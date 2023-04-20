MGID, the global advertising platform, wins the Bronze Stevie® Award for MGID+, powered by contextual intelligence and natural language processing technology, in the Innovation in Technology category in the 10th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

More than 800 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others.

As publishers navigate ongoing privacy challenges and competition for audience attention, MGID’s award-winning MGID+ solution enables them to innovate their monetization strategies in a privacy-safe way. By enriching publishers’ existing data, defining high-quality audience segments, and automating content classification using Contextual Intelligence, MGID+ allows publishers to safeguard data privacy while improving personalization, boosting audience retention, and maximizing yield. As a result, page views can be increased by 15% and audience ties strengthened by 10%.

“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious accolade from the Stevie Awards, as a testament to the ongoing success of our transformative technology,” said Sergii Denysenko, CEO at MGID.

“This achievement speaks to the phenomenal work of the teams that have developed the MGID+ solution and those who collaborate with publishers to implement it effectively. We will continue to break new ground with sophisticated contextual capabilities and empower publishers to enhance their business models in the privacy-first era.”

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world. Further information about the awards, and the full list of winners can be found here.