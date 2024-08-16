Have you decided that you need a professional website for your organization? Congratulations! You’ve just taken the first step to boosting your credibility, expanding your potential income and strengthening your brand. But before you create your professional website, read this blog post. We’ll tell you everything you need to do to get it right the first time. We’ll also cover what you shouldn’t do when creating your website. Ready to create a professional website? Let’s get started!

What is a Professional Website?

This is a website that officially represents an entity, whether it’s a business, an organization or a person. But how does a professional website differ from your typical site?

A clear purpose: Usually, this purpose involves providing information, showcasing your work or selling products. But it doesn’t have to be just these.

Usually, this purpose involves providing information, showcasing your work or selling products. But it doesn’t have to be just these. Quality web design: When thinking about how to build a professional website, its design also matters. There should be consistency in the elements used as these are considered part of your brand identity.

When thinking about how to build a professional website, its design also matters. There should be consistency in the elements used as these are considered part of your brand identity. Quality content: A professional website should have content that adds value and is error-free.

Most importantly, a professional website looks good no matter the device a user tries to access it with.

The Makings of a Professional Website: What Makes a Website Look and Feel Legit?

In the previous section, you had a sneak peek of what it is that makes a website look legit. However, a professional website is also expected to “feel” the part too. Think about it as the difference in service that you’ll get between a five-star hotel and an Airbnb. Even if they happen to look identical, you’ll expect luxury from the former. That’s what a professional website delivers. Of course, how it looks will always be important, but the more crucial part here is the actual experience. So, as you learn how to make a cool, good-looking website, don’t forget the elements that may not be immediately visible when users land on one of your pages. Keep reading to learn what you shouldn’t miss.

Custom Domain Name

A professional website is your “home” on the internet. Now, do you want your home to be someone else’s or your own? That’s where the domain name comes in. Even before thinking about how to make a website look professional, secure your domain name. You don’t want someone else to snatch it up! If you’re not convinced about the power of a custom domain name, think about this… Would you trust us if our professional website was called ‘website3973726’? You probably wouldn’t even have landed on this page! Imagine thousands of potential site visitors actively steering clear of your website and missing all of your awesome content because your URL looks spammy.

Mobile Optimization

Today, professional websites are expected to be mobile-optimized. This is a recognition of the shift in internet browsing behavior from desktop to mobile. In the first quarter of 2023, most Gen Z consumers used their mobile phones for purchases. And with their purchasing power growing, it’s important to accommodate their preferences. Even if you don’t directly sell on your website, a professional website should look great and be accessible and functional on smartphones and tablets. For example, are the navigational buttons big enough to be tapped easily? Remember, mobile optimization is more than having all the elements fit on a smaller screen.

Easy Navigation

A huge part of how to make a professional website is deciding how to organize all the information. In doing so, you must ensure that it’s simple and intuitive for users to get around. The three-click rule is a quick way to gauge how navigable your professional website is. According to this informal rule, every page on the platform should be accessible within three clicks (or taps if you’re using your phone) or less. If you’re thinking about how to make a great website more appealing, think about where the user needs to click. It should be somewhere immediately obvious so they don’t spend time looking for it all over the page.

Functional Elements

Now, what do we mean by functional elements? If you’re thinking about how to make your website look better, first consider what each element does. If there are too many things there that don’t add value, then you probably want to rethink how functional your professional website is. Everything that you add to the web design must serve a purpose. For example, the logo at the top of the page can serve as more than a welcome mat for visitors to your site. You can have it linked to the home page. The limited space on the screen is precious, and a pro dedicates it all to adding value.

Search Engine Optimization

Pro websites also participate in some level of search engine optimization. But let’s say that you only have your website to show your portfolio. Will SEO still be needed? Here’s a secret: a professional website most likely already gets a green light for many SEO metrics. If you have good and relevant content, you’re already halfway there. As part of ensuring easy navigation, you may have already ensured your site loads quickly. So, if you believe that there is not a lot of value for you in investing in a complete SEO strategy, don’t worry! By employing all the tips we’ll talk about in the next section, you’ll have already done most of the job.

