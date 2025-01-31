Articles tagged with
Programmatic
9998
14 min read
Curation in AdTech: Transforming Programmatic Advertising in...
Lately, you can’t talk about digital advertising without hearing the word “curation.” It’s eve...
Jan 31, 2025 • 14 min read
6594
16 min read
Navigating Programmatic Advertising Platforms: A Comprehensi...
Did you know that today, global spending on programmatic advertising is 595 billion USD per ye...
Nov 7, 2024 • 16 min read
7673
13 min read
What is a Supply Side Platform?
If you want to be able to sell ad space more efficiently, using a SSP is key! What is a SSP? I...
Aug 23, 2024 • 13 min read
8101
13 min read
Decoding DSPs: A Guide to Demand-Side Platforms in Programma...
Did you know that buying ads wasn’t always instantaneous? Now that advertisers and publishers ...
Aug 1, 2024 • 13 min read
7690
16 min read
Mastering Programmatic Advertising: Types and Strategies for...
Long before there were programmatic ads, advertisers and publishers had to buy and sell ad spa...
Jun 21, 2024 • 16 min read
10034
15 min read
What is In-App Header Bidding?
Header bidding has proven to be a successful web monetization option for desktop and mobile br...
Sep 19, 2023 • 15 min read
6137
13 min read
Supply Path Optimization Explained
With the introduction of supply path optimization in digital advertising, advertisers and publ...
May 1, 2023 • 13 min read