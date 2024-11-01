We are back with the latest news in our product update series, filled with advanced tools and features to streamline your experience with MGID. In this edition, we’ll share exciting updates designed to elevate productivity and enhance the functionality of our platform for both publishers and advertisers. Let’s explore what’s new and how these improvements can impact you!

For Publishers

Introducing MGID+: A Comprehensive Solution for Publishers

As digital transformation redefines the publishing landscape, publishers need more than traditional monetization to stay ahead. That’s why MGID has launched MGID+, a full-service suite that goes beyond revenue generation, combining monetization, audience acquisition and engagement tools into one platform. With MGID+, you get a complete view of advertising, website and content performance to make smarter decisions.

Key Benefits of MGID+

Sustainable revenue generation: From Google demand to programmatic display and video, MGID+ opens up multiple revenue streams. Plus, ‘Campaign Studio lets you launch direct native campaigns, putting ad control entirely in your hands, while Contextual Intelligence enables cookieless targeting to keep audience data safe.

From Google demand to programmatic display and video, MGID+ opens up multiple revenue streams. Plus, ‘Campaign Studio lets you launch direct native campaigns, putting ad control entirely in your hands, while Contextual Intelligence enables cookieless targeting to keep audience data safe. Audience acquisition: MGID+ helps expand your readership with content syndication and external audience exchange tools, reducing dependence on search and social platforms. SEO and Core Web Vital recommendations ensure that your site remains optimized, driving more organic traffic.

MGID+ helps expand your readership with content syndication and external audience exchange tools, reducing dependence on search and social platforms. SEO and Core Web Vital recommendations ensure that your site remains optimized, driving more organic traffic. Reader engagement: Personalized content recommendations and the Audience Hub keep readers on your site longer and lure them back. With Analytics Hub, you can track every metric that matters, making it easy to fine-tune your content and boost engagement.

With MGID+, publishers gain a robust toolkit to meet today’s publishing challenges, ensuring sustainable growth and strong audience loyalty.

Advanced Reporting: Gain Deeper Insights for Smarter Decisions

Further boost your publishing capabilities with our next feature: Advanced Reporting. This update brings sophisticated reporting tools that let you monitor key metrics, troubleshoot issues and dive deep into audience behavior. With customizable filters and detailed insights, you can spot trends and make adjustments that drive revenue growth. Advanced Reporting is your go-to resource for a more transparent and insightful analysis of site performance.

For a detailed guide on maximizing the impact of Advanced Reporting, check out our latest blog post.

For Advertisers

Granular Reporting: Advanced Features for In-Depth Campaign Analysis

For advertisers, we’ve rolled out Granular Reporting — a powerful tool that centralizes all your campaign data in one place. Now you can create custom reports, apply multi-dimensional analysis and access account-level insights across all campaigns. Granular Reporting offers several key benefits:

Daily campaign tracking by date, source or even hour, to spot trends and optimize schedules;

Geographic breakdowns to help fine-tune regional targeting;

Creative performance comparisons, so you can make strategic adjustments to your messaging.

Here’s a breakdown of key reports available and the insights they provide.

Campaign overview by date: Tracks daily performance trends across campaigns, helping identify high and low-performing days.

Tracks daily performance trends across campaigns, helping identify high and low-performing days. Campaign performance by widget/source: Analyzes which sources or widgets contribute most to campaign success, enabling better resource allocation.

Analyzes which sources or widgets contribute most to campaign success, enabling better resource allocation. Campaign insights by hour: Shows how campaigns perform at different times of the day, supporting more effective scheduling and bid strategies.

Shows how campaigns perform at different times of the day, supporting more effective scheduling and bid strategies. Campaign breakdown by country: Identifies top-performing regions by tracking campaign results by country, useful for refining geographical targeting.

Identifies top-performing regions by tracking campaign results by country, useful for refining geographical targeting. Performance by creative: Compares the effectiveness of different creatives, allowing for data-driven adjustments to creative strategies.

Compares the effectiveness of different creatives, allowing for data-driven adjustments to creative strategies. Campaign success by platform: Provides performance insights by platform (e.g., mobile or desktop) to help optimize device-specific targeting.

Provides performance insights by platform (e.g., mobile or desktop) to help optimize device-specific targeting. Widget and campaign specific report: Offers a detailed view of how individual widgets contribute to campaign success, crucial for pinpointing top-performing sources.

These reports allow advertisers to track clicks, impressions, conversions and more, with flexible filters to customize data views. For a complete overview of how Granular Reporting can enhance your campaign analysis, read our full blog post.

Traffic Source Transparency for Better Ad Decisions

Another feature we’re excited about is our latest update to the Selective Bidding interface — now called Sources Optimization. This newest version enhances transparency by showing traffic sources (domains, app names and other identifiers) instead of widget UIDs, giving advertisers a clearer understanding of where their traffic is coming from and who their ads are reaching.

With Sources Optimization, advertisers can:

View performance by source: Track the effectiveness of each traffic source, including specific websites and apps.

Track the effectiveness of each traffic source, including specific websites and apps. Adjust CPC multipliers: Set bids based on individual traffic source performance for more targeted spending.

Set bids based on individual traffic source performance for more targeted spending. Enable or disable sources: Gain granular control by managing traffic sources to optimize ad placements.

This update allows advertisers to make data-driven decisions that align more closely with audience behavior and campaign goals, improving overall performance and ROI.

New Conversion Tracking with Native Integration

To simplify tracking and improve accuracy, MGID introduces Native Integration — a straightforward way to track conversions directly in the MGID Ads dashboard. No more manual setups or complex coding; with Native Integration, you can link MGID campaigns to third-party platforms in just a few clicks.

We’re thrilled to announce that our first Native Integration partner is Voluum, a leading tracking platform. This partnership ensures seamless, accurate tracking that helps you focus on optimizing campaigns rather than managing technical details.

To try Native Integration, head to the campaign creation section in MGID Ads and follow the simplified setup instructions to start tracking smarter today.

Conclusion

That wraps up our latest round of updates! With these powerful updates, MGID continues to redefine what's possible for both publishers and advertisers. Whether you’re aiming to drive sustainable growth, gain deeper insights or maximize campaign efficiency, our latest tools and features have you covered. Dive in, explore the new possibilities and see firsthand how MGID's innovations can transform your success. Embrace the tools that make smarter decisions simpler, so you can focus on what matters most — connecting with your audience and achieving your goals. Here's to making every click count!