MGID, the global advertising platform, has seen its investment in headcount, technology, and partnerships pay dividends as it delivered a strong H1 business performance, all supported by its ongoing international expansion. Opening up new markets and revenue opportunities across North and South America, Europe, and Asia has continued the business’s five-year trend of double-digit year-on-year growth as it helps clients thrive in today’s challenging digital advertising environment.

Headcount rose by 18% in H1 to 800 with the global operations team benefiting across the world. The company also opened its 18th office worldwide, in Barcelona, Spain. An expanding management team further bolsters the business and ensures the leadership is in place to continue delivering future growth, with Guillaume Cribier joining as Head of Global Publisher Success.

MGID maintained its focus on evolving its product offering so clients can access the best tools and an audience of 1 billion unique monthly visitors. Strategic investments and partnerships have enabled MGID to develop a comprehensive AI environment that automates and optimizes the entire advertising process from creative development to ad placement, leveraging extensive data analytics to deliver greater reach, engagement, and campaign performance for clients.

These enhancements have resulted in CTR improvements across all the countries it operates in. Alongside developing markets, including Thailand and India, where CTR growth rates of 139% and 133% have been experienced respectively, substantial improvements are also being seen in established markets, with Germany rising by 67% and the US by 74%.

Sergii Denysenko, CEO at MGID, commented,