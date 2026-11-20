This article was contributed to the MGID blog by Stanislav Slota, Founder and CEO of LeaderPrivate, an affiliate marketing agency with over 10 years of experience. Drawing on his team's experience managing more than $1 million in monthly ad spend, Stanislav shares five practical lessons from LeaderPrivate's expansion into U.S. lead generation.

At the start of this year, LeaderPrivate made U.S. lead generation one of our core verticals. We reorganized the team and processes, ran tests at each step, and expanded only where the results held. Today, we work with several of the largest advertisers in U.S. lead generation, and our leads convert at around 90%, against an industry average of 75-80%.

Entering a new vertical while your core one still performs is one of the hardest calls an affiliate makes. There are two real risks: burning out or losing a team that took years to build, and eating into the margins you worked hard to reach.

In this article, we’ll share the five steps that helped us enter a new vertical, sharing what worked and what we learned the hard way.

Step 1. Watch the Signals, Not the Numbers

Most teams start looking for a new vertical when revenue drops. By then, you're deciding under pressure, with less budget and less patience for tests. The signs to expand usually show up much earlier.

In our core vertical, we saw three at once:

Saturation: The same ads ran so often that people stopped noticing them.

The same ads ran so often that people stopped noticing them. Tighter regulation and moderation: Platforms kept raising the bar, and every new rule made scaling slower.

Platforms kept raising the bar, and every new rule made scaling slower. A growing gap in the funnel: Users kept signing up, but a smaller share of them became paying customers.

Any one of these alone isn't a reason to move, but when you have all three at the same time, it is.

We learned the hard way how misleading a green dashboard can be. We ran a native campaign for ten months, with about $1M in spend. For months, registrations kept coming and ROI held steady at around 30%, but underneath it all, reg2sale was quietly collapsing.

The real stop-signal wasn't a bad CPA. It was clean top-line metrics while downstream value fell. By the time CPA reflects it, you've already overpaid for weeks.

Lead gen was the logical answer to these signals. The U.S. market has steady demand, and advertisers measure exactly what we were already focused on: traffic quality. Plus, the market is huge. Lead generation can be applied to almost any area of people’s lives, so it isn’t going anywhere.

Step 2. Choose a Vertical Where You Already Know the People

Although, we didn't choose lead gen by looking at market size. We chose it because we already knew many of the advertisers and decision-makers on the other side. When you know and trust who you're working with, you cut out a large share of the risk.

For new partners, we kept the same rules we've used for years:

Ask around before you sign: We go to people we trust and ask directly: have you worked with them, did they pay, were there any problems? One bad signal takes the offer off the table, no matter how good the numbers look.

We go to people we trust and ask directly: have you worked with them, did they pay, were there any problems? One bad signal takes the offer off the table, no matter how good the numbers look. Move slower at first: For the first couple of months, we watch how a partner communicates, gives feedback and pays. We once worked this way with a partner for three years with zero issues, and only then scaled 2-3x at once.

But trust goes both ways. As an affiliate, you need to follow the white practices and be transparent. Earlier this year, the entire auto insurance lead gen market came to a stop. Platforms shut down ad traffic for everyone, not just bad actors, because too many misleading ads had been running for too long. Now every creative needs written approval before it goes live, and even a small edit sends it back to review.

Since we followed the guidelines from the very beginning, our team was not affected. And when budgets started to reopen, advertisers gave them first to partners they already knew and trusted.

Step 3. Restructure the Team, Don't Replace It

The easiest way to lose a strong team is to bring in a new vertical with new people and leave everyone else on the sidelines. Our average tenure is 6-7 years, and we wanted to keep it that way.

So instead of building a separate team from scratch, we rebuilt the structure we already had. 5 media buyers moved from our core vertical into lead gen. We set up lead gen as a separate direction with its own lead and added 3 new hires with lead gen experience.

A lot of skills transferred directly: buying traffic on the same platforms, structured creative testing and reading funnel data beyond the first conversion. What we had to learn from scratch was the right move at the right time.

Three things kept the team stable during the change:

Structure instead of micromanagement: Every department has a responsible lead, who is supported by assistants and analysts. Daily reports show spend, revenue and performance, so problems surface are spotted quickly without anyone needing to look over people's shoulders. Clear communication: We've been remote since day one, so priorities, deadlines and feedback have to be explicit. That mattered even more when roles were changing. Room to grow: People got the chance to take on a new vertical themselves, instead of watching newcomers do it.

As a result, we didn't lose any key specialists.

Step 4. Lean on Channels You Know and Anticipate New Rules

The vertical was new, but the channels weren't. We run our own paid-media funnels end-to-end on Facebook, TikTok and native, which shortened the learning curve. It also means advertisers get high-intent leads from funnels we own and control, rather than resold traffic.

Still, U.S. lead gen has its own rules, and you have to know them before you scale:

State-by-state specifics: Not every state processes every type of lead, so targeting starts at the state level.

Not every state processes every type of lead, so targeting starts at the state level. Special ad categories: Campaigns have to run under the right category, or you risk bans.

Campaigns have to run under the right category, or you risk bans. Creative pre-approval: Every creative is reviewed before it goes live, and even a small edit restarts the review.

Every creative is reviewed before it goes live, and even a small edit restarts the review. Honest messaging: After a lead submits a form, a call center contacts them. The ad has to match what the person will actually hear on that call.

That's why we prioritize compliance-first ads. A compliant creative tells people the truth, without false promises or a famous face to drive the click. It makes our audience 20-30% more expensive, but those users reach the final step 2-3x more often. Advertisers see the difference too.

Step 5. Protect Your Margins: Budget for Tests, Optimize for the Back End

The first weeks in a new vertical are about finding the right signals rather than reaching profit. Plan for that from the start. With the native campaign I mentioned earlier, the first test month closed at minus $2,000, but it surfaced the angles that later scaled. In lead gen, we set aside $30,000 for the test period and started every new source and partner with limited volume.

The bigger point is what you optimize for. It's tempting to chase the cheapest lead or the highest payout, but neither protects your margin. What does is the advertiser's back-end result. That's why we prefer revenue share: we get paid for the quality we bring, so cheap volume makes no sense.

This approach is how we reached a lead conversion rate of around 90%, against an industry average of 75-80%. When the market cleaned up after the shutdown, payouts rose by about 20% because low-quality, uncontrolled traffic was cut out.

Three more things keep our margins stable:

Scaling in steps: We don't jump from 1K to 10K a day. We go to 3K, wait a couple of days, then 5K, and ease off on weekends. A campaign that holds strong ROI for two months is worth more than a three-day spike.

We don't jump from 1K to 10K a day. We go to 3K, wait a couple of days, then 5K, and ease off on weekends. A campaign that holds strong ROI for two months is worth more than a three-day spike. Our own tracking: SmartLink, our in-house platform, keeps stats, settings and payments in one place. It has anti-bot and anti-fraud checks built in, and automated thresholds flag any creative whose cost per lead goes above the set threshold.

SmartLink, our in-house platform, keeps stats, settings and payments in one place. It has anti-bot and anti-fraud checks built in, and automated thresholds flag any creative whose cost per lead goes above the set threshold. AI in production: Our AI tools sped up creative production. Prelander prep went from an hour per file to a few minutes of review.

To Sum Up

A new vertical isn't a bet; it's a managed process. Watch the signals before the numbers drop. Go where you already know the people. Rebuild your team instead of replacing it. Lean on the channels you know, and learn the new rules before you scale. And lastly, protect your margins by paying for quality, not volume.

In the end, people, relationships and discipline in the numbers decide the outcome. If you're on the same path, or thinking about it, I'd be happy to compare notes.