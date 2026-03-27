In this guide, we explore what liquid content is, how it works and why it matters as AI makes it easier to adapt stories across formats, contexts and individual user needs.
Imagine opening the same story in different ways throughout your day: a quick bullet-point update in the morning, an audio version on your commute and a deeper read later when you have time. The reporting is the same, but the experience changes depending on what you need at that moment.
This is the idea of liquid content. As audiences move between devices and formats, AI tools reshape how information is delivered. In that sense, content becomes less fixed and more adaptive and responsive. For publishers, that shift redefines what a story actually is.
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Table of contents
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Chapter 1
What Exactly is Liquid Content?
At its core, liquid content describes stories that can adapt in format, length, structure and level of detail depending on who is consuming and in what context.
Instead of thinking in terms of an article, it helps to think of content in terms of its structured information:
- reporting;
- facts and data;
- quotes;
- context and background.
All of these become building blocks that can be assembled differently for each situation.
What Makes Content Liquid?
There are five defining characteristics that show up across most interpretations of liquid content.
|Liquid Content Framework
|1️⃣ Adaptability: Content can change based on user context (time, location, behavior, preferences).
|2️⃣ Modularity: It’s built from smaller components that can be reused and rearranged.
|3️⃣ Multi-format output: The same story can appear as text, audio, video, summaries or interactive formats.
|4️⃣ Personalization: Different users may experience different versions of the same story.
|5️⃣ Continuity of meaning: Even as the format changes, the core message stays consistent.
In essence, the focus of liquid content is to reshape and customize how information is experienced.
Where the Term Comes From
The idea of liquid content has been around for years in marketing and product thinking, but it’s been gaining traction now because of AI. A recent definition from media research describes liquid content as:
- content that is not static;
- content that can adapt in real time;
- content shaped by signals like user context, interaction or environment.
This also introduces another important idea: content is no longer created as a single output, but as flexible, atomic units that can be recombined.
What It Looks Like in Real Life
You’ve likely already encountered early versions of liquid content without realizing it:
- a news article turned into a personalized answer inside ChatGPT;
- a story reshaped into a daily audio briefing;
- a feed that adjusts what you see based on what you’ve read before.
In each case, the original story is still there, but it’s no longer locked into one format or one experience.
Key idea to keep in mind: The story remains the same. What changes is its flexibility, showing up in places and forms that weren’t part of the original publishing plan.
Chapter 2
Why Everyone is Suddenly Talking About Liquid Content
Like we mentioned earlier, the concept of liquid content has been around for some time. However, a few shifts have occurred that make this concept feel much more real and urgent than it did even a couple of years ago.
1. AI is Removing Friction Between Content and Format
Generative AI makes it incredibly easy to take one piece of content and reshape it instantly:
- turn a long article into a short summary;
- generate an audio version on the fly;
- create a conversational explanation;
- adapt tone and depth for different audiences.
What used to take multiple teams and production cycles can now occur in seconds. The cost of transforming content is rapidly approaching zero.
2. Distribution is No Longer Tied to Your Website
For decades, the main destination for content was a publisher’s homepage or app. Today, that’s no longer the case with users increasingly consuming content through:
- AI assistants;
- answer engines;
- aggregators;
- personalized feeds.
In many of these environments, users experience a reconstructed version of the original article. With this shift, we’ve learned content can still create value even when it’s consumed outside its original environment.
3. Audience Expectations Have Changed
People move constantly between formats, devices and levels of attention.
|Category
|Transitions
|What it means
|📚 Format
|🔹 Reading → Listening → Watching
🔹 Long-form → Summary → Shorts
🔹 Article → Podcast → Conversation
|Content shifts to match format needs
|📱 Device
|🔹 Phone → Car → Laptop
🔹 Mobile → Speaker → TV
|Content follows the user across devices
|⚡ Attention
|🔹 Quick scan → Deep dive
🔹 Passive → Active
|Varying levels of engagement
|🧠 Intent
|🔹 Discovery → Understanding → Action
🔹 Passive → Active
|Evolving user intent
|⏱ Time
|🔹 Micro-moments → Long sessions
🔹 On-the-go → Planned
|Time context shapes consumption
|🔁 Content state
|🔹 Original → Summary → Personalized
🔹 Static → Interactive
|Content adapts and transforms
In this fast-paced environment and ever-fluctuating mindset, users expect content to match their context.
