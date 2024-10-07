Articles tagged with
Partnerships
2 min read
Fast River Becomes Exclusive Representative of MGID for Gree...
Fast River, a digital marketing tech hub, announces its exclusive partnership with MGID, a glo...
Oct 7, 2024 • 2 min read
5 min read
Gen Z and AI: Unveiling Trends and Realities in Affiliate Ma...
In the latest episode of the Affiliated Podcast, Matt Villa, the head of U.S. sales at MGID, d...
Aug 20, 2024 • 5 min read
2 min read
MGID and ClickBank Announce Strategic Partnership
MGID, a leading global advertising platform, is thrilled to announce a strategic alliance with...
Jul 16, 2024 • 2 min read
2 min read
MGID Partners With Memorable to Enable AI-Driven Predictive ...
MGID, the global advertising platform, has today launched an innovative pre-flight campaign as...
Jun 26, 2024 • 2 min read
2 min read
MGID Partners With Pixalate to Address Ad Fraud and Monitor ...
MGID, the global advertising platform, today announced its strategic partnership with Pixalate...
Sep 27, 2023 • 2 min read
2 min read
MGID Expands Partnership with GeoEdge to Reinforce Fight Ag...
MGID, the global advertising platform, has expanded its partnership with GeoEdge, the premier ...
Sep 19, 2023 • 2 min read
2 min read
MGID and Playmaker Enter Partnership to Deliver Contextual ...
MGID, the global advertising platform, announced a partnership with Playmaker, the digital spo...
May 24, 2023 • 2 min read