Create account
Articles tagged with

Programmatic

9998
14 min read
Curation in AdTech
Ad Tech Insights
Curation in AdTech: Transforming Programmatic Advertising in...

Lately, you can’t talk about digital advertising without hearing the word “curation.” It’s eve...

Jan 31, 2025 • 14 min read
6594
16 min read
Programmatic Advertising Platforms article cover
Advertisers
Navigating Programmatic Advertising Platforms: A Comprehensi...

Did you know that today, global spending on programmatic advertising is 595 billion USD per ye...

Nov 7, 2024 • 16 min read
7673
13 min read
Publishers
What is a Supply Side Platform?

If you want to be able to sell ad space more efficiently, using a SSP is key! What is a SSP? I...

Aug 23, 2024 • 13 min read
8101
13 min read
Advertisers
Decoding DSPs: A Guide to Demand-Side Platforms in Programma...

Did you know that buying ads wasn’t always instantaneous? Now that advertisers and publishers ...

Aug 1, 2024 • 13 min read
7690
16 min read
Advertisers
Mastering Programmatic Advertising: Types and Strategies for...

Long before there were programmatic ads, advertisers and publishers had to buy and sell ad spa...

Jun 21, 2024 • 16 min read
10034
15 min read
Ad Tech Insights
What is In-App Header Bidding?

Header bidding has proven to be a successful web monetization option for desktop and mobile br...

Sep 19, 2023 • 15 min read
6137
13 min read
Ad Tech Insights
Supply Path Optimization Explained

With the introduction of supply path optimization in digital advertising, advertisers and publ...

May 1, 2023 • 13 min read

Native performance in minutes

With MGID, you get access to 32,000+ publishers and 185+ billion monthly impressions.

Become an advertiser
Become a publisher