4. Personalization is Moving to the Next Level
Personalization used to mean recommending articles or showing relevant topics,but now it’s moving toward reshaping the content itself. Two users can receive the same story: one person who is already familiar with the topic receives a short version, while the other person receives the same story but with more context and background.
5. The Format Itself is Becoming Less Important
Inside media companies, the article is increasingly seen as one possible expression of a story. The real value sits in reporting, knowledge and context. Formats become flexible containers that can change depending on where and how the content is consumed.
Takeaway: Put all of this together, and liquid content starts to feel a natural evolution of how information moves in a world shaped by AI and constant context switching.
Chapter 3
Liquid Content vs. Multimodality: Where the Line Actually Is
At this point, you might be thinking: haven’t publishers been doing this for years? Articles become videos, podcasts get transcripts, stories are repackaged for social. That’s part of the picture, but it doesn’t fully capture what liquid content is about.
Most newsrooms already work across formats: a written article, a video version, an audio briefing and social media adaptations. This is often called multimodality. It’s valuable, but the underlying logic stays the same: one story is created, then distributed across multiple formats.
Liquid content introduces a different layer of variation and adaptation. Here’s what starts to change:
- Content can adjust to the individual user.
- The structure of the story itself can shift.
- The experience can evolve throughout the day.
- Different users may never see the exact same version.
For example:
- One user gets a quick update with no background (they already follow the topic).
- Another gets a longer version with context and a more thorough explanation.
- A third hears a generated audio summary during their commute.
All of these come from the same underlying content, but they are assembled differently. The key difference is responsiveness. Liquid content reacts to context.
|Multimodality
|Liquid content
|“How many formats can we publish this in?”
|“How should this content change for this person, right now?”
If you treat liquid content as just another distribution strategy, you’ll likely produce more formats and increase output. However, if you treat it as a structural shift, it leads to different decisions:
- how content is created (modular vs. linear);
- how teams are organized (editorial + product + tech);
- how value is measured (experience).
This is where things start to get interesting and a bit more complex.
Chapter 4
What Does Liquid Content Actually Look Like?
We understand that this can all sound a bit abstract. The easiest way to understand liquid content is to look at how the same underlying story can take on different shapes depending on context.
Let’s take a single news story. In a more traditional setup, it would be:
- published as an article;
- maybe adapted into a video;
- possibly discussed in a podcast.
With liquid content, that same story can behave very differently:
|Context
|Content experience
|🌅 Morning
|Bullet-point briefing tailored to your interests
|🚗 Commute
|On-demand audio version
|🕒 Later in the day
|Deeper read with added context
|🤖 Inside an AI assistant
|Direct answer to your specific question
The core facts don’t change, but the story’s form, depth and entry point keep shifting.
Chapter 5
Real-World Liquid Content Experiments Are Already Happening
Some publishers are already testing pieces of this future.
|Content is consumed as outcomes, not formats
|What they did
|Why it matters
|📰 The Washington Post
|🔹 Personalized news podcast (topics, length, AI hosts)
🔹 AI stitches multiple stories
🔹 Updates throughout the day
|Content becomes dynamic and user-shaped
|🇳🇴 VG (Norway)
|🔹 Pulls content across newsroom
🔹 AI agents reformat and assemble into a feed
🔹 Continuously updates based on new inputs
|Content is modular and continuously recomposed
|🤖 AI assistants (e.g. ChatGPT)
|🔹 Extract info from articles
🔹 Repackage into answers, summaries, explanations
🔹 Adapt to user intent
|Content is consumed as outcomes, not formats
In these real-world experiments, personalization goes deeper than recommendations. With liquid content, personalization becomes a highly unique and contextual experience, one in which the story meets the user where they are.
Example: One Story, Multiple Experiences
Imagine a newsroom covering a breaking story.
- A reporter files the core information: facts, quotes, context.
- That content is stored as structured components.
- From there, different versions are generated:
- a short bullet-point update for the morning feed;
- a 2-minute audio briefing for commuters;
- a longer version with background for new readers;
- a direct answer inside an AI assistant.
All of these come from the same source, but they are assembled differently depending on the situation.
