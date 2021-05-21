Core Web Vitals are the set of evolving metrics developed by Google to capture the most important parts of page experience users get on a website. Currently, the set includes three variables focused on loading (Largest Contentful Paint), interactivity (First Input Delay), and visual stability (Cumulative Layout Shift).

Put in very simple terms, Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) estimates how long does it take for the largest element to be to load on a page, for example, this could be a large banner ad at the bottom of the page. Large elements considered for this measurement include:

img elements

image elements inside an svg element

video elements

elements with background images

block-level elements

Ideally, you would want to keep the LCP score below 2.5 sec.

First Input Delay (FID) measures how quickly a user can interact with the website. This metric accounts for the time needed for the browser to begin processing event handlers in response to user interactions, such as clicks, taps, or using custom, JavaScript-powered controls. A good FID score is 100 ms or less. It is the rarest web vital metric for a publisher to have problems with. However, it still can get in the red area if you have a lot of background processing, for example, if you use a lot of WordPress plugins that work without any pause.

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) tracks if the page layout changes of its own volition or if website elements move around unexpectedly as the page loads. For example, a banner ad finally loads, and the article text and headlines shift, so a user has to adjust where they were reading. Thus, the CLS metric estimates the sum of all individual layout shift measurements, i.e. it may be only one massive shift or several tiny shifts.

The goal for the CLS metric is to have a 0.1 cumulative layout shift. Also, it’s measured in terms of percentages rather than pixels to adjust for different screen sizes. In April, Google updated how the CLS score is tracked and made it fairer for web pages that are open for a long time (long-lived) or employ infinite scroll.

An important thing to know is that these metrics estimate field data rather than lab data of page performance. That means that they collect anonymized, real user measurement data over a period of time rather than one-off experiment estimates or lab estimates. Typically, the analytics reports for Core Web Vitals estimate the 75th percentile of all actual page loads. Lab experiment data for those metrics also can be used to pre-assess the page performance during development.

Core Web Vitals show the current snapshot of your website’s actual performance in the recent past: Google’s lookback window is 28 days. So, you should take into account that it will take time for optimizations to have an impact on those metrics.