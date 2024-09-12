Global advertising platform MGID announces the launch of MGID+, an all-in-one solution for premium publishers looking for solutions beyond monetization at a time of rapid change on the open web. MGID+ presents monetization, audience acquisition, and audience engagement tools in a single suite and is enhanced by real-time data spanning advertising, website, and content performance.

Through discussions with hundreds of publishers, MGID has identified that the creation of sustainable revenue streams are the key challenges currently facing publishers. It also found that publishers are increasingly impacted by fierce competition from social platforms, adherence to data privacy regulations, and keeping complex tech stacks up to date. MGID+ was developed to specifically address these challenges, utilizing a range of robust tools that empower publishers to sustain revenue, acquire audiences, and engage readers:

Sustaining revenue: Maintaining sustainable ad revenue can be a challenge for all publishers. The ‘Campaign Studio’ tool addresses this challenge by facilitating the launch of direct native campaigns from buyers without third-party vendors and gives publishers 100% control over their ads. Finally, the Seller-Defined Audience-aligned ‘Contextual Intelligence’ provides effective cookieless targeting without sacrificing exclusivity over audience data and intellectual property.

Acquiring audiences: Publishers can find new, engaged readers through content syndication and external audience exchange, while minimizing reliance on search and social platforms. The integration of MGID's content promotion platform allows publishers to launch their own campaigns, while Core Web Vital and SEO recommendations ensure that the technical aspects of a publisher's webpage are optimized to drive traffic.

Engaging readers: Audiences can be encouraged to remain on-site through personalized content recommendations, while the 'Audience Hub' drives users back to the website with similarly personalized push notifications. The 'Analytics Hub' gives publishers a complete overview of backend operations, where they can track and analyze content performance for data-driven decision-making.

“We have worked closely with hundreds of publishers to develop this unique solution, and are proud of how precisely it tackles the core issues faced by our digital publishing partners,” said Sergii Denysenko, CEO of MGID.