.

Let’s look at a few examples of what you can ask:

Check campaign performance: "Show me how my active campaigns performed over the last seven days."

"Show me how my active campaigns performed over the last seven days." Investigate performance changes: "Which campaigns have seen a drop in performance this week?"

"Which campaigns have seen a drop in performance this week?" Review traffic sources: "Which sources are bringing clicks but few conversions?"

"Which sources are bringing clicks but few conversions?" Adjust campaign settings: "Change the daily budget for Campaign A to $100."

"Change the daily budget for Campaign A to $100." Analyze creatives: "Show me my active ads (teasers) and identify which ones have the lowest CTR."

Your AI assistant can retrieve relevant data, help you understand what's happening and use supported MGID tools to prepare or perform changes, depending on your account permissions and connection settings.

Go Further with MGID Skills

Some advertising tasks take more than a single action. Investigating a performance drop, reallocating budgets or preparing a campaign launch often involves several steps.

That's where MGID Skills can help. These are ready-made instructions for real advertising tasks. They walk your AI assistant through the steps, using the data and tools available through MGID MCP. For example, you can use MGID Skills to:

Optimize campaigns with AI: Analyze performance, spot opportunities and get actionable recommendations to improve results.

Analyze performance, spot opportunities and get actionable recommendations to improve results. Put your budget where it performs best: Identify stronger campaigns and explore smarter ways to distribute your spend.

Identify stronger campaigns and explore smarter ways to distribute your spend. Catch creative fatigue early: Spot ads losing momentum and find out when it's time for a refresh. Find your best-performing traffic sources: Discover which sources deliver results and where your budget may be going to waste.

Spot ads losing momentum and find out when it's time for a refresh. Find your best-performing traffic sources: Discover which sources deliver results and where your budget may be going to waste. Clone campaigns in seconds: Quickly recreate successful campaigns with adjusted settings.

Quickly recreate successful campaigns with adjusted settings. Resolve moderation issues faster: Identify potential approval problems and get guidance on how to fix them.

Identify potential approval problems and get guidance on how to fix them. Keep conversion tracking in check: Detect possible tracking issues before they distort your performance analysis.

Say your campaign performance suddenly drops. Instead of manually digging through reports, you can ask your AI assistant to investigate. Using an MGID Skill, it can examine campaign and traffic source data, highlight potential causes and recommend what to do next.

How to Get Started with MGID MCP

Getting started takes a few steps:

Connect your AI tool: Open the MGID MCP page and follow the setup instructions for your favorite AI chatbot. Authorize your MGID account: Sign in through the provided authorization process using your MGID API credentials. Try your first request: Start with something simple, like "Show me statistics for my active campaigns this week." Explore MGID Skills: Once connected, try a guided workflow for campaign diagnostics, optimization or another supported task.

We recommend starting with a read-only connection, which lets you explore campaign data and review performance without allowing changes to your account.

Bring MGID into Your AI Workflow

MGID MCP makes it easier to include your advertising campaigns in the AI tools you already use. Whether you're reviewing performance, investigating issues or planning your next steps, you can work with supported MGID data and actions without constantly switching between platforms.

With MGID now part of your AI workspace, there's no need to rethink how you work. Just connect the tools you already rely on.

Don't change your workflow. Connect it.

Get started with MGID MCP