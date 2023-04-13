Are you an advertiser looking for new, more effective ways to create compelling visuals without breaking the bank or taking up all of your time? Look no further! MGID's integration with OpenAI DALL·E 2 allows you to generate images from text prompts.

All in a matter of a few seconds! And did we mention it’s free?!

AI-generated images are a game-changer for brands that want to elevate their visual content. These images have a 20% higher click-through rate (CTR) than stock images. They also protect you from copyright infringements as you won't have to worry about accidentally using someone else's work without permission. Generating AI images is surely the answer to advertisers’ quest of finding effective visuals that drive engagement and protect their brand's integrity.

Our text-to-image tool has the power to bring concepts to life in ways that transcend human abilities. In fact, AI-generated images can encapsulate multivariate details, visions and even universes in a single frame. This means that brands can leverage our feature to create visuals that are 100% unique and imaginative, setting themselves apart from their competitors and leaving a lasting impression on their audience.

We are sure that after reading about these host of benefits, you now want to know more about accessing this resource and tapping into its power.

Well, after our Creative Team thoroughly analyzed this feature during the beta testing phase, we're thrilled to make this revolutionary tool available to our clients on their dashboards at no additional cost. In order to make the best possible use of this functionality, we've gathered all the tips our creative experts swear by.

These insights will assist you in better understanding the bot's language. And, if you take away only one lesson from this article, we hope it’s this: an AI generated image is only as good as its prompt.

Let’s get started on how to unleash this feature’s infinite potential.

Weigh Your Words. Provide clear and concise prompts. The more specific you are in your description, the more likely the AI will replicate the image you envision in your mind. Define The Vibe. When creating a prompt, be sure to describe what style of image you want. Do you want it to be realistic, abstract or something in between? Some keywords to remember while generating the look of the visual include real life, portrait, 45-degree-angled-view, “fisheye lens, surreal, modern, ancient, retro, funk art, pop art”, impressionism and minimalism. These commands will help you avoid creating boring, stock-like images that are not quite clickable. If the style is unspecified, the AI will lean towards photorealism. Want to be wowed? Try adding “futuristic style” to your prompts. You’ll be surprised by how marvelous the results can get! Pick The Right Color Palette. Colors are an essential part of an image’s composition, and stating the hues you want to see in your visual can go a long way.

Describe Features For Facial Generation. Not going to lie, generating human faces can be challenging. Your seemingly explanatory prompt may end up yielding a countenance with wonky features. But worry not, here’s an insider trick — specifically call out facial features. For example, use terms like a symmetric set of eyes or smiling with a uniform set of teeth. Add Details To Your Dishes. When it comes to rendering food items, you can avoid making them look flat by adding nuanced details. For instance, instead of just commanding the feature to create an apple, prompt the bot with details like an apple with water drops, an apple on a table or an apple in water. These simple details guarantee more interesting results. Have Fun With Filters. Enhance your images with filters such as sepia, monochrome, bokeh, grayscale, lomo and retro. Experiment with different looks to find the one that works best for you. Play Around With Non-Structural Descriptions. While prompts that describe specific objects can be effective, don't hesitate to experiment with non-structural directives as well. For example, use prompts like a feeling of nostalgia or the birth of time and be blown away with the results it could yield. Specify The Desired Image Quality. Be sure to spell out the quality of the image you wish to see. We often use high-resolution or 4K in our prompts.

Bonus Tip! Want to do more with this feature? Generate and save a sequence of similar-looking AI images and create GIFs from them. These animations can then be used as motion ad visuals. Clearly, the sky's the limit with what you can achieve with this tool!

By following these cues, you will make the most out of our AI image generative feature and create winning images. In fact, we can’t wait to see what you come up with — the possibilities are truly exciting. Don't miss out on this opportunity to take your advertising campaigns to the next level. It’s time to say goodbye to generic stock photos and hello to visuals that are tailored to your needs. Test out the feature today and see the difference for yourself. You won't be disappointed!