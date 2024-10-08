We’re excited to announce the launch of Version 1 of our Granular Reporting feature — an advanced tool designed to centralize all your reporting needs into one easy-to-use interface, with powerful new features that make reporting faster and more flexible than ever.
Here’s what makes it a game-changer for your reporting process.
Custom Reports
You can now create custom reports that are perfectly suited to your needs. Select the right dimensions, filters and metrics to build reports that match your campaign goals and give you precise insights.
All-in-One Reporting
No more navigating between multiple platforms! Have all your data reporting tools and export options in a single, streamlined interface. With Granular Reporting, you’ll save time and effort by having all your reporting in one place.
Account-Level Reporting
Unlike older reports that focused only on individual campaigns, Granular Reporting lets you generate insights at the account level. This means you can analyze trends and performance across all your campaigns for broader insights and more informed decisions.
Multi-Dimensional Analysis
Dive deeper into your data with the ability to apply up to three dimensions in every report. This lets you analyze your performance from different angles and uncover insights that weren’t visible before.
Flexible Filters and Metrics
Select from a wide range of filters and metrics for customizable reports. Whether you’re looking at clicks, conversions or impressions, the Granular Reporting feature gives you full control over how you view and analyze your campaign data. Keep in mind that adding impression metrics might affect loading speeds.
Improved Speed and Saving Options
We know that speed matters, especially when dealing with large datasets. Granular Reporting has been optimized for faster data loading, so you can get your insights quickly. Additionally, you can save your custom or modified template reports to access later, ensuring that your data setups are always at your fingertips.
Shareable Reports
Need to share your insights? Version 1 allows you to copy and share report links within your account, making it easier than ever to collaborate with your team and ensure everyone is on the same page.
Predefined Templates
For quick and easy access to data, Version 1 introduces predefined report templates. These templates are designed for routine reports, so you can select a template, make adjustments as needed and start analyzing right away!
Available Reports Templates Descriptions and Use Cases
1. Date Aggregated Campaign Report
This template provides an aggregated view of all campaigns based on the selected date dimension (e.g., by day). It allows users to track the performance of their campaigns over the entire period by analyzing trends, peaks and valleys in campaign activity.
- Template name: Campaign Overview by Date
- Purpose: Tracks performance trends over time (e.g., daily)
- Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent
Use case:
- Best for understanding daily trends, identifying high and low performing days
Configuration:
- Date range: Last month
- Primary dimension: Date (Day)
- Sorting: Date (Descending)
- Chart interval: Daily
2. Widget/Source Aggregated Campaign Report
This template aggregates all campaigns based on Widget ID or Source, giving users insights into how different sources or widgets contribute to overall performance. This report is crucial for identifying top-performing sources and making decisions about where to allocate resources.
- Template name: Campaign Performance by Widget/Source
- Purpose: Identifies top-performing sources or widgets that contribute the most to your campaigns
- Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent
Use case:
- Great for optimizing resource allocation by focusing on high-performing sources
Configuration:
- Date range: Last month
- Primary dimension: Widget ID/Source
- Sorting: Clicks (Descending)
- Chart interval: Daily
3. Hourly Aggregated Campaign Report
This report template aggregates campaign data by the hour, providing detailed insights into how campaigns perform at different times of the day. This is particularly useful for optimizing campaign schedules and bid strategies.
- Template name: Campaign Insights by Hour
- Purpose: Shows how campaigns perform at different times of the day
- Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent
Use case:
- Ideal for optimizing campaign schedules and bid strategies based on hourly performance patterns
Configuration:
- Date range: Last month
- Primary dimension: Hour
- Sorting: Clicks (Descending)
- Chart interval: Hourly
4. Country Aggregated Campaign Report
This template aggregates all campaigns by country, helping users identify geographical trends in campaign performance. It allows marketers to see which countries are driving the most engagement and conversions.
- Template name: Campaign Breakdown by Country
- Purpose: Analyzes campaign performance by country to identify top regions
- Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent
Use case:
- Useful for adjusting geographical targeting strategies in global campaigns
Configuration:
- Date range: Last month
- Primary dimension: Country
- Sorting: Clicks (Descending)
- Chart interval: Daily
5. Creative Aggregated Campaign Report
This template aggregates campaigns by creative assets, providing insights into which creatives are resonating most with the audience. Users can compare the performance of different creatives to refine their creative strategy.