At the same time, liquid content isn’t limited to individual stories. It can also shape the entire experience. A news site could adapt in real time based on:
- your location;
- what you’ve read before;
- how much time you seem to have;
- what format you tend to prefer.
At any given moment, the homepage might offer:
|Experience
|What it looks like
|When it appears
|🧾 Quick summary
|Bullet points with key facts
|Low time, quick update
|🎬 Video
|Short visual explainer or highlight
|Lean-back, passive consumption
|💬 Interactive chat
|Ask questions, get contextual answers
|Active exploration, deeper understanding
|🎯 Personalized feed
|Dynamically assembled stories based on you
|Ongoing browsing, discovery
|🎧 Audio briefing
|1–3 min spoken update
|On-the-go, commuting
|📖 Deep dive
|Full article with background and context
|High attention, focused reading
|🔔 Live updates
|Continuously updated timeline or feed
|Breaking news, real-time context
It’s all built from the same underlying content system.
Takeaway: Instead of navigating content, users are increasingly interacting with systems that assemble content around them and for them.
Chapter 6
What This Looks Like Inside a Newsroom
To make this more concrete, it helps to look at how a single story moves through a workflow.
|Traditional workflow
|Liquid content workflow
|1️⃣ A reporter writes an article.
|1️⃣ A reporter creates structured input: key information, quotes, context, supporting data.
|2️⃣ An editor reviews and publishes it.
|2️⃣ Content is stored as reusable components.
|3️⃣ The article becomes the primary output.
|3️⃣ Multiple outputs are generated from the same source: a short summary, an audio briefing, a personalized version, a full article
|4️⃣ Additional formats may be created later.
|4️⃣ Editorial review happens across these outputs.
How One Story Expands Across Layers
- Core content: At the foundation is the core reporting, including verified facts, quotes and supporting data. This information is structured into reusable components rather than a single linear article.
- Morning layer: In the morning context, the story appears as 5 key bullet points. This format supports quick scanning when time and attention are limited.
- AI assistant layer: Within an AI assistant, the story is delivered as a direct, contextual answer to a user’s question. This allows users to access exactly what they need without reading the full article.
- App (personalized feed): In the app environment, the story is dynamically assembled based on user preferences, behavior and context. It may be reordered, shortened or combined with related content.
- Audio layer: As an audio experience, the story becomes a 1–2 minute spoken briefing. This format is optimized for on-the-go situations such as commuting or multitasking.
- Web layer (full article): On the website, the story is presented as a complete and in-depth article with full context and narrative. This version supports focused reading and deeper understanding.
|What You Can Try Tomorrow
|🧩 Break the article into key components to create structured, reusable content
|🧩 Generate a short summary (5–7 bullet points) for quick scanning
|🧩 Create a 1–2 minute audio version for on-the-go consumption
|🧩 Write a simplified version for a new reader to improve accessibility
You now have the same story in 3–4 formats without creating new reporting. That’s the simplest form of liquid content in practice.
Chapter 7
Why Liquid Content Matters for Publishers Right Now
All of this sounds interesting, but also demanding. So the obvious question is: why invest in this now? Because the ground under content distribution is already shifting.
Visibility is No Longer Guaranteed
For years, publishers could rely on homepage traffic, search results and social distribution. Now, more and more interactions happen in environments where the original article isn’t the main destination.
- AI assistants summarize instead of linking.
- Answer engines deliver responses instead of lists of results.
- Aggregators reshape content into feeds.
Your reporting still creates value, but it may surface somewhere else, in a different form. Content doesn’t disappear in this system, but it risks becoming invisible in its original form.
The Competition is Changing Shape
Publishers are competing not only with other publishers but also with AI-generated summaries, personalized briefings and platforms that assemble content from multiple sources. In these environments, speed, relevance and format flexibility become critical.
If a user can receive a tailored answer instantly, a static article may feel like more effort than it’s worth unless it offers something deeper or more distinctive.
Content is Starting to Behave Like a Product
Liquid content pushes publishers to think beyond individual pieces and toward systems. That includes how content is structured, how it can be reused and how it adapts to different surfaces. It also means closer collaboration between editorial, product and technology teams where the focus is on designing experiences.
There’s a Real Opportunity in Relevance
When it works well, liquid content can make content feel more:
- useful (right level of detail);
- timely (fits the moment);
- accessible (fits the format).
