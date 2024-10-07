Create account
Press
Fast River Becomes Exclusive Representative of MGID for Gree...

Fast River, a digital marketing tech hub, announces its exclusive partnership with MGID, a glo...

Oct 7, 2024 • 2 min read
4656
5 min read
Thought Leadership
Gen Z and AI: Unveiling Trends and Realities in Affiliate Ma...

In the latest episode of the Affiliated Podcast, Matt Villa, the head of U.S. sales at MGID, d...

Aug 20, 2024 • 5 min read
8102
2 min read
Press
MGID and ClickBank Announce Strategic Partnership

MGID, a leading global advertising platform, is thrilled to announce a strategic alliance with...

Jul 16, 2024 • 2 min read
7253
2 min read
Press
MGID Partners With Memorable to Enable AI-Driven Predictive ...

MGID, the global advertising platform, has today launched an innovative pre-flight campaign as...

Jun 26, 2024 • 2 min read
4830
2 min read
Press
MGID Partners With Pixalate to Address Ad Fraud and Monitor ...

MGID, the global advertising platform, today announced its strategic partnership with Pixalate...

Sep 27, 2023 • 2 min read
8206
2 min read
Press
MGID Expands Partnership with GeoEdge to Reinforce Fight Ag...

MGID, the global advertising platform, has expanded its partnership with GeoEdge, the premier ...

Sep 19, 2023 • 2 min read
3844
2 min read
Press
MGID and Playmaker Enter Partnership to Deliver Contextual ...

MGID, the global advertising platform, announced a partnership with Playmaker, the digital spo...

May 24, 2023 • 2 min read

