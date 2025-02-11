Managing ad campaigns effectively requires more than just any old data set — it requires the right kind of data. That’s why MGID has introduced a major update to its Selective Bidding interface, now known as the Sources Optimization tab in MGID Ads. This upgrade replaces widget UIDs with transparent traffic source identifiers like domains and app names, providing advertisers with better insight into their audience and ad placements.

But how does this update impact real advertising campaigns? Let’s explore use cases where the new Sources Optimization interface has helped advertisers optimize performance, improve bid strategies and maximize ROI.