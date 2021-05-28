Ad fatigue is a real issue that many advertisers are facing. It is only a matter of time before an audience grows tired of seeing constant ads and begins ignoring them. That’s where native advertising comes into the picture. This article will cover several native advertising examples to help you understand what “native” really means in practice.

How do you spot native advertising?

To combat ad fatigue, ads need to blend in with the media format they’re on. In other words, they can’t stand out like bright and flashy banners usually do, or the users are simply going to ignore them.

Native ads are built to blend into the media format seamlessly. In most cases, they are perceived as suggested or sponsored content, similar to the one a user is reading at the moment. They receive more user attention and to some extent borrow the credibility of the publishing platform.

At the same time, native adverts are always marked as “sponsored content” or “recommended posts.” They include small icons on the ad that make it clear you’re looking at sponsored content. That way, users aren’t misled into clicking on ads but get to see the ads.

You can use native ads to advertise the products or promote current discounts directly, by transferring them to the selling landing page. However, native ads also fit perfectly if you want to entertain and teach customers along their journeys. This way, you can provide added value to the user instead of simply advertising.

Let’s uncover some real-life examples of native advertising and find out its potential to target all the right people in the right place.

Top 5 Native Advertising Examples

1. Occhiali24.it

Occhiali24.it is all about producing high-quality glasses at low prices. The target audience for the company’s ophthalmic lenses is the population over the age of forty in Italy.

MGID needed to engage the target audience to increase the sales using a new approach that the company wasn’t already applying. To do so, we initiated large-scale direct ad campaigns with the aim of increasing brand awareness. However, we didn’t stop there. Instead, we launched a retargeting ad campaign to remind the audience of the brand they were already familiar with.

In doing so, we maximized the conversion rate and earned the company more than forty thousand clicks.

2. Tokopedia

In order to meet Tokopedia’s request of more than 500 conversions without surpassing the CPO of 45.000 IDR, we had to be integrated with a third-party tracker that the client is using.

Every three days, a dedicated account manager would sift through the results of all the creatives to see how they’re performing. They paid the most attention to underperforming publishers where the campaign was running. By blacklisting those publishers who were not providing the results we hoped for, we managed to stay within the budgetary constraints.

3. Bao Viet Insurance

The oldest insurance company in Vietnam, Bao Viet Insurance, has an impressive network of member companies, hundreds of sales departments, and 3,000+ staff members. They needed MGID to expand the market share by engaging new clients for Health and Life insurance program.

Our campaign strategy involved developing a set of creatives that advertise core Bao Viet Insurance benefits (dividing the insurance fee by days, high compensation amount, etc.). We assigned a dedicated account manager to the task of running the mobile and desktop devices separately. They also launched a retargeting campaign to remind the users of the services they viewed recently.

The campaign lasted for eight months during which Bao Viet Insurance engaged with almost four thousand new clients while maintaining cost per acquired customer below $5.

4. Provident Housing

Provident Housing targeted home seekers in Bangalore, Karnataka in hopes of increasing high-quality lead generation.

To reach a new audience to sell affordable, quality homes, Provident Housing decided to use their preexisting and pretested creatives, only in a more native manner.

The campaign was a resounding success due to a couple of reasons. First, the headings used in the creatives had a profound effect on the target audience, reminding them of everything they get by signing on Provident Housing.

Secondly, the timing of the campaign has been picked based on the right time for user engagement, resulting in better CTR. Finally, we used different sets of creatives during the campaign in order to be able to compare their performance.

512 leads that the campaign netted were of the highest quality according to Provident Housing. They were people browsing premium publishers and got precisely what they were looking for on a landing page that showcased our client’s projects.

5. Heel

Heel, a global pharmaceutical company based in Ukraine, wanted to familiarize the general audience with two of their products called Viburcol and Traumeel.

MGID’s creative department wrote two articles to target two audience groups — women aged 18-50 and parents of children less than two years old. Both groups could benefit from Viburcol, an anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic drug.

The article targeting women focused on menstrual pains and offered Viburcol as a solution to their issue at the end of the article. For parents, Viburcol was touted as a way to eliminate the child’s discomfort associated with colds, colic, or teething.

Both of the articles were published in media outlets whose target audience matches Viburcol’s.

For Traumeel, we identified athletes and people with an active lifestyle as one of the target audiences. The other group included men and women in the 25-50 age bracket. For the first group, we prepared an article about preventing sports injuries and published it in a relevant media outlet. At the end of the article, we mentioned Traumeel, an anti-inflammatory ointment that’s perfect for that audience.

We targeted the second audience group as sexually active individuals and advertised Traumeel as a solution to injuries caused as a result of bedroom experiments.

By posting both of the articles on relevant websites targeting the same audiences as Heel, we managed to run a successful campaign that increased the audience’s awareness of Heel’s products.

Native advertising yielded results

Native advertising examples we mentioned show the true potential of subtle and non-disruptive ad campaigns.

They are proof that advertising doesn’t have to be aggressive to be successful. Tactful and timely native ad campaigns yield impressive results so long as you can successfully integrate them into the proper media format.