- Template name: Performance by Creative
- Purpose: Compares the performance of different creatives to refine messaging strategies
- Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent
Use case:
- Perfect for optimizing creatives by understanding which messages or visuals resonate most with your audience
Configuration:
- Date range: Last month
- Primary dimension: Creative ID
- Sorting: Clicks (Descending)
- Chart interval: Daily
6. Platform Aggregated Campaign Report
This report template aggregates all campaigns by platform (e.g., mobile, desktop), allowing users to see which platforms are most effective for their campaigns. This report can inform device-specific targeting strategies.
- Template name: Campaign Success by Platform
- Purpose: Analyzes campaign performance across different platforms (e.g., mobile, desktop)
- Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent
Use case:
- Ideal for optimizing device-specific targeting and ensuring campaigns perform well on different platforms
Configuration:
- Date range: Last month
- Primary dimension: Platform
- Sorting: Clicks (Descending)
- Chart interval: Daily
7. Platform and OS Aggregated Campaign Report
This report template provides a deeper analysis by aggregating campaigns first by platform and then by the operating system (OS). It allows users to understand how specific OS within platforms perform, which is crucial for optimizing for different environments.
- Template name: Performance by Platform and OS
- Purpose: Evaluates campaign performance across both platform and operating system
- Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent
Use case:
- Crucial for app marketers or cross-platform campaigns to optimize targeting on specific platforms and operating systems
Configuration:
- Date range: Last month
- Primary dimension: Platform
- Secondary dimension: OS
- Sorting: Clicks (Descending)
- Chart interval: Daily
8. Browser Aggregated Campaign Report
This report template aggregates campaigns by browser, providing insights into how different browsers perform for your campaigns. This report helps identify any browser-specific issues or opportunities.
- Template name: Campaign Engagement by Browser
- Purpose: Compares campaign performance across different web browsers
- Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent
Use case:
- Helpful for troubleshooting browser-specific issues and optimizing campaigns for the best user experience across different browsers
Configuration:
- Date range: Last month
- Primary dimension: Browser
- Sorting: Clicks (Descending)
- Chart interval: Daily
9. Campaign Type Aggregated Report
This report template collects data by campaign type, giving users insights into how different types of campaigns (e.g., product, content) perform relative to each other. This is valuable for optimizing campaign strategies and understanding the impact of different campaign objectives.
- Template name: Analysis by Campaign Type
- Purpose: Analyzes the performance of different types of campaigns to optimize strategies
- Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent
Use case:
- Ideal for comparing and evaluating the effectiveness of different campaign formats, such as product-based vs. content-based campaigns
Configuration:
- Date range: Last month
- Primary dimension: Campaign type
- Sorting: Clicks (Descending)
- Chart interval: Daily
10. Widget and Campaign ID Aggregated Report
This template aggregates data first by Widget ID and then by Campaign ID, providing a highly detailed view of how specific widgets contribute to individual campaign performances. It’s useful for pinpointing specific sources that drive campaign success.
- Template name: Widget and Campaign Specific Report
- Purpose: Provides detailed insights into how specific widgets contribute to individual campaign success
- Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent
Use case:
- Essential for in-depth performance analysis when multiple campaigns are running across the same widgets
Configuration:
- Date range: Last month
- Primary dimension: Widget ID
- Secondary dimension: Campaign ID
- Sorting: Clicks (Descending)
- Chart interval: Daily
11. Widget/Source and Creative ID Aggregated Report
This report template collects data by Widget ID or Source and then by Creative ID, offering a detailed view of how specific creatives perform across different widgets or sources. This dual aggregation allows users to identify which combinations of widgets/sources and creatives are driving the best results.
- Template name: Widget and Creative Performance Report
- Purpose: Provides detailed insights into how specific widgets contribute to individual campaign success
- Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent
Use case:
- Essential for marketers looking to optimize the pairing of creatives with specific sources or widgets, helping to fine-tune strategies based on placement and creative performance
Configuration:
- Date range: Last month
- Primary dimension: Widget ID/Source
- Secondary dimension: Creative ID
- Sorting: Clicks (Descending)
- Chart interval: Daily
Unlock Your Campaign’s Potential with Data Insights
In digital marketing, understanding your campaign performance is key to success. With clear insights into what’s working and where improvements are needed — from top-performing sources and creatives to the best times and platforms to target — you can make data-driven decisions that boost your campaign results.
At MGID, we believe in the power of data. Sharpen your strategies and enhance your campaigns all in one powerful interface. Start now to make your advertising more effective and impactful! We look forward to seeing how you’ll use it to optimize your campaigns and uncover valuable trends.
Stay tuned for future updates as we continue to expand the feature set and make the Granular Reporting even more powerful!