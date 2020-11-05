At MGID, we decided to give one more option to install the pixel code on your website and launched the dedicated app on the Cloudflare platform.

Cloudflare, the leading provider of content-delivery-network services, offers a simple and easy way to integrate different tools to your website – through Cloudflare apps. Currently, there are more than 25 million websites on the Cloudflare network; if you are running your website on Cloudflare, it can be beneficial to you in one more way.

The MGID Pixel app allows you to ship the code automatically to multiple websites at once and place an MGID pixel on them. This dedicated tool completely obviates the need to place pixels manually or via Google Tag Manager and guarantees its correct operation.

With MGID pixels installed on the website, advertisers can easily measure the impact and return on ad spend for all established conversion events, including product purchase, page view, pages signup, or other actions based on campaign goals. Finally, pixels allow you to launch retargeting campaigns and re-engage users who have shown interest in your brand.

Quick and easy installation of MGID Pixel app

The installation process of the app is as follows. Go to the Apps tab in your Cloudflare account and type ‘MGID’ in the search bar, or simply follow the link.

Once you hit the Preview button, you will need to choose websites to place MGID pixels and authorize using your MGID credentials.

Upon successfully logging in, pixels will be automatically placed on the corresponding websites in your Cloudflare account.

Final steps on the MGID dashboard

Once the app is installed and running on the Cloudflare platform, you need to complete a few more steps on the MGID Dashboard.

Depending on the type of conversion you want to track (URL, event-based, postback, or view-through conversions), you have to set up goals for your advertising campaigns, adjust tracking settings or build a retargeting audience. Learn more about setting conversions tracking on the MGID platform in this guide.

In case you have any further questions or encounter some issues during the installation process, do not hesitate to contact our support team.