Think about everyday scenarios:
|Morning (quick scan)
|On the move (commute, errands)
|Later (deeper focus)
|You have only a few minutes and are likely on your phone.
|You are not looking at a screen.
|You have more time and full attention.
|You want to catch up quickly.
|You want to stay informed passively.
|You want to understand the topic in depth
|You prefer short summaries or bullet points.
|You prefer audio briefings or conversational formats.
|You prefer full articles, explainers or long reads.
|You don’t need much background context.
|You need clear and structured narration.
|You want additional context, data and expert insight.
|You scan and skim content.
|You listen without interacting.
|You read, explore and engage more actively.
|You see content tailored to your key interests.
|You get a continuous hands-free experience.
|You can dive into related topics and perspectives.
Matching content to these moments can reduce friction and increase engagement.
But It’s Not Only About Efficiency
It might be tempting to see this as a way to produce more content, faster. That’s part of it, but the bigger opportunities lie outside of efficiency:
- creating more relevant experiences;
- extending the life and reach of reporting;
- meeting audiences where they already are.
In addition, with liquid content, there is a potential to build new ways to monetize content that doesn’t depend entirely on pageviews.
Takeaway: Put simply, liquid content becomes important when content stops living in one place, one format and one moment. That shift is already underway, and publishers are starting to decide how actively they want to shape it.
Chapter 8
Why Liquid Content is Difficult to Get Right
For all its promise, liquid content isn’t easy to execute well. The technology is moving fast, but the reality inside most organizations is more complicated.
Content Integrity Becomes Harder to Maintain
When content is reshaped dynamically, there are more points where things can go wrong:
- summaries can lose nuance;
- generated formats can introduce errors;
- context can be stripped away too aggressively.
Even small changes in structure or wording can shift meaning in subtle ways. As flexibility increases, maintaining accuracy, tone and intent becomes more challenging.
Newsroom Workflows Need to Change
Liquid content doesn’t fit neatly into traditional publishing workflows. Most newsrooms are still organized around fixed outputs, specific teams per format and linear production processes.
Liquid content pushes toward:
- shared content systems;
- modular creation;
- collaboration between editorial, product and engineering.
Shifting from traditional workflows to one that accommodates liquid content takes time and often requires rethinking roles and responsibilities.
Ownership and Control Become Less Clear
As content flows into external systems (AI assistants, aggregators, platforms), questions start to surface.
- Who controls how the content is presented?
- How is attribution handled?
- Where does monetization happen?
- How does the brand stay visible?
Publishers may end up powering experiences they don’t fully own.
Not Everyone is Convinced (Yet)
Some argue that too much focus on formats and personalization risks distracting from what matters most: original reporting, unique insights and high-quality journalism.
From this perspective, the priority should be to make content worth consuming in the first place.
Takeaway: Liquid content opens up new possibilities, but it also introduces new tensions between flexibility and control, speed and accuracy, distribution and ownership. How those trade-offs are managed will likely define how far this approach goes.
Chapter 9
Where To Start With Liquid Content
For most teams, liquid content can feel like a big abstract shift that requires building something entirely new. In practice, it starts with changing how you think about what you already produce. You don’t need to rebuild your newsroom to start.
1. Start With Structure
Instead of thinking in formats, focus on how content is built.
- What are the core pieces of information in this story?
- Can they be separated into reusable components?
- How easily can they be adapted without rewriting everything?
Separating information from presentation makes it possible to reuse the same content across multiple experiences.
2. Experiment With Low-Risk Use Cases
You don’t need to rebuild your entire workflow overnight. A practical way to start:
- Take a long-form piece.
- Use AI tools to generate alternative formats.
- Review for accuracy, tone and bias.
- Test with a small audience.
For example, you can turn a feature into a short daily briefing or create a simplified version for new readers. Then, measure engagement, completion rates and user feedback.
3. Pay Attention to User Intent
One of the biggest shifts with liquid content is moving from content-first to user-first thinking.
Ask:
- When is the user consuming this content?
- What does the user already know?
- How much time do they likely have?
- What format fits that moment?
The same content can feel either overwhelming or perfectly timed depending on how well it matches user intent.
