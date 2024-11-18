Articles tagged with
Data Protection
How MGID Complies with the Data Privacy Framework
MGID is proud to announce that it is now a participant of the new Data Privacy Framework (DPF)...
Nov 18, 2024 • 3 min read
MGID Steps into DSA Compliance: Ensuring Trust and Transpare...
We are excited to announce that the MGID advertising platform is now fully compliant with the ...
Jun 19, 2024 • 5 min read
MGID Expands Partnership with GeoEdge to Reinforce Fight Ag...
MGID, the global advertising platform, has expanded its partnership with GeoEdge, the premier ...
Sep 19, 2023 • 2 min read
GA4 vs. GA3 – Exploring the Evolution of Web Analytics
In the dynamic world of digital analytics, moving away from what is familiar can often lead to...
Sep 8, 2023 • 16 min read
MGID Completes ISO 27001 Certification: What It Means for Ou...
Data security is a significant concern for businesses and consumers in today's digital landsca...
Jul 7, 2023 • 6 min read
MGID Awarded ISO/IEC 27001 Certification For Providing Clien...
MGID, the global advertising platform, today announced that it has met the standards required ...
Jul 6, 2023 • 2 min read
Preparing for Chrome User-Agent Client Hints: An Update for ...
The advertising industry has undergone tremendous change over the past few decades. In the ear...
May 18, 2023 • 11 min read