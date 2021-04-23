The legal entities and browsers are both contributing to the demise of the 3rd party cookies. The shared goal behind these efforts is protecting users’ privacy and facilitating a different way of how advertising works on the Internet.

According to the recent IAS research, 94% of UK consumers say online data privacy is important to them when browsing online content. Responding to this demand, the key stakeholders in the advertising industry intend to improve transparency and give users a better choice of how their data is being collected, stored and used.

Legal environment

The privacy regulations such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the EU and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the U.S. aimed to solve concerns around consumer privacy and declared that cookies were personal data.

GDPR has come into effect in 2018 and applies to any organization based in the EU and covers a wide range of data processes that make use of personal data. Any organization not based not in the EU that offers goods or services to data subjects in the EU should also comply with GDPR.

CCPA applies to for-profit organizations that collect personal information of California residents and either report annual revenues greater than USD 25 million, manage data of 50 thousand consumers, or derive more than half of their income from selling the personal information of California residents.

Other jurisdictions are also on their way to implement privacy regulations in the near future, including: Nebraska, Virginia, Thailand, India, and New Zealand. By launching these privacy measures, governments act on behalf of consumers and force tech companies to increase the level of privacy and change how they handle user identifiers.

IDFA and mobile identifiers

IDFA is Apple’s in-app mobile ad identifier, similar to Google’s AAID. While cookies are a web-only technology, these identifiers are provided by the operating system and used for user identification in mobile ads.

Apple announced that iOS14 will give users the option to decline or approve app ad tracking their IDFA. And even if a user expressed explicit consent and opted in for sharing their data with the particular application, advertisers would need their opt-in also across all other apps for targeted ads. These changes are presented as the App Tracking Transparency initiative and expected to come into full effect in April 2021.

Browsers

Responding to the growing popularity of privacy-focused browsers like Tor, all major browsers also took steps in that direction. In 2019, Apple’s Safari and Mozilla Firefox already enhanced tracking prevention measures and blocked third-party cookies by default. During that time, Microsoft also introduced similar features in its Edge browser.

In 2020, Google Chrome launched some additional security features that made it mandatory to ensure cookies are read via HTTPS. By 2022, Google will cease support of 3rd party cookies in Chrome browser, which accounts for the largest market share worldwide. The latter move will completely deprecate the 3rd party cookies as a tracking tool because the majority of Internet users will no longer be reachable through it.

As a replacement for cookies in the matter of conversion tracking and user attribution, Google presented the initiative called the “Privacy Sandbox”. Basically, it creates anonymized signals (that are not cookies) for users interacting with ads and provides API interfaces for advertisers to receive aggregated data. This solution, however, will not solve the problem of addressability and targeting without cookies.

All major browsers have also reduced or declared future reduction of fingerprinting and probabilistic IDs, which identify users based on a wide range of signals such as operating system version, browser version, fonts, etc. Combined with the loss of mobile IDs like IDFA or Google’s AAID, all these measures imply that non-consensual user tracking on the Internet is on its last breath. Simply saying, scarily relevant and persisting ads based on the recent app installs, visited pages, or abandoned shopping carts are likely to go away.