4. Build for Reuse From Day One
As experiments grow, a pattern starts to emerge: content that is easy to reuse becomes much more valuable over time. That means:
- clear structure;
- consistent tagging and metadata;
- well-defined content types;
- systems that allow recombination.
Liquid content means getting more out of what you already produce.
5. Accept That This is a Gradual Shift
There’s no single switch that turns a traditional newsroom into a “liquid content” operation. Most organizations will move through four stages.
- Experimentation
- Partial adoption
- Workflow redesign
- Deeper integration
It is during these stages that orgs tend to learn what actually works for their audience.
Takeaway: Liquid content doesn’t require abandoning everything that came before. It builds on existing strengths (reporting, storytelling, editorial judgment) and extends them into a more flexible, responsive system.
Chapter 10
What Needs to Exist Under the Hood
Liquid content depends on how content systems are built. To support it at scale, a few elements become essential.
|Core Components Behind Liquid Content
|1️⃣ Structured content models: Break up content into components (not stored as one block)
|2️⃣ Metadata and tagging: Understand what the content is about and how it can be reused
|3️⃣ APIs and delivery layers: Move content across apps, platforms and external systems
|4️⃣ AI transformation layer: Generate summaries, adapt formats and personalize outputs
|5️⃣ Flexible presentation layer: Render content differently depending on context and interface
Without this foundation, liquid content remains an experiment. With it, it becomes a system.
Chapter 11
Will Audiences Actually Want Liquid Content?
Therein lies the ultimate question. It’s easy to get excited about new capabilities, AI, personalization, dynamic formats, but none of it matters if it doesn’t match what people actually want.
Early Signals Point in One Direction
There’s already some indication of where things might be heading. The rapid adoption of tools like ChatGPT and AI-powered suggests:
- people want fast access to information;
- they want it tailored to their needs;
- and they want it in a format that fits the moment.
Instead of navigating multiple pages, users increasingly expect answers, summaries or guided experiences.
Convenience vs. Depth
Liquid content is particularly suited for situations where users are looking for quick updates, clear explanations and efficient overviews. It can be a morning news briefing or a simplified breakdown of a complex topic. However, there are still moments where people want something else, like:
- to explore;
- to be immersed;
- to spend time with a story.
And those experiences often rely on more traditional formats.
There’s Still Uncertainty
Despite all the momentum, this space is still early. Publishers are experimenting, testing formats and trying to understand:
- what users actually engage with;
- what they trust;
- what they come back for.
There’s no definitive answer yet. The key question here is if content can take any shape, which shapes will people choose?
What Seems Clear So Far
A few patterns are emerging:
- People value relevance over volume.
- People respond to content that fits their situation.
- People appreciate flexibility in how they consume information.
At the same time, trust, quality and originality remain critical.
Takeaway: Liquid content opens up new opportunities to meet audience needs. Whether those possibilities turn into lasting habits will depend on how well they align with real behavior.
Chapter 12
Where Liquid Content Still Struggles
Liquid content works especially well when users are looking for clarity, speed or utility. However, there are areas where it’s less effective:
- narrative storytelling;
- opinion pieces;
- long-form immersive journalism.
These formats rely on structure, voice and pacing in ways that are harder to reshape without losing impact.
Chapter 13
So What is Liquid Content, Really?
After all of this, it’s worth bringing the idea back to something simple. Liquid content describes a shift in how we think about stories:
- from fixed outputs to flexible systems;
- from one format to many possible experiences;
- from the same version for everyone to variations shaped by context.
It reflects a world where content moves across platforms, adapts to user needs and exists beyond the place where it was originally published.
You could think of it like this:
|Liquid content is structured information that can be continuously reshaped and delivered in different formats, lengths and contexts while preserving its core meaning.
For publishers, liquid content introduces both opportunity and pressure. It opens the door to reaching audiences in new environments, creating more relevant experiences and extending the lifespan of content. At the same time, it raises new challenges around control, monetization and workflow complexity.
Liquid content is still taking shape. Some parts are already here: AI-generated summaries, personalized feeds, multi-format storytelling. Other parts are still experimental, like fully adaptive stories or real-time content assembly, and much of it will depend on how audiences respond.
In the end, liquid content points to something bigger than a format trend. It reflects a changing relationship between information, technology and attention.
As that relationship evolves, the real question is who will design how content flows and who will depend on systems built by others.