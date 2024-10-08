We’re excited to announce the launch of Version 1 of our Granular Reporting feature — an advanced tool designed to centralize all your reporting needs into one easy-to-use interface, with powerful new features that make reporting faster and more flexible than ever.

Here’s what makes it a game-changer for your reporting process.

Custom Reports

You can now create custom reports that are perfectly suited to your needs. Select the right dimensions, filters and metrics to build reports that match your campaign goals and give you precise insights.

All-in-One Reporting

No more navigating between multiple platforms! Have all your data reporting tools and export options in a single, streamlined interface. With Granular Reporting, you’ll save time and effort by having all your reporting in one place.

Account-Level Reporting

Unlike older reports that focused only on individual campaigns, Granular Reporting lets you generate insights at the account level. This means you can analyze trends and performance across all your campaigns for broader insights and more informed decisions.

Multi-Dimensional Analysis

Dive deeper into your data with the ability to apply up to three dimensions in every report. This lets you analyze your performance from different angles and uncover insights that weren’t visible before.

Flexible Filters and Metrics

Select from a wide range of filters and metrics for customizable reports. Whether you’re looking at clicks, conversions or impressions, the Granular Reporting feature gives you full control over how you view and analyze your campaign data. Keep in mind that adding impression metrics might affect loading speeds.

Improved Speed and Saving Options

We know that speed matters, especially when dealing with large datasets. Granular Reporting has been optimized for faster data loading, so you can get your insights quickly. Additionally, you can save your custom or modified template reports to access later, ensuring that your data setups are always at your fingertips.

Shareable Reports

Need to share your insights? Version 1 allows you to copy and share report links within your account, making it easier than ever to collaborate with your team and ensure everyone is on the same page.

Predefined Templates

For quick and easy access to data, Version 1 introduces predefined report templates. These templates are designed for routine reports, so you can select a template, make adjustments as needed and start analyzing right away!

Available Reports Templates Descriptions and Use Cases

1. Date Aggregated Campaign Report

This template provides an aggregated view of all campaigns based on the selected date dimension (e.g., by day). It allows users to track the performance of their campaigns over the entire period by analyzing trends, peaks and valleys in campaign activity.

Template name: Campaign Overview by Date

Campaign Overview by Date Purpose: Tracks performance trends over time (e.g., daily)

Tracks performance trends over time (e.g., daily) Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent

Use case:

Best for understanding daily trends, identifying high and low performing days

Configuration:

Date range: Last month

Last month Primary dimension: Date (Day)

Date (Day) Sorting: Date (Descending)

Date (Descending) Chart interval: Daily

2. Widget/Source Aggregated Campaign Report

This template aggregates all campaigns based on Widget ID or Source, giving users insights into how different sources or widgets contribute to overall performance. This report is crucial for identifying top-performing sources and making decisions about where to allocate resources.

Template name: Campaign Performance by Widget/Source

Campaign Performance by Widget/Source Purpose: Identifies top-performing sources or widgets that contribute the most to your campaigns

Identifies top-performing sources or widgets that contribute the most to your campaigns Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent

Use case:

Great for optimizing resource allocation by focusing on high-performing sources

Configuration:

Date range: Last month

Last month Primary dimension: Widget ID/Source

Widget ID/Source Sorting: Clicks (Descending)

Clicks (Descending) Chart interval: Daily

3. Hourly Aggregated Campaign Report

This report template aggregates campaign data by the hour, providing detailed insights into how campaigns perform at different times of the day. This is particularly useful for optimizing campaign schedules and bid strategies.

Template name: Campaign Insights by Hour

Campaign Insights by Hour Purpose: Shows how campaigns perform at different times of the day

Shows how campaigns perform at different times of the day Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent

Use case:

Ideal for optimizing campaign schedules and bid strategies based on hourly performance patterns

Configuration:

Date range: Last month

Last month Primary dimension: Hour

Hour Sorting: Clicks (Descending)

Clicks (Descending) Chart interval: Hourly

4. Country Aggregated Campaign Report

This template aggregates all campaigns by country, helping users identify geographical trends in campaign performance. It allows marketers to see which countries are driving the most engagement and conversions.

Template name: Campaign Breakdown by Country

Campaign Breakdown by Country Purpose: Analyzes campaign performance by country to identify top regions

Analyzes campaign performance by country to identify top regions Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent

Use case:

Useful for adjusting geographical targeting strategies in global campaigns

Configuration:

Date range: Last month

Last month Primary dimension: Country

Country Sorting: Clicks (Descending)

Clicks (Descending) Chart interval: Daily

5. Creative Aggregated Campaign Report

This template aggregates campaigns by creative assets, providing insights into which creatives are resonating most with the audience. Users can compare the performance of different creatives to refine their creative strategy.

Template name: Performance by Creative

Performance by Creative Purpose: Compares the performance of different creatives to refine messaging strategies

Compares the performance of different creatives to refine messaging strategies Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent

Use case:

Perfect for optimizing creatives by understanding which messages or visuals resonate most with your audience

Configuration:

Date range: Last month

Last month Primary dimension: Creative ID

Creative ID Sorting: Clicks (Descending)

Clicks (Descending) Chart interval: Daily

6. Platform Aggregated Campaign Report

This report template aggregates all campaigns by platform (e.g., mobile, desktop), allowing users to see which platforms are most effective for their campaigns. This report can inform device-specific targeting strategies.

