We are excited to announce a significant update to our Selective Bidding interface (known as the Widget Optimization tab in the new MGID Ads dashboard). As part of MGID’s ongoing commitment to improve transparency and provide you with better control over your ad campaigns, we are transitioning from displaying widget UIDs to showing traffic sources. This change includes domains, application names and other relevant traffic identifiers. It is designed to give you a clearer understanding of where your traffic is coming from and allow you to make more informed decisions when adjusting your CPC multipliers or enabling/disabling specific traffic sources.

What’s Changing?

Previously, our interface displayed traffic sources using widget UIDs — numerical identifiers like 14971149. These identifiers, while useful for technical control, often felt detached from the actual environments where your ads were being displayed, whether on a website, mobile app or another platform. Now, we are transitioning to display traffic sources, such as domain or application names.

This shift not only provides a clearer view of your ad placement but also gives you new insights into your audience. By seeing traffic sources more transparently, you’ll be better equipped to understand who interacts with your ads and adjust your strategy accordingly. Rather than simply reacting to numbers and identifiers, you can now approach your campaigns with a deeper awareness of the audience behind those sources.

Why This Matters

The shift from widget UIDs to traffic sources marks a significant improvement in the transparency and clarity of your advertising efforts. You’ll no longer be managing bids (CPC multipliers) based on anonymous and abstract identifiers. Instead, you’ll be working with recognizable traffic sources, making it easier to track, assess and optimize performance.

More importantly, this change allows you to focus on the audience that each traffic source represents. You’re no longer just optimizing based on site names or app identifiers, but using this transparency to gain a better understanding of who your ads are reaching. This data empowers you to make smarter decisions, tailoring your bids (CPC multipliers) and content based on the behavior, interests and engagement patterns of the audience interacting with your campaigns.

How It Works

Navigating the updated interface remains intuitive, with one major improvement: instead of seeing widget UIDs, you will now see traffic sources directly in the interface. This means that all your actions — viewing statistics, adjusting CPC multipliers and enabling or disabling traffic sources — are now directly tied to these traffic sources, making the entire process more user-friendly and transparent.

To facilitate these improvements, we are introducing a new section within your campaign called Sources Optimization. This is where you will find all the tools you need to manage your traffic sources with enhanced visibility. In this section, you can:

View detailed statistics for each traffic source (domains, app names, etc.), allowing you to monitor performance more effectively;

for each traffic source (domains, app names, etc.), allowing you to monitor performance more effectively; Adjust CPC multipliers based on traffic source performance, giving you greater control over where your ads appear and how much you’re willing to bid on traffic from specific sources;

based on traffic source performance, giving you greater control over where your ads appear and how much you’re willing to bid on traffic from specific sources; Enable or disable specific traffic sources, allowing for granular control over the sources where your ads are shown.

Getting Started with the New Interface

The new Sources Optimization interface is available exclusively in MGID Ads and is not supported in the old dashboard. By default, when you navigate to any of your existing active campaigns, you will see both the traditional Widget Optimization interface (known as Selective Bidding in the old dashboard) and the new Sources Optimization interface.

For existing ad campaigns:

First scenario: Widget Optimization interface is active by default for existing ad campaigns, this means you can optimize ad campaigns by setting multipliers based on widget IDs. The new Source optimization interface is available in read-only mode, this means you can see the performance of different domains but won’t be able to adjust bids.

Widget Optimization interface is active by default for existing ad campaigns, this means you can optimize ad campaigns by setting multipliers based on widget IDs. The new Source optimization interface is available in read-only mode, this means you can see the performance of different domains but won’t be able to adjust bids. Second scenario: To use Source Optimization, you will need to initiate the migration to this interface. You can do it directly in the dashboard. The migration takes just two minutes, after that you’ll be able to use all Source Optimization features and the Widget Optimization tab will disappear.

For new ad campaigns:

First scenario: For new campaigns, during the setup process in MGID Ads, you will encounter an option in the first block titled Sources Optimization . It’s activated by default and if you choose to proceed with this, the “Sources Optimization” interface will be fully active, allowing you to view and manage your traffic sources by domain. The traditional Widget Optimization interface with widget UIDs will not be displayed; you will work exclusively with the new interface.

For new campaigns, during the setup process in MGID Ads, you will encounter an option in the first block titled . It’s activated by default and if you choose to proceed with this, the “Sources Optimization” interface will be fully active, allowing you to view and manage your traffic sources by domain. The traditional Widget Optimization interface with widget UIDs will not be displayed; you will work exclusively with the new interface. Second scenario: If you choose not to enable Sources Optimization for a new campaign, the interface will default to the traditional Widget Optimization tab, where you can actively adjust multipliers based on widget UIDs. The Sources Optimization interface will still be available, but in read-only mode. This setup gives you the flexibility to choose how you want to manage your campaigns, whether by continuing with the familiar widget ID-based interface or by adopting the new domain-based Sources Optimization for greater transparency and control. You will have the option to migrate to the new Sources Optimization interface at any moment.

Conclusion: Take Control of Your Campaigns Today

The transition from widget UIDs to traffic sources represents a significant leap forward in how you manage your ad campaigns. With greater transparency, enhanced control and deeper insights into your traffic, you can now optimize with precision and make smarter, data-driven decisions. Whether you're fine-tuning bids or targeting specific audiences, this update empowers you to achieve better performance and maximize your ROI.

Don't wait — start using the new Source Optimization interface today and unlock the full potential of your campaigns. Log in to MGID Ads, initiate the migration and experience the difference firsthand!