How to Create a Professional Website

Building a website is very simple nowadays. Even without the help of an expert, you can create a pretty good site that will serve your purposes. So what do you need to focus on when creating a professional website? Incorporating these steps into your site’s development will make it seem professional. In the previous section, we discussed what you’ll find in professional-level websites. Now, turn those expectations into reality! Depending on the work that you’ve already done, you may not need to follow every step in creating professional-looking websites.

Step #1: Get Your Content Up and Ready

We’re not saying that you need to have a year’s worth of content; however, your newly-launched platform shouldn’t be left empty either. So, as part of preparing your professional website, we recommend launching some completed posts on your professional website before you make it public.

Looking at our example, we’re sure this isn’t the first blog post ‘What’s For Dinner?’ created. However, although it's simple, this blog on puree is informative and relevant. Imagine if, at the time of launching, they had literally nothing on their website. Function should follow form, not the other way around. A professional website should be built around the content you write instead of your content being changed based on the site design.

Step #2: Think About the Functions That You Want Your Professional Website to Support

Let’s say that a user visits your site. What are they supposed to do? When determining the functions that you want your professional website to have, think about your answers to the following questions.

Why do you have a website in the first place?

What do you want them to do while they’re on your site?

Is it beneficial for you to get them to stay on the site for as long as possible?

As previously discussed, pro websites are created with a clear function in mind. So, make sure that you already know what your platform is supposed to accomplish. Check out our home page. Except for the text and the images, everything’s clickable!

Step #3: Design Your Professional Website

Just to be clear, you don’t need to have any level of design experience. If your budget for your professional website will only reach a template design, go for that! Especially with a new site, there’s no harm in launching now so it can be crawled right away. After all, if you’re managing a professional website, you can introduce changes after the fact. In addition, you can use the templated design that you started with and make modifications based on your requirements. For inspiration, check out Superlist. It’s simple, but it gives you access to everything — purchase, trial and downloads on various devices.

Step #4: Optimize Your Professional Website for SEO

As we have mentioned, you don’t have to invest a lot of effort in SEO if your goal isn’t to get on the first page of search results. Even minor efforts to polish your professional website can go a long way.

Keyword optimization: Use keywords in meta tags, titles and content.

Use keywords in meta tags, titles and content. Mobile optimization: Consider how to make a website look good and remain functional on mobile.

Consider how to make a website look good and remain functional on mobile. Internal linking: Show how your various content elements are related to each other.

For example, this Wordstream article on AI prompts uses the main keyword “AI prompts.” Even before the article begins on this professional website, there are already two internal links that direct you to different pages on the platform.

Step #5: Test Your Professional Website

Web Testing Checklist

Functionality testing Usability testing Interface testing Compatibility testing Performance testing Security testing

This list is from Software Tips and Tricks. It shows you how an actual quality assurance agent will go about testing. But if you don’t have any experience with professional website testing, don’t worry. Just do what you can. Let’s say you want to examine the functionality. You can check the buttons and access points of the site and see if, collectively, they help meet the criteria you have for your professional website. For usability, put yourself in the position of the user. Is it easy to activate the site functions? Assessing everything from a layman’s perspective can help you catch any errors before the site goes live.

What Makes a Great Website: Tips on What NOT to Do When Designing a Site

At this point, you already know the makings of a great site. There are many ways to approach the job of creating a professional website. However, there are also a lot of things that you will do well to avoid. Bad practices can diminish the impact of your efforts. Worse, they can even harm your brand or your business. So, before you finalize the creation of your professional page, keep reading. We’re going to talk about the elements you should avoid and their potential consequences.