Template name: Campaign Success by Platform

Campaign Success by Platform Purpose: Analyzes campaign performance across different platforms (e.g., mobile, desktop)

Analyzes campaign performance across different platforms (e.g., mobile, desktop) Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent

Use case:

Ideal for optimizing device-specific targeting and ensuring campaigns perform well on different platforms

Configuration:

Date range: Last month

Last month Primary dimension: Platform

Platform Sorting: Clicks (Descending)

Clicks (Descending) Chart interval: Daily

7. Platform and OS Aggregated Campaign Report

This report template provides a deeper analysis by aggregating campaigns first by platform and then by the operating system (OS). It allows users to understand how specific OS within platforms perform, which is crucial for optimizing for different environments.

Template name: Performance by Platform and OS

Performance by Platform and OS Purpose: Evaluates campaign performance across both platform and operating system

Evaluates campaign performance across both platform and operating system Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent

Use case:

Crucial for app marketers or cross-platform campaigns to optimize targeting on specific platforms and operating systems

Configuration:

Date range: Last month

Last month Primary dimension: Platform

Platform Secondary dimension: OS

OS Sorting: Clicks (Descending)

Clicks (Descending) Chart interval: Daily

8. Browser Aggregated Campaign Report

This report template aggregates campaigns by browser, providing insights into how different browsers perform for your campaigns. This report helps identify any browser-specific issues or opportunities.

Template name: Campaign Engagement by Browser

Campaign Engagement by Browser Purpose: Compares campaign performance across different web browsers

Compares campaign performance across different web browsers Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent

Use case:

Helpful for troubleshooting browser-specific issues and optimizing campaigns for the best user experience across different browsers

Configuration:

Date range: Last month

Last month Primary dimension: Browser

Browser Sorting: Clicks (Descending)

Clicks (Descending) Chart interval: Daily

9. Campaign Type Aggregated Report

This report template collects data by campaign type, giving users insights into how different types of campaigns (e.g., product, content) perform relative to each other. This is valuable for optimizing campaign strategies and understanding the impact of different campaign objectives.

Template name: Analysis by Campaign Type

Analysis by Campaign Type Purpose: Analyzes the performance of different types of campaigns to optimize strategies

Analyzes the performance of different types of campaigns to optimize strategies Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent

Use case:

Ideal for comparing and evaluating the effectiveness of different campaign formats, such as product-based vs. content-based campaigns

Configuration:

Date range: Last month

Last month Primary dimension: Campaign type

Campaign type Sorting: Clicks (Descending)

Clicks (Descending) Chart interval: Daily

10. Widget and Campaign ID Aggregated Report

This template aggregates data first by Widget ID and then by Campaign ID, providing a highly detailed view of how specific widgets contribute to individual campaign performances. It’s useful for pinpointing specific sources that drive campaign success.

Template name: Widget and Campaign Specific Report

Widget and Campaign Specific Report Purpose: Provides detailed insights into how specific widgets contribute to individual campaign success

Provides detailed insights into how specific widgets contribute to individual campaign success Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent

Use case:

Essential for in-depth performance analysis when multiple campaigns are running across the same widgets

Configuration:

Date range: Last month

Last month Primary dimension: Widget ID

Widget ID Secondary dimension: Campaign ID

Campaign ID Sorting: Clicks (Descending)

Clicks (Descending) Chart interval: Daily

11. Widget/Source and Creative ID Aggregated Report

This report template collects data by Widget ID or Source and then by Creative ID, offering a detailed view of how specific creatives perform across different widgets or sources. This dual aggregation allows users to identify which combinations of widgets/sources and creatives are driving the best results.

Template name: Widget and Creative Performance Report

Widget and Creative Performance Report Purpose: Provides detailed insights into how specific widgets contribute to individual campaign success

Provides detailed insights into how specific widgets contribute to individual campaign success Chart metrics: Clicks, Spent

Use case:

Essential for marketers looking to optimize the pairing of creatives with specific sources or widgets, helping to fine-tune strategies based on placement and creative performance

Configuration:

Date range: Last month

Last month Primary dimension: Widget ID/Source

Widget ID/Source Secondary dimension: Creative ID

Creative ID Sorting: Clicks (Descending)

Clicks (Descending) Chart interval: Daily

Unlock Your Campaign’s Potential with Data Insights

In digital marketing, understanding your campaign performance is key to success. With clear insights into what’s working and where improvements are needed — from top-performing sources and creatives to the best times and platforms to target — you can make data-driven decisions that boost your campaign results.

At MGID, we believe in the power of data. Sharpen your strategies and enhance your campaigns all in one powerful interface. Start now to make your advertising more effective and impactful! We look forward to seeing how you’ll use it to optimize your campaigns and uncover valuable trends.

Stay tuned for future updates as we continue to expand the feature set and make the Granular Reporting even more powerful!