DPF Compliance article cover
Product News
How MGID Complies with the Data Privacy Framework

MGID is proud to announce that it is now a participant of the new Data Privacy Framework (DPF)...

Nov 18, 2024 • 3 min read
Product News
MGID Steps into DSA Compliance: Ensuring Trust and Transpare...

We are excited to announce that the MGID advertising platform is now fully compliant with the ...

Jun 19, 2024 • 5 min read
Press
MGID Expands Partnership with GeoEdge to Reinforce Fight Ag...

MGID, the global advertising platform, has expanded its partnership with GeoEdge, the premier ...

Sep 19, 2023 • 2 min read
Key Differences Between GA3 and GA4
Ad Tech Insights
GA4 vs. GA3 – Exploring the Evolution of Web Analytics

In the dynamic world of digital analytics, moving away from what is familiar can often lead to...

Sep 8, 2023 • 16 min read
Product News
MGID Completes ISO 27001 Certification: What It Means for Ou...

Data security is a significant concern for businesses and consumers in today's digital landsca...

Jul 7, 2023 • 6 min read
Press
MGID Awarded ISO/IEC 27001 Certification For Providing Clien...

MGID, the global advertising platform, today announced that it has met the standards required ...

Jul 6, 2023 • 2 min read
Advertisers
Preparing for Chrome User-Agent Client Hints: An Update for ...

The advertising industry has undergone tremendous change over the past few decades. In the ear...

May 18, 2023 • 11 min read