Auto-Playing Media

There’s an argument that can be made for auto-playing media, like when it’s part of a sales campaign. But imagine you’re in a quiet room and visiting a professional website for the first time, and then out of nowhere, music blasts from your speakers. You’re probably going to want to close the page. There’s always a time and place for auto-playing media. If we’re only talking about a GIF, then you’re probably fine. However, if it’s a full video on a professional website, it can be annoying unless you’re running a video platform. Instead of videos, consider a carousel of images. Even if you think autoplaying is appropriate, consider mobile users who may be using mobile data to open your professional website.

Using Too Many Pop-Ups

We get it. You want users to rethink leaving your site and entice them with a decent offer. But at a certain point, too many pop-ups can annoy users. Imagine being physically stopped at a door every time you look like you’re leaving. That’s what many pop-ups on a professional website do. It looks spammy and reminiscent of pop-up ads that you get if you visit a suspicious site. If you don’t want to make them feel like they’re being held prisoner on your professional website, consider the conditions when one will appear. It’s all about finding the right balance.

Trying to Put Too Much Information in One Space

Have you ever seen someone try to fit 2 weeks of clothes in one carry-on suitcase? Even if they manage to close it fully, we know that it’s going to be a disaster once they have to open it. That’s what a professional website trying to pack in too much information becomes. The user won’t know where to look because the page is overloaded with information, images and, worse, pop-ups! So, remember, white space is your friend. Most importantly, your professional website has virtually unlimited space, so don’t feel too pressured to show everything at once. That’s what the home page is for: think of it as a one-page tour! Use it to introduce site visitors to various important points, and then, lead them off to explore all aspects of your site.

Is There Value in Learning How to Make Your Website Look Professional?

Maintaining a professional website is a never-ending endeavor. Even after launching, you’ll still have to maintain various aspects. These include:

Creating new content and updating existing materials;

Revamping site design to adhere to evolving standards;

Paying for subscriptions and maintenance services related to your professional website.

Maintaining this digital asset can require a lot of work and money on your end. But is it worth it? We’re not going to keep you in suspense and pretend that it is a difficult question. In almost every situation, a professional website can be a great help and worth your efforts!

Helps Establish Your Credibility

In a world of endless distractions, first impressions matter more than ever. You may have just one shot at making a lasting impact, and a professional website can help you in this regard. It’s like having a virtual office. People can come and go to browse your products or services and learn more about your business. A professional website is a reflection of your brand, so it becomes an opportunity for you to put your best foot forward. Think about it this way, too: between two brands that you’ve never heard of, wouldn’t you be more likely to go with the one that invests in its digital footprint?

More Avenues to Convert

You can always use social media pages and their built-in capabilities to get people to sign up for your email list or buy your product. A professional website will only add to your potential profitability. With more avenues to convert, you’ll be able to capture a larger portion of your target market. Using a professional website specifically allows you to enjoy these advantages:

You’re not bound by the rules of any platform;

You can design your pages in any way you want;

You have full access to all the data;

You have more options in terms of the integrations you use.

With a professional website, there’s more freedom. Besides, having more potential sources of revenue never hurts!

Improve Reach and Communication

Even if you assume that your audience hangs around social media sites most of the time, a professional website can still be helpful in reaching out to them elsewhere. Through the internet, people are always seeking information and experiences. The question is whether your brand will be part of that. With a professional website, you never have to leave your target market in the dark. The brand or business will always be accessible to them. And because there are so many businesses trying to get their attention, it pays to have a presence. It gives you a higher chance of getting noticed by the right people.

Learn How to Make Your Google Site Look Good: Focus on the User Experience!

Whether or not your website is a Google site or not, you don’t need to make your site formal and “clean” for it to be considered professional. At the end of the day, your goal is to create a professional website that appeals to your intended site visitors. Don’t worry about making it look a certain way! As long as you’ve done your research and have translated this into visuals and functions that best fit your brand and your desired user experience, you’re good! And if you want to monetize your new website using native advertising, we’ve got you. Our team of creative experts, our top-notch tools, and your personal manager are ready once you create an account with us. Create a pro website, and let’s